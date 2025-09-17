LEGEND! Brian Stelter Says the FCC Chair Sent Him This Gif In Response...
ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message
Randi Weingarten Writes Book on Why Fascists Hate Critical Thinking
Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political...
Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant
Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
VIP
On Equipping Young Defenders with Essential Books to Carry On His Charlie Kirk's...
Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got...
Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle
Reporter Gets Dem Rep to Apologize for Saying Charlie Kirk's Killer Is 'MAGA'...
CRINGE: UK TV Station Copies Gavin Newsom Press Office Account Trying to Parody...
Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage...
Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania
Obama Blames Trump and Definitely NOT Himself or Other Dems for Level of...

'A Tragic and Devastating Day' 3 Police Officers are Dead and 2 in Critical Condition in York County PA

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

Earlier today, five police officers were shot while serving a warrant in York County, Pennsylvania. As is often the case, details of the event were vague as the event unfolded. A press conference was held to update the facts of the case, and the news could not have been worse. In what Governor Josh Shapiro described as 'A tragic and devastating day,' it has been confirmed that three police officers have died as a result of their wounds, and two others are listed in critical but stable condition at a local trauma center. The suspect is also confirmed to be dead.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris updated the media.

In addition to taking the lead in the investigation, the PA State Police will also be taking calls for service for the Northern York Regional Police Department. This is the second fatal police incident in York County this year. Back in February, West York Borough police officer Andrew Duarte was killed, and two other officers were injured in an exchange of gunfire with a man who had taken hostages at a local hospital.

The officers were serving a search warrant in relation to a domestic investigation when the suspect opened fire on them.

Three law enforcement officers were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect is also dead, the state police commissioner said.

Police were apparently serving a warrant in York County when they were fired upon, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.


The officers were in Codorus Township following up on a domestic investigation that began Tuesday, said the state police commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris. 

“There are simply no words I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced,” he said. 

The two surviving officers were in critical but stable condition at WellSpan York Hospital, he said.

Recommended

Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
Brett T.
Advertisement

Governor Shapiro also made comments to the media after meeting with the families of the fallen and injured officers.

The rest of the Governor's post:

They rallied for officers being treated by amazing medical staff — and together we shared our devastation for the families of those taken from us in the line of duty today. Our Commonwealth owes a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement officers and the three who sacrificed their lives today to keep us safe. I’ve ordered U.S. and Pennsylvania flags on all public buildings across the Commonwealth to be lowered to half staff in their memory.

News of the tragic loss of the three officers has been felt across the state and beyond.

Advertisement

Three Police Officers have been killed in the line of duty, and two others remain in the hospital fighting for their lives. We are too often reminded that this is the danger law enforcement faces every day.

Lest We Forget.



  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE JOHN FETTERMAN JOSH SHAPIRO LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
Brett T.
ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message
Brett T.
Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political Assassinations
Brett T.
Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got Dusty In Here REAL Fast)
Doug P.
Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle
Brett T.
Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign Brett T.
Advertisement