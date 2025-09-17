'A Tragic and Devastating Day' 3 Police Officers are Dead and 2 in Critical Condition in York County PA

Earlier today, five police officers were shot while serving a warrant in York County, Pennsylvania. As is often the case, details of the event were vague as the event unfolded. A press conference was held to update the facts of the case, and the news could not have been worse. In what Governor Josh Shapiro described as 'A tragic and devastating day,' it has been confirmed that three police officers have died as a result of their wounds, and two others are listed in critical but stable condition at a local trauma center. The suspect is also confirmed to be dead.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris updated the media.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner confirms *THREE* police officers from the Northern York Regional Police Dept are dead after a shooting in Codorus Township, near Spring Grove in York County. Two more injured.



Attacker is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/IohF3u4fDG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2025

In addition to taking the lead in the investigation, the PA State Police will also be taking calls for service for the Northern York Regional Police Department. This is the second fatal police incident in York County this year. Back in February, West York Borough police officer Andrew Duarte was killed, and two other officers were injured in an exchange of gunfire with a man who had taken hostages at a local hospital.

🙏 Prayers needed. 5 officers shot in Pennsylvania during police incident, 3 in grave condition https://t.co/pKX2pItqrV — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) September 17, 2025

The officers were serving a search warrant in relation to a domestic investigation when the suspect opened fire on them.

Three law enforcement officers were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect is also dead, the state police commissioner said. Police were apparently serving a warrant in York County when they were fired upon, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The officers were in Codorus Township following up on a domestic investigation that began Tuesday, said the state police commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris. “There are simply no words I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced,” he said. The two surviving officers were in critical but stable condition at WellSpan York Hospital, he said.

Governor Shapiro also made comments to the media after meeting with the families of the fallen and injured officers.

Even through their grief, each family I met with in York today told me how proud they are of their loved ones who put on the uniform and run toward danger to keep us safe.



They rallied for officers being treated by amazing medical staff — and together we shared our devastation… pic.twitter.com/CGoYgDSQVE — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 18, 2025

The rest of the Governor's post:

They rallied for officers being treated by amazing medical staff — and together we shared our devastation for the families of those taken from us in the line of duty today. Our Commonwealth owes a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement officers and the three who sacrificed their lives today to keep us safe. I’ve ordered U.S. and Pennsylvania flags on all public buildings across the Commonwealth to be lowered to half staff in their memory.



News of the tragic loss of the three officers has been felt across the state and beyond.

This shooting in York County is absolutely tragic—and it’s a reminder that we can’t ever, ever forget how dangerous the job of law enforcement is.



They put their lives on the line for us every single day and we owe them a debt of gratitude.



My family grieves for the families of… — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 17, 2025

Please join me in praying for the multiple police officers shot in York County, Pennsylvania. Families of our brave and courageous law enforcement and first rescuers never know if their loved ones will return home safely. https://t.co/areIb3QXvg — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) September 17, 2025

Pray for our fellow officers in York County. #Heroes pic.twitter.com/PMFd7nsd9e — PA State Troopers Association (@PSTA_1962) September 17, 2025

May God bless, protect, & keep the police officers shot in York County, PA. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 17, 2025

Three Police Officers have been killed in the line of duty, and two others remain in the hospital fighting for their lives. We are too often reminded that this is the danger law enforcement faces every day.

Lest We Forget.









