Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology

'What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.' The famous line from Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare eloquently explains that the name by which you call something, like a rose, does not change the essence of what that thing is. Roses, Capulets, Montagues, or communists. Call them what you like, they each remain the same.

To the less cultured among us, we would call that putting lipstick on a pig. You can try to dress it up all you want, but it will always be a pig.

In a recent appearance on The View, New York City's mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani was laying the lipstick on thick. No, not on the cast, on his political identity.

When asked by a fawning Joy Behar, he denies being a communist, insisting that Democratic Socialists are something completely different.

See, he's not a commie, he just wants better distribution of wealth. He knows he can't be openly communist and have any hope of getting elected. He can't even be openly socialist. So he goes with socialist lite. Make the evil rich guys pay for free or cheap stuff for everyone else. From buses to housing, it all sounds great, until you run out of other people's money.

He sounds very convincing, probably because he believes his own rhetoric. He really believes that his brand of socialism will work. True zealots always do.

Here's the thing Zohran doesn't understand, or at least, doesn't want voters in New York to understand. All socialism, democratic or otherwise, leads to communism. Socialism is the lipstick on the communist pig.

The devil is in the details, and the details of the policies that Mamdani would try to implement are a hellscape of Marxist ideology.

He doesn't try to hide it. He just dresses it up with a different name.

City-run grocery stores to control food, crush landlords with radical rent control to control housing, and take over the means of production to control the economy.

Democratic Socialism sure sounds an awful lot like communism to us, and we haven't even touched on his nutty ideas for law enforcement and gun control.

He also wants to bring equity to education. Sounds great, right? Except he wouldn't try to improve education for the kids in New York; instead, he would eliminate gifted programs, denying opportunities for exceptional students. His version of educational equity is to drag everyone down to the lowest common denominator.

Achieving equal education by providing less education. Unless you're the child of rich parents who sent you to private school.

Typical rules for thee but not for me, elitist.

But why deny educational opportunities to your constituency? A dumbed-down population is easier to control.

Does controlling jobs, housing, transportation, and food, all while keeping a poorly educated populace dependent on that which you provide, sound familiar?

If you give the people what they want, they'll be sure to get what they deserve.

Zohran Mamdani says he is a Democratic Socialist and not a communist, but communism by any other name would smell the same.

No matter what you call it, it stinks.

