John Fetterman Goes After Fellow Democrats for Inciting Shooters with Their Violent Rhetoric

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:31 AM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Democrat Senator John Fetterman is calling out his own party for inciting violence against President Donald Trump and Republicans for the last decade. He blames their use of dishonest, inflammatory labels such as ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist’ for inspiring the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania and last week’s tragic assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

State here. (READ)

WOW! Senator JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA) went off on his own party for calling everyone on the right "Nazi" and "fascist" after it caused violence. 

"Don't compare him to anyone! And if you do, you will incite somebody to say, 'Well now, I feel like I have to take him out!'"

"People seem to have forgotten that the president took a shot to the head...Can you imagine if that shot would have gone the way Charlie Kirk’s went? And what kind of condition our nation would be in?"

Here’s Fetterman on Fox News. (WATCH)

He had a stroke and became the sanest member of the Democrat Party. Tells you how far gone the party is now.

Posters say Democrats only label their opponents Hitler, Nazis, and fascists because they want someone to take them out. After all, that’s what Americans have done historically.

Um, because they’re evil? That’s a guess.

Posters say they’re tired of the political balancing act Fetterman keeps performing.

Commenters think he’s trying to say the right things to keep his seat as the state becomes redder. They don’t trust him. Others say he’s sincere but wish he’d switch parties. We predict that Fetterman will remain frustrating to everyone.

