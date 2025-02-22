Officer Killed and Several Others Injured After Gunman Takes Hostages at Pennsylvania Hospital

A police officer was killed and several others injured when a gunman entered UPMC Memorial Hospital in West Manchester, Pennsylvania.

LATEST: One officer was killed and several others, including another officer and a nurse, were reportedly injured in a shooting at a hospital in York County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the matter. https://t.co/EIPGOF2SdV — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2025

West York Borough police officer Andrew Duarte was killed, and two other officers sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with the gunman, who has been identified as Diogenes Archangel Ortiz.

West York Borough released a statement on the loss of Officer Duarte.

"Our West York Borough family is suffering a painful loss today in response to a tragic mutual aid call earlier today in West Manchester Township at UPMC. Our hearts break at the innocent loss of life." "Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to West York Borough Police Officer, Andrew Duarte's family and all of our brothers and sisters in the West York Borough Police Department that have lost a comrade and friend, and furthermore our fellow Borough agencies that have lost a colleague. Our community grieves the loss of a hero."

The two other officers have not been identified, but both have been admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were called to the hospital shortly after 10:30 am. The suspect, Ortiz, had entered the hospital with a handgun and zip ties and took several staff members hostage in the hospital's intensive care unit. Police initially attempted to negotiate with Ortiz, but after he emerged from the ICU with a hostage at gunpoint, police were forced to use deadly force, killing Ortiz.

The suspect, Diogenes Archangel Ortiz, entered UPMC Memorial in West Manchester Township with a semi-automatic handgun and zip ties at around 10:30 a.m. He then went to the ICU and took several hospital staff hostage, officials said at a press conference Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement from multiple agencies, including West York Borough Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the York County Quick Response Team, responded to the situation. Officers attempted to negotiate with Ortiz, but he emerged from the ICU holding a hospital staff member at gunpoint, her hands bound by zip ties. "The officers were left with no recourse," Barker said. "They opened fire, killing Ortiz and preventing further loss of life." "After reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements, it is absolutely clear and beyond any doubt that the officers acted lawfully in using deadly force," he said. "Quite frankly, they needed to—because by doing so, they potentially saved even more lives."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement on the incident.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shapiro said, in part:

"I’ve been briefed on the tragic shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County and I am on my way to the scene. "The hospital is now secure and members of the Pennsylvania State police and the PA Emergency Managment Agency (PEMA) are on the ground responding alongside our local and federal partners."

Governor Josh Shapiro commended the officers who responded to UPMC Memorial Hospital and honored Officer Andrew Duarte, who was killed in the line of duty https://t.co/D4tb8Ls0VE pic.twitter.com/Vr0wtSdAZt — abc27 News (@abc27News) February 22, 2025

Police have declined to comment on the suspect's motive or what connection he may have had to the ICU at the hospital. The condition of the injured hospital staff members has not been released.

Rest in Peace, Officer Andrew Duarte – West York Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania. End of Watch: February 22, 2025



Officer Andrew Duarte was killed on Saturday, February 22, after responding to an active shooter threat at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania.



At… pic.twitter.com/oKQKEYIfjs — The Patriot Call (@ThePatriotCall) February 22, 2025

Officer Duarte had been with the West York Police Department since 2022 and had previously been a patrolman in Dever, Colorado, for five years.

