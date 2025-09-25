The Great Epiphany: Comey May Be Indicted and JoJo From Jerz Finally Gets It

Yesterday, news broke of the possible indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. While there is nothing official at the moment, it is rumored that Comey may be charged with lying to Congress and/or perjury related to testimony related to the Russia Collusion Hoax.

Advertisement

Our own Aaron Walker covered the story and the potential charges here.

After four long years of lawfare from the Biden Administration, there may finally be some accountability on the horizon.

JUST IN: Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the coming days.



“Three sources familiar tell MSNBC former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the coming days.”



About time. pic.twitter.com/VuSPUjUl7G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2025

Of course, after years of a weaponized government going after President Trump and anyone else that Corn Pop's Lifeguard and his handlers saw as an adversary, the current investigation is likely to go far beyond Comey.

So, if you were in New Jersey and smelled something burning, don't fret. Nothing is on fire. That was just leftist social media influencer JoJo from Jerz coming to that realization.

Comey is just the beginning. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 24, 2025

Now, don't sell her little epiphany short. Jojo isn't paid to think. She just regurgitates Democrats' talking points. Coming up with this little tidbit of independent thought is kind of a big deal.

Dear Lord Baby Jesus. Let Jo be right this one time. 🙏🏻 — Nessun Dorma (@Jenandtonic29) September 24, 2025

The funny thing is, not too long ago, the heavily filtered, partisan pundit was singing a different tune.

I don’t want to hear a word from that POS traitor Michael Flynn.

Not any day.

But especially not today. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 25, 2022

Manafort- federal bank, tax fraud

Bannon- conspiracy to commit fraud

Stone: obstruction, false statements, witness tampering

Flynn- lying to the FBI

Cohen- tax fraud, campaign finance violations

Barrack- unlawful lobbying, obstruction of justice, making false statements



But ok. pic.twitter.com/x7ZvNNW1RO — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 20, 2022

When Biden was wandering aimlessly around the Rose Garden and his puppet masters were in power, JoJo wanted everyone to be indicted. No one was above the law.

Change of Administration, change of heart, we suppose.

Something something weaponization of the federal government something something… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 24, 2025

It's tough when the shoe is on the other foot. Especially when JoJo's side is being investigated for weaponizing the government.

It should be mentioned that as much anxiety as today's report may have caused JoJo, so far, it's nothing but a rumor. An anonymously sourced leak. No one has actually been indicted. At least not yet.

Advertisement

As they say, hope springs eternal.

So if he lied under oath and broke the law, do you have a problem with him facing the consequences? — Right Wing Aviator ✈️ 🇺🇸 (@TopGunRightWing) September 24, 2025

Of course she does. When JoJo says, 'No one is above the law,' she is talking about Republicans. It's (d)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

Comey is just the beginning. You better believe it.



If you didn't want these to be the rules,

then why did you make these the rules? — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) September 25, 2025

Yep- because "nobody is above the law"! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 24, 2025

There may be indictments coming down the pipeline. We'll have to wait and see. But JoJo from Jerz just figured out that 'No one is above the law' doesn't just apply to Republicans, and she did it all by herself.

A rare moment of independent thought. That's what's important here.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.





Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.