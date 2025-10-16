Ace Frehley Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Kiss Dies at 74

Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:40 PM on October 16, 2025
Entertainment One via AP

Legendary classic rock band KISS lost a founding member. Lead guitarist Ace Frehley passed away today. He had been hospitalized and on life support for nearly a month, suffering a brain bleed from a fall in his home studio. After showing no signs of improvement, his family made the agonizing decision to remove life support.

Kiss was formed in New York when Frehley joined fellow guitarist Paul Stanley, bass player Gene Simmons, and drummer Peter Chris in 1973. The band became as famous for their makeup, lavish costumes, and pyrotechnic-heavy stage shows as they were for their music. Frehley's 'Spaceman' and other band members' personas spurned comic books, action figures, and even a made-for-TV movie.

After a series of hit songs, including Rock and Roll All Night, Shout it Outloud, and Detroit Rock City, Frehley left Kiss in 1982 and formed his own band, Frehley's Comet. He would later reunite with Kiss for a reunion tour in 1996. His final performance with Kiss was at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Kiss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tributes from musicians and fans alike have been eulogizing the rock legend since the news of his passing broke.

Frehley truly left his mark on the music world.

Ace Frehley leaves behind his beloved daughter, Monique, and her mother, his ex-wife Jeanette Trerotola. He was 74 years old. 

