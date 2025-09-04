You'll Own Nothing: Zohran Mamdani's Views on Housing Should Worry New Yorkers (and All of Us)

New York's likely next mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is a socialist. Even if the New York Times tries to spin it as simply 'treating everyone equitably,' this is what that 'equity' looks like in reality: you'll own nothing.

Not even a house.

This should be concerning for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/zcNkWrw0dn — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

Yes, it should be.

The thread continues, including a reference to that New York Times op-ed:

Meanwhile the New York Times says this... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ME7R5fmpwB — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

Just incredible.

But it gets even worse. Check out what Cea Weaver, Mamdani's housing advisor, says about property and ownership.

Zohran's housing advisor has some fascinating views on race and property ownership... pic.twitter.com/xy8gNieuqI — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

So this writer's mobile home is white supremacy?

WTF!?

I have some friends who grew up in the USSR.



There is a reason they were not allowed to leave.



They had to *escape*.



I sincerely hope New York doesn't run the socialism experiment next year. — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

It appears New York is about to run the socialism experiment.

If Zohran wins, this woman will lead housing policy for NYC. pic.twitter.com/qd6mosBITy — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

That's bad, bad news.

I cannot believe I am spending my evenings coming up with ideas for essays explaining why Socialism is a broken ideology.



Yet, here we are! pic.twitter.com/tWAT31VQPz — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

Here we are.

If you want to live in a world with mandatory shared bathrooms, hour-long lines for groceries, and empty shelves...



Vote for Zohran!



Freeze the rent. Freeze the city. — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) September 3, 2025

Socialism. Come for the free stuff, stay because the fascists won't let you leave.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

