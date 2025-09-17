Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania

Reports from York County, Pennsylvania, suggest that multiple police officers have been shot in an ambush attack. Details are not clear at this time, but it appears that as many as five officers may have been shot in the incident in North Codorus Township. Officers were reportedly serving a warrant at the time of the shooting.

Advertisement

WTAE in Pittsburgh is reporting that three of the officers are currently listed in grave condition.

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. —

There is currently an active police incident with several officers reportedly shot in North Codorus Township, York County with many local schools sheltering in place.https://t.co/yUB5T4CDDT pic.twitter.com/XjVxeOFCrt — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) September 17, 2025

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is en route to the scene. He is asking everyone in the area to follow the instructions of law enforcement. Local schools are currently in lockdown, and police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now. We ask those in the area to please follow the directions of local law enforcement and @PAStatePolice. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 17, 2025

I am aware of the ongoing situation in York County. I urge all residents to follow the instructions of local law enforcement. I am en route to the area and am praying for all involved. — PA Attorney General Dave Sunday (@PAAttorneyGen) September 17, 2025

There has been no official notification as to the condition of the officers or the current status of the shooter. There are unconfirmed reports that the shooter has been neutralized.

#BREAKING: FIRST footage of a large police response as multiple officers have been shot in York County, Pennsylvania



It’s still an active incident https://t.co/x6k9Dw39F8 pic.twitter.com/5dgl3bSCZE — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) September 17, 2025

In an odd twist, the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia released a statement that they were monitoring the situation in York County. They advised members of the Mexican community to follow instructions from law enforcement.

El Consulado monitorea el incidente ocurrido esta tarde en North Codorus Township, Pensilvania. Se recomienda a la comunidad mexicana a seguir indicaciones oficiales. En caso de requerir asistencia consular, puede contactar nuestro teléfono de emergencia: 215 266 3740 pic.twitter.com/HbnUX003OM — Consulmex Filadelfia (@ConsulmexFila) September 17, 2025

Translated:

The Consulate is monitoring the incident that occurred this afternoon in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania. The Mexican community is advised to follow official instructions. In case consular assistance is required, you may contact our emergency phone number: 215 266 3740

It's not known what connection the Mexican community has to this incident. York is just over one hundred miles west of Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Very little information surrounding the incident has been confirmed at this time.

This is awful news and a shocking day for York County, our police force, and the entire community.



While we wait for more information, please continue sheltering in place and avoid the area.



My staff and I will keep folks updated as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/fl1YGzEz1f — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 17, 2025

This is a developing story. Information should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

We'll keep you updated as details become available.