John Fetterman Goes After Fellow Democrats for Inciting Shooters with Their Violent Rhetoric

Democrat Senator John Fetterman is calling out his own party for inciting violence against President Donald Trump and Republicans for the last decade. He blames their use of dishonest, inflammatory labels such as ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist’ for inspiring the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania and last week’s tragic assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

State here. (READ)

WOW! Senator JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA) went off on his own party for calling everyone on the right "Nazi" and "fascist" after it caused violence. "Don't compare him to anyone! And if you do, you will incite somebody to say, 'Well now, I feel like I have to take him out!'" "People seem to have forgotten that the president took a shot to the head...Can you imagine if that shot would have gone the way Charlie Kirk’s went? And what kind of condition our nation would be in?"

Here’s Fetterman on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Senator JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA) went off on his own party for calling everyone on the right "Nazi" and "fascist" after it's caused violence. pic.twitter.com/pGRFgN5Ej9



"Don't compare him to anyone! And if you do, you will incite somebody to say, 'Well now, I feel like I have… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

Stunning that Fetterman seems to be the only voice of reason on that side. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) September 17, 2025

He is the voice of reason now😅😅🤣🤣 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 17, 2025

Crazy and the ONLY one — TxGirl11020 (@Luci11020) September 17, 2025

He had a stroke and became the sanest member of the Democrat Party. Tells you how far gone the party is now.

Posters say Democrats only label their opponents Hitler, Nazis, and fascists because they want someone to take them out. After all, that’s what Americans have done historically.

Duh. When our culture glorifies killing Nazis, you know damn well what you are doing when you accuse someone of being a Nazi. — The Real Commadore 🇺🇲 (@SentellProd) September 17, 2025

"Fetterman's right — dehumanizing language fuels violence. Debate ideas, not people. — Tannu kumari🕊️ (@KumariTannu_0) September 17, 2025

He’s right: words can spark real-world violence, and the consequences are deadly serious. — 🌐 BehindTheHeadlines (@BTHLines) September 17, 2025

Fetterman sees what many Democrats can't see. He doesn't fit in that party. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) September 17, 2025

Why is he the ONLY Democrat saying this?



Is it that hard for them? — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) September 17, 2025

Um, because they’re evil? That’s a guess.

Posters say they’re tired of the political balancing act Fetterman keeps performing.

I would be more compelled to believe him if he would cross the aisle on voting. — Kate (@kate_p45) September 17, 2025

Pennsylvania is on its way to turning bright red.



He’s playing a moderate on TV while voting with the Democrats 100% of the time.



His “awakening” is just political self preservation. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

He's been sounding a little more sensible over the past few months. I think he realizes people are shifting their votes to the other side. So, he's trying to sound like he has some common sense. — DeaconMike (@MikeMoore1364) September 17, 2025

Commenters think he’s trying to say the right things to keep his seat as the state becomes redder. They don’t trust him. Others say he’s sincere but wish he’d switch parties. We predict that Fetterman will remain frustrating to everyone.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.