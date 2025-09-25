The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets It

RATIO ALERT: Amanda Marcotte Shuts Down Replies After Vile Attack on Charlie and...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on September 25, 2025
The White House

Yesterday, news broke of the possible indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. While there is nothing official at the moment, it is rumored that Comey may be charged with lying to Congress and/or perjury related to testimony related to the Russia Collusion Hoax.

Our own Aaron Walker covered the story and the potential charges here. 

After four long years of lawfare from the Biden Administration, there may finally be some accountability on the horizon.

Of course, after years of a weaponized government going after President Trump and anyone else that Corn Pop's Lifeguard and his handlers saw as an adversary, the current investigation is likely to go far beyond Comey.

So, if you were in New Jersey and smelled something burning, don't fret. Nothing is on fire. That was just leftist social media influencer JoJo from Jerz coming to that realization.

Now, don't sell her little epiphany short. Jojo isn't paid to think. She just regurgitates Democrats' talking points. Coming up with this little tidbit of independent thought is kind of a big deal.

The funny thing is, not too long ago, the heavily filtered, partisan pundit was singing a different tune.

When Biden was wandering aimlessly around the Rose Garden and his puppet masters were in power, JoJo wanted everyone to be indicted. No one was above the law.

Change of Administration, change of heart, we suppose.

It's tough when the shoe is on the other foot. Especially when JoJo's side is being investigated for weaponizing the government.

It should be mentioned that as much anxiety as today's report may have caused JoJo, so far, it's nothing but a rumor. An anonymously sourced leak. No one has actually been indicted. At least not yet.

As they say, hope springs eternal.

Of course she does. When JoJo says, 'No one is above the law,' she is talking about Republicans. It's (d)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

There may be indictments coming down the pipeline. We'll have to wait and see. But JoJo from Jerz just figured out that 'No one is above the law' doesn't just apply to Republicans, and she did it all by herself.

A rare moment of independent thought. That's what's important here.

