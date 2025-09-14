Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing...
David Limbaugh: 'Feels Dramatically Different, Like a Real Awakening is Afoot'
'Who Became Pro-Life After Someone Bombed an Abortion Clinic': Erick Erickson Makes a...
Not a Lone Wolf? FBI is Expanding Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation to Leftist...
Leo Terrell Shares a Recent Speech He Gave at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial...
Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and...
Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's...
THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRIC...
VIP
That One Time Back in 2020 When I Made Chesterfield County School Board...
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Le...
Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes...
VIP
Charlie Kirk Vigil in New York Mirrors Events of Mourning and Celebration Across...
Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in...
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash...

The Party of Rage: Dems Drag Senator Fetterman for His Outrageous Claim That Trump Isn't Hitler

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It must be a day that ends in Y. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is catching heat from his own party again. Democrats are enraged at John's latest split from the lunatic left. By all accounts (especially the count of his voting record), Fetterman should be a liberal darling. He votes in line with his party over ninety percent of the time, but that's not enough for the left.

Advertisement

To the extreme left Democrats, who dominate the party, Progressivism is a religion, and Fetterman is a sinner. He is far too often guilty of committing the one unforgivable mortal sin against the self-proclaimed saints of Democratic Socialism, the expression of independent thought.

John's latest sin against the altar of Progressive politics came in an interview on CNN's Inside Politics. Speaking to the current political climate in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, the Pennsylvania Senator simply states that the temperature needs to be brought down.

Then it happens. The moment of unforgivable sin. He denounces those who compare Trump to Hitler and his administration to an autocracy. He, against the commandments as set forth by the Pastors of Progressivism, expressed independent thought.

Watch:

How could he say that? Trump, the orange antichrist of the progressive left, was the product of a democratic election? Who does he think he is, expressing facts and common sense, when his party demands rage and resistance?

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing Is Not Always Criminal
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Well, the party of rage wasn't about to let these comments stand just because they were truthful and made sense.

The 'Hitler was elected' replies would be funny if they weren't so sad. Hitler was not elected. He was appointed Chancellor of Germany.

We're not sure if this is yet another poor reflection of the failed public school system or just a simple case of Democrats not letting the truth get in the way of a good story. Either way, the result is pathetic.

Most of the loony leftists choose not to display their ignorance of history, attacking John personally instead.

Advertisement

That pretty much sums up the left's current opinion of the guy who votes with them most of the time. There is zero tolerance on the left for anything less than zealotry and complete submission to the cause. Fetterman must be sacrificed at the altar of Progressivism.

Conor Lamb? He makes sense politically. He'd run a moderate campaign and probably do well with the central state independents, but he's nowhere near far left enough for today's Democrats. If anyone tries to primary Fetterman, it will most likely be the Squads' top triple-A prospect, Summer Lee.

No one knows what the political climate will be in '28, but as it stands, the Democrats will probably try to primary Fetterman. It may well be to their own detriment. The angry progressive schtick from the likes of Summer Lee plays well in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, but not so much between the two. Statewide elections are a different animal in Pennsylvania.

Regardless of the political realities on the ground, the Democrats' need to punish Fetterman may outweigh their desire to hold his seat.

Advertisement

Fetterman is probably used to this by now. He's been the frequent target of leftist anger since defying the will of the Squad and standing behind Israel. As long as he continues to dare speak his own mind, he will continue to be a target of his own party.

The party of rage demands total submission; anything less is an unforgivable sin.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!


Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing Is Not Always Criminal
Warren Squire
Not a Lone Wolf? FBI is Expanding Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation to Leftist Groups in Utah
Warren Squire
Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Who Became Pro-Life After Someone Bombed an Abortion Clinic': Erick Erickson Makes a Point
Jacob B.
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing Is Not Always Criminal Warren Squire
Advertisement