Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:20 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Reports from York County, Pennsylvania, suggest that multiple police officers have been shot in an ambush attack. Details are not clear at this time, but it appears that as many as five officers may have been shot in the incident in North Codorus Township. Officers were reportedly serving a warrant at the time of the shooting.

WTAE in Pittsburgh is reporting that three of the officers are currently listed in grave condition.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is en route to the scene. He is asking everyone in the area to follow the instructions of law enforcement. Local schools are currently in lockdown, and police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

There has been no official notification as to the condition of the officers or the current status of the shooter. There are unconfirmed reports that the shooter has been neutralized.

In an odd twist, the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia released a statement that they were monitoring the situation in York County. They advised members of the Mexican community to follow instructions from law enforcement.

Translated:

The Consulate is monitoring the incident that occurred this afternoon in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania. The Mexican community is advised to follow official instructions. In case consular assistance is required, you may contact our emergency phone number: 215 266 3740

It's not known what connection the Mexican community has to this incident. York is just over one hundred miles west of Philadelphia.

Very little information surrounding the incident has been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Information should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

We'll keep you updated as details become available.

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE JOHN FETTERMAN JOSH SHAPIRO PENNSYLVANIA

