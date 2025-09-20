Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With Hate

The world will say goodbye to Charlie Kirk tomorrow. Over one hundred thousand people are expected to gather at State Farm Stadium in Arizona to mourn a life lost too soon, and perhaps more importantly, to celebrate a life well lived.

FINAL PREPARATIONS: Police are expecting 100,000 people to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium and an overflow arena tomorrow in Glendale, Arizona. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will be among the guests honoring Kirk’s life. pic.twitter.com/OzllABvWld — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2025

Charlie will be eulogized by his wife Erika, President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, among others. The President is also expected to posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Going thru security at the Tampa Airport to head to Phoenix for Charlie’s memorial service and a TSA agent leaned in and said to me, “Sending love and prayers to the Kirk Family.” Despite all the haters, remember that there are plenty of good people in the world. pic.twitter.com/okv1CFgifu — Mike Gallagher Show (@GallagherShow) September 18, 2025

A fitting tribute to a man who influenced so many in such a short time.

Unfortunately, there will also be an incredibly high-security presence in and around State Farm Stadium. In addition to so many members of the Administration being in attendance, there are also rumors that several leftist groups are planning to protest and will attempt to disrupt the event.

Is anyone worried about security at Charlie's funeral tomorrow? I am. I know they are being super careful, but it just seems like such an opportunity for the bad guys to think they can take down an entire movement. 🙏🙏🙏 — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) September 20, 2025

There is a growing concern that some may even be planning acts of violence. One man has already been arrested trying to get into the venue with a gun. He is being charged with impersonating a police officer, along with illegal weapons charges.

BREAKING: Arizona officials charge Joshua Runkles with impersonating a law enforcement officer inside Charlie Kirk memorial venue pic.twitter.com/D0bDyJakw1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2025

Is there anything lower than trying to disrupt a funeral?

Pray for the safety of everyone at Charlie Kirk's memorial in Arizona tomorrow.



The Left is evil. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 20, 2025

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is asking those on the left who would consider doing so to take a step back and show a little grace.

Tomorrow, Charlie Kirk will be laid to rest.



Let people grieve and give them the space. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 20, 2025

Is a little human decency too much to ask?

Apparently, it is.

F*ck Charlie Kirk and the fascists who mourn him.



In that instance, among other reasons, f*ck you, too! — Harlan Ash (@TheHarlanAsh) September 20, 2025

Why do you care more about a racist idiot whose own rhetoric got him shot than literal children getting bombed? Another stroke incoming, inshallah https://t.co/7VRId8UNkn — Palps (@Prog_Palps) September 20, 2025

Oh stfu @SenFettermanPA

We dont need anything from you. https://t.co/h6ATOFsA8N — Allegiant1 (@AllegiantJbp1) September 20, 2025

The fact is that they hated Charlie Kirk, not for what he said, but for how effective he was in saying it. They hate Fetterman for daring to call them out on it, and believe us when we tell you, they hate you, too.

As we've said before, Progressivism is the religion of the left, and hate is the gospel they preach.

For Kirk pic.twitter.com/imcLCqu5OE — Appalachian Fake News (@AppFakeNews) September 20, 2025

We commend Senator Fetterman for being a voice of reason against the growing roar of left-wing rage. He's one of the few on the left denouncing the dehumanizing and increasingly violent rhetoric.

Thank you for being possibly the only sane human being in the Democratic Party.



This is the only rational, empathetic response that should be said.



Well done. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 20, 2025

Didn’t think I’d say this when you were first elected, but credit where it’s due, thank you for being one of the only sane Democrats, Senator. I’m genuinely glad I was wrong. Respect for your words on Charlie Kirk. We need more of that. — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) September 20, 2025

Senator Fetterman, thank you for demonstrating humanity and decency. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 20, 2025

Humanity and decency seem to be in short supply these days. We won't be holding our breath, but we truly hope those on the left take Senator Fetterman's advice and give those attending Charlie's service a little space to grieve.

Is a little grace too much to ask?