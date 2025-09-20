Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' D...
Play Stupid Games … Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service for Post...
VIP
Ditch the Debt, Embrace the Trade: Why Career Education is Winning Over College
Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are...
VIP
Free Speech? Kamala and Hillary Wanted the Government to Go After People, Words,...
Actor Mark Ruffalo Rants at Imaginary Free Speech Attacks, Warns of a Hulking...
The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk'...
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary...
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Armed Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in...
Jimmy Kimmel, Groypers, and Israel, OH MY: The Left's Desperate Attempt to Characterize...
Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right...

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With Hate

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The world will say goodbye to Charlie Kirk tomorrow. Over one hundred thousand people are expected to gather at State Farm Stadium in Arizona to mourn a life lost too soon, and perhaps more importantly, to celebrate a life well lived.

Advertisement

Charlie will be eulogized by his wife Erika, President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, among others. The President is also expected to posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A fitting tribute to a man who influenced so many in such a short time.

Unfortunately, there will also be an incredibly high-security presence in and around State Farm Stadium. In addition to so many members of the Administration being in attendance, there are also rumors that several leftist groups are planning to protest and will attempt to disrupt the event.

Recommended

Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' Defense
justmindy
Advertisement

There is a growing concern that some may even be planning acts of violence. One man has already been arrested trying to get into the venue with a gun. He is being charged with impersonating a police officer, along with illegal weapons charges.

Is there anything lower than trying to disrupt a funeral?

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is asking those on the left who would consider doing so to take a step back and show a little grace.

Advertisement

Is a little human decency too much to ask?

Apparently, it is.

The fact is that they hated Charlie Kirk, not for what he said, but for how effective he was in saying it. They hate Fetterman for daring to call them out on it, and believe us when we tell you, they hate you, too.

As we've said before, Progressivism is the religion of the left, and hate is the gospel they preach.

We commend Senator Fetterman for being a voice of reason against the growing roar of left-wing rage. He's one of the few on the left denouncing the dehumanizing and increasingly violent rhetoric.

Advertisement

Humanity and decency seem to be in short supply these days. We won't be holding our breath, but we truly hope those on the left take Senator Fetterman's advice and give those attending Charlie's service a little space to grieve.

Is a little grace too much to ask?

Tags:

ARIZONA CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS JD VANCE JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' Defense
justmindy
Play Stupid Games … Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service for Post Directed at Noem
FuzzyChimp
Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Brett T.
Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Brett T.
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary Noem
FuzzyChimp
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' Defense justmindy
Advertisement