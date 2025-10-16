Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Kiss Dies at 74

Legendary classic rock band KISS lost a founding member. Lead guitarist Ace Frehley passed away today. He had been hospitalized and on life support for nearly a month, suffering a brain bleed from a fall in his home studio. After showing no signs of improvement, his family made the agonizing decision to remove life support.

Advertisement

Kiss was formed in New York when Frehley joined fellow guitarist Paul Stanley, bass player Gene Simmons, and drummer Peter Chris in 1973. The band became as famous for their makeup, lavish costumes, and pyrotechnic-heavy stage shows as they were for their music. Frehley's 'Spaceman' and other band members' personas spurned comic books, action figures, and even a made-for-TV movie.

After a series of hit songs, including Rock and Roll All Night, Shout it Outloud, and Detroit Rock City, Frehley left Kiss in 1982 and formed his own band, Frehley's Comet. He would later reunite with Kiss for a reunion tour in 1996. His final performance with Kiss was at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Kiss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

(1/3) In Memoriam: @ace_frehley was the co-founder and original guitarist of 2014 Inductees @KISS. Known for his distinctive licks, flashy pyrotechnics, and his alter ego – the “Spaceman” – Frehley also contributed lead vocals on songs such as “Shock Me” and “Rocket Ride,” and... pic.twitter.com/3zYM9ks8lY — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) October 16, 2025

Tributes from musicians and fans alike have been eulogizing the rock legend since the news of his passing broke.

Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on! — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 16, 2025

Ace Frehley was the embodiment of rock ’n’ roll attitude — unapologetic, loud, and irresistibly catchy. His riffs had swagger, his tone had bite, and his presence lit up stages like a supernova. The Spaceman has left the stage, but his orbit will shine forever. pic.twitter.com/TDyDvEVA9i — Steve Vai (@stevevai) October 17, 2025

@ace_frehley Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we've done together and your lead guitar on Nothing But A Good Time. All my love and respect, from my family and myself - may you rest in peace!!! #AceFrehley pic.twitter.com/Vb5IIPYPxu — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) October 16, 2025

Frehley truly left his mark on the music world.

Going to have to get used to my childhood dying a little at a time. Can’t tell you how many nights I spent listening to Ace Frehley & KISS at top volume. pic.twitter.com/dUWyWKYqrL — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

Aww kinda sad about this one😕 https://t.co/izV3zvpWra — Tandy (@dantypo) October 16, 2025

Just learned of Ace Frehley passing away...He was an amazing guitarist and part of so many memories for rock fans everywhere...This is heartbreaking news.

Rest in Peace, Ace...🖤🎸 pic.twitter.com/AbjA1P2ACb — Amy (@20th_Centurygal) October 16, 2025

Ace Frehley leaves behind his beloved daughter, Monique, and her mother, his ex-wife Jeanette Trerotola. He was 74 years old.