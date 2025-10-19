Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center

George Conway’s MSNBC Mess: Thinks He’s Clever, Looks Like a Plastic Surgery Mishap
Eric V.
Eric V. | 2:00 PM on October 19, 2025
Obama Foundation via AP

'There stood a tower of marvellous shape. It was fashioned by the builders of old, who smoothed the Ring of Isengard, and yet it seemed a thing not made by the craft of men, but riven from the bones of the earth in the ancient torment of the hills.'

Tolkien's description of Orthanc, from the road to Isengard, comes to mind at the first sight of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. You can almost picture Saruman standing atop the tower, sending his legions of Uruk-hai to war against Rohan at the fortress of Helm's Deep.

Perhaps you prefer science fiction, and you picture Darth Sidious laughing as he informs a shocked Luke Skywalker that this Death Star is a fully operational battle station.

Be it Middle Earth or a galaxy far, far away, the dystopian-looking chunk of rock that bears the former president's name seems to remind everyone who sees it of something, and none of it is very good.

Except for Barry, he really seems to like the place. He recently took to social media to brag a little about the progress being made, posting a video of himself, complete with a hard hat and safety glasses, overseeing the construction. Politicians do love to cosplay, don't they?

Watch:

We found it interesting that he dropped the 'Hope' when he called the center, which will be the place that holds the record of his presidential legacy, a 'Hub for change.' Could it be that even he has lost hope that history will remember him well?

It would explain why he's building a presidential library that's shaped like a garbage can.

The trash can comparisons are fitting given that most of Obama's policies, from the Iran Nuclear Deal to Obamacare, were truly garbage.

Some others, like Twitchy favorite James Woods, see the design of the eyesore structure as a perfect depiction of Obama's legacy.

Those really hit the socialist nail right on the head, but we preferred the more fanciful and imaginative depictions. Here are a few of our favorites.

The aforementioned Tolkien references.

We used the Isengard reference, and these folks went straight to Mordor, but we have to admit, the all-seeing eye on top of the building would make it more interesting, if not less ugly.

We didn't forget about the Galactic Empire.

We wonder if Darth Vader ever tried deep dish?

The literary and pop culture references didn't end there. One creative X user marked the unattractive edifice as the very entrance to hell on Earth.

Abandon hope all ye who enter here.

Who knows, maybe they'll hire Virgil as a tour guide?

Where's Sigourney Weaver when you need her?

For the folks who were too young to remember Barry trying to hand over our sovereignty to the UN or redistribute our economy into oblivion, there are a few posts for you as well.

The whole project might have been better off if it were built in a pineapple under the sea.

Or, Perry the Platypus fighting his way through the labyrinth of the Obama center to battle the evil Dr. Doofenschmirtz and save the world.

Then, of course, there are the residents of Chicago's South Side who are going to be forced to look at that polished terd for the rest of their lives.

Here's what a few of them think:

No matter what you may think of Obama or his presidency, there's no denying that the building is hideous. a skyscraper-sized outhouse in the middle of a perfectly nice park.

The Obama Presidential Center is set to open next year, and it will stand as one last ugly stain on Barry's presidential legacy.

On the bright side, if President Trump gets his way and cracks down on crime in Chicago, traveling there will be far less treacherous than the road to Isengard.

