Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

You'll Own Nothing: Zohran Mamdani's Views on Housing Should Worry New Yorkers (and All of Us)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York's likely next mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is a socialist. Even if the New York Times tries to spin it as simply 'treating everyone equitably,' this is what that 'equity' looks like in reality: you'll own nothing.

Not even a house.

Yes, it should be.

The thread continues, including a reference to that New York Times op-ed:

Just incredible.

But it gets even worse. Check out what Cea Weaver, Mamdani's housing advisor, says about property and ownership. 

So this writer's mobile home is white supremacy?

WTF!?

It appears New York is about to run the socialism experiment.

That's bad, bad news.

Here we are.

Socialism. Come for the free stuff, stay because the fascists won't let you leave.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

