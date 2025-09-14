The Party of Rage: Dems Drag Senator Fetterman for His Outrageous Claim That Trump Isn't Hitler

It must be a day that ends in Y. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is catching heat from his own party again. Democrats are enraged at John's latest split from the lunatic left. By all accounts (especially the count of his voting record), Fetterman should be a liberal darling. He votes in line with his party over ninety percent of the time, but that's not enough for the left.

To the extreme left Democrats, who dominate the party, Progressivism is a religion, and Fetterman is a sinner. He is far too often guilty of committing the one unforgivable mortal sin against the self-proclaimed saints of Democratic Socialism, the expression of independent thought.

John's latest sin against the altar of Progressive politics came in an interview on CNN's Inside Politics. Speaking to the current political climate in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, the Pennsylvania Senator simply states that the temperature needs to be brought down.

Then it happens. The moment of unforgivable sin. He denounces those who compare Trump to Hitler and his administration to an autocracy. He, against the commandments as set forth by the Pastors of Progressivism, expressed independent thought.

Watch:

New — John Fetterman unplugged in wide-ranging interview on @InsidePolitics Sunday 8aET/11aET:



Pushes back on Ds on Trump: “If you actually compare him to an actual autocrat, it is not just that… This is not an autocrat. This is a product of a democratic election.”

More Sunday pic.twitter.com/8TFJTZ7CXG — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 14, 2025

How could he say that? Trump, the orange antichrist of the progressive left, was the product of a democratic election? Who does he think he is, expressing facts and common sense, when his party demands rage and resistance?

Well, the party of rage wasn't about to let these comments stand just because they were truthful and made sense.

Hitler was elected https://t.co/2RkL6rd1A9 — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) September 14, 2025

Is Fetterman so stupid , Hitler was also a product of democratic election. OMG this is so stupid. https://t.co/6ozocKVerb — Decebal Strungar 🇷🇴 (@Ilovecandies92) September 14, 2025

Lol I mean.. Hitler was elected too. Not a great argument — Giorgio Luigi Vasari (@acknasty) September 14, 2025

The 'Hitler was elected' replies would be funny if they weren't so sad. Hitler was not elected. He was appointed Chancellor of Germany.

Half the replies are libs screeching that Hitler won his election too.



Except Hitler was appointed…lol https://t.co/rhb7rvdGUK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2025

We're not sure if this is yet another poor reflection of the failed public school system or just a simple case of Democrats not letting the truth get in the way of a good story. Either way, the result is pathetic.

Most of the loony leftists choose not to display their ignorance of history, attacking John personally instead.

Appalling disgrace this man. — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 14, 2025

Dudes an idiot — Johnson Smithelton Bibbles esq. (@smith_john4286) September 14, 2025

F*ck Fetterman! — Lynnez 🌊♥️🇺🇸 Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) September 14, 2025

That pretty much sums up the left's current opinion of the guy who votes with them most of the time. There is zero tolerance on the left for anything less than zealotry and complete submission to the cause. Fetterman must be sacrificed at the altar of Progressivism.

He isn't up for re-election until 2028 by then I hope Conor Lamb decides to run against him and so many people decides to donate to Lamb that he has an unbeatable war chest — We told you So (@terri4436166795) September 14, 2025

Conor Lamb? He makes sense politically. He'd run a moderate campaign and probably do well with the central state independents, but he's nowhere near far left enough for today's Democrats. If anyone tries to primary Fetterman, it will most likely be the Squads' top triple-A prospect, Summer Lee.

Sorry I wasted my vote on fetterman — Betty Carlson ♥️⭐️☮️🌳🐶💙 (@marbles1730) September 14, 2025

He will lose bigly, in his next primary — Patricia (@patrikiwi) September 14, 2025

No one knows what the political climate will be in '28, but as it stands, the Democrats will probably try to primary Fetterman. It may well be to their own detriment. The angry progressive schtick from the likes of Summer Lee plays well in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, but not so much between the two. Statewide elections are a different animal in Pennsylvania.

Regardless of the political realities on the ground, the Democrats' need to punish Fetterman may outweigh their desire to hold his seat.

Fetterman is being assailed from the Left because he has committed the most egregious crime known to “Progressivism” - INDEPENDENT THOUGHT. — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) September 14, 2025

Fetterman is far left.



But the far left now hates him for two reasons:



1. He’s not an anti-Semite.



2. He’s not consumed with hatred for Trump. https://t.co/YG8E5UFN0X — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) September 14, 2025

Fetterman is probably used to this by now. He's been the frequent target of leftist anger since defying the will of the Squad and standing behind Israel. As long as he continues to dare speak his own mind, he will continue to be a target of his own party.

The party of rage demands total submission; anything less is an unforgivable sin.

