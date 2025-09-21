Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Bringing People Together Displayed By Elon and President Trump with a Handshake

Elon Musk on Kirk: ‘He Was Killed Because He Was Showing People the...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Lord works in mysterious ways. We here on this mortal coil are not privy to the ways of God. That is the great mystery of faith. Charlie Kirk had faith and dedicated his life to it. Turning Point USA is not a church, but make no mistake, it was his ministry. He believed in the power of communication, especially with those with whom he did not agree. He knew the danger, but had courage in his convictions, and he built something special. He did so on the simple premise of bringing people together.

That's exactly what he was doing when an assassin's bullet took his life. In an instant, a man who lived life in the courage of his faith was gone.

In the days since his death, something amazing happened. Across the world, people came together in his memory. At vigils and in churches, it was apparent, the death of Charlie Kirk, like the life of Charlie Kirk, brought people together.

A hundred thousand came together for his memorial in Arizona. The death of Charlie Kirk has begun a revival.

An act of evil may have killed the man, but his message was amplified by orders of magnitude.

That message touched everyone in attendance.

The falling out between Trump and Elon is well-documented. According to TPUSA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet, Charlie had hoped the two could come back together.

No one knows what they may have said, but Charlie's influence is undeniable.

If Charlie, even in death, can get the most powerful man on Earth and the Richest man on Earth to put aside their differences, then anything is possible.

Miracles do happen.

We don't know that a handshake would lead Pope Leo to the beautification of Charlie, but that doesn't make the events since his death any less miraculous. In fact, just a few days ago, the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, compared Charlie's life to that of Saint Paul.

Watch:

Cardinal Dolan's quote:

“When I heard the tragic news, I said, ‘I wonder who he was.’ And then all of a sudden, this overwhelming, this overwhelming sense of sorrow and kind of renewal.”

“And I thought, I gotta learn about this guy. And the more I learned about him, I thought, this guy's a modern day Saint Paul. He was a missionary, he's an evangelist, he's a hero.”

“He's one that knew what Jesus meant when he said, the truth will set you free. And to do it, Now, I understand he was pretty blunt and he was pretty direct. He didn't try to avoid any controversy. He didn't even try to avoid confrontation. The difference is the way, the mode, the style that he did it, always with respect.”

Who knows, maybe the idea of beautification isn't so far-fetched.

The revival that has risen in the wake of Kirk's death has been nothing short of miraculous. In life and in death, he had a gift to bring people together. Even the most powerful men in the world.

Rest well, Charlie Kirk. Your life may be over, but your legacy lives on.

