Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Bringing People Together Displayed By Elon and President Trump with a Handshake

The Lord works in mysterious ways. We here on this mortal coil are not privy to the ways of God. That is the great mystery of faith. Charlie Kirk had faith and dedicated his life to it. Turning Point USA is not a church, but make no mistake, it was his ministry. He believed in the power of communication, especially with those with whom he did not agree. He knew the danger, but had courage in his convictions, and he built something special. He did so on the simple premise of bringing people together.

That's exactly what he was doing when an assassin's bullet took his life. In an instant, a man who lived life in the courage of his faith was gone.

In the days since his death, something amazing happened. Across the world, people came together in his memory. At vigils and in churches, it was apparent, the death of Charlie Kirk, like the life of Charlie Kirk, brought people together.

A hundred thousand came together for his memorial in Arizona. The death of Charlie Kirk has begun a revival.

Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here.



All for Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NDK6sDuqLa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025

I can't imagine the pain Charlie's widow, Erika, must feel -- losing her husband at such a young age. I hope those who knew and loved Charlie find peace and comfort by this show of support. https://t.co/K4ITRG7rh5 — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) September 21, 2025

An act of evil may have killed the man, but his message was amplified by orders of magnitude.

That message touched everyone in attendance.

The falling out between Trump and Elon is well-documented. According to TPUSA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet, Charlie had hoped the two could come back together.

Charlie so badly wanted these two men to come back together. I hope they’re saying to each other, “For Charlie.” pic.twitter.com/Pxw3FLkGPb — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 21, 2025

No one knows what they may have said, but Charlie's influence is undeniable.

If Charlie, even in death, can get the most powerful man on Earth and the Richest man on Earth to put aside their differences, then anything is possible.

Miracles do happen.

And this handshake between President Trump and Elon Musk—what is it? 🇺🇸



The first miracle of Charlie Kirk, so that we can propose it to the Vatican for beatification? pic.twitter.com/C9pO90yeGW — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) September 21, 2025

We don't know that a handshake would lead Pope Leo to the beautification of Charlie, but that doesn't make the events since his death any less miraculous. In fact, just a few days ago, the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, compared Charlie's life to that of Saint Paul.

Watch:

Cardinal Dolan says he spent the past week studying Charlie Kirk’s life, and the more he learned, the more he saw him as a modern-day Saint Paul.



A fearless missionary, a passionate evangelist, and a true hero.



“When I heard the tragic news, I said, ‘I wonder who he was.’ And… pic.twitter.com/p77aAPOQGB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2025

Cardinal Dolan's quote:

“When I heard the tragic news, I said, ‘I wonder who he was.’ And then all of a sudden, this overwhelming, this overwhelming sense of sorrow and kind of renewal.” “And I thought, I gotta learn about this guy. And the more I learned about him, I thought, this guy's a modern day Saint Paul. He was a missionary, he's an evangelist, he's a hero.” “He's one that knew what Jesus meant when he said, the truth will set you free. And to do it, Now, I understand he was pretty blunt and he was pretty direct. He didn't try to avoid any controversy. He didn't even try to avoid confrontation. The difference is the way, the mode, the style that he did it, always with respect.”

Who knows, maybe the idea of beautification isn't so far-fetched.

This is more than politics, it’s a revival.



To see Trump and Elon aligned in this moment is historic. It melts my heart.



Jesus gave His life so we could live.

Charlie gave his to restore our faith. pic.twitter.com/SuFHG86xaD — Sovey (@sovey_X) September 21, 2025

"Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future…”



I love seeing this.



I love it. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 21, 2025

The revival that has risen in the wake of Kirk's death has been nothing short of miraculous. In life and in death, he had a gift to bring people together. Even the most powerful men in the world.

Rest well, Charlie Kirk. Your life may be over, but your legacy lives on.

