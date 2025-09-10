John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset

Another day, another instance of John Fetterman shockingly being the most sane person in the Democratic Party.

🚨 WOW! Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) SLAMS “moron” Democrats who still embrace socialism pic.twitter.com/iyrDngWiBz



“I was in a former communist nation, and I said, ‘some people in my party are talking about socialism now, what do you think?’ He said, ‘that is the worst thing… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 9, 2025

Morons in the most apt descriptor of the current Democratic Party and its leadership.

Sounding more like a republican all the time. https://t.co/GZST8yhBS0 — Nancy E. Head (@nancyehead) September 10, 2025

He's the only Democrat that has a small grasp on reality.

Fetterman is the smartest man in the Democrat Party. https://t.co/9vZgkCEhbn — Steve (@wildcove135) September 10, 2025

It's not even close at this point.

Memo

To: NYC voters

From: Sen. Fetterman

Re: Don't be stupid https://t.co/fF7OPNhfat — Trent England (@trentengland) September 9, 2025

They're too cocky to listen. They'll only learn by the suffering they'll endure after electing someone like Mamdani.

A rare Democrat. Thank you for embracing and speaking common sense @JohnFetterman. https://t.co/ucViiMEEMj — Horse and Hound (@MagicWaltz2002) September 10, 2025

The rare Dem that makes any sense & he's had a stroke...what does that say about the rest of those idiots. https://t.co/thJjI1DcHQ — Kathy (@Kathy4619cat) September 10, 2025

It's not a good reflection.

Honestly, I think Senator Fetterman is too based to be a democrat. He needs to move to the right. https://t.co/enaqPFCqlm — Andersson (@stormm_us) September 9, 2025

At a minimum, he should be an independent.

I think that stroke he had rewired him with common sense!! https://t.co/eIp7P0ALOB — Lisa (@ChimerReilly) September 10, 2025

Fetterman is easily the most rational Democrat in the entire Congress. https://t.co/JMVpJmTnsq — Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) September 9, 2025

The bar is in hell at this point.

Absolutely THE ONLY sane Democrat that loves our country and does the right thing. Thank you Senator💪🏽❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/4Zyazt2qoG — ElGreco (@ErnieElGreco) September 10, 2025

Sen. John Fetterman tells AOC she needs a reality check. https://t.co/4OQq9m3baN — EmanuelPatrascu (@EmanuelPatrascu) September 9, 2025

AOC needs a major reality check.

It's not the words they speak on camera, it is how they vote. In this case, straight democrat along with all of his party crazies. https://t.co/KIa7qzkPgJ — Coltauto45 (@JoeD4570) September 10, 2025

This is a fair caveat. He needs to follow it up with voting correctly, as well.

I know I sound crazy, but compare this John Fetterman to the previous John Fetterman before his stroke. He was a full blown Socialist before that incident… https://t.co/5cXm3B3RNB — OutsidetheL7™️ (@OutsidetheL7) September 9, 2025

Fetterman will be the next Democrat to renounce his party affiliation. https://t.co/2wQyZTXf40 — Rick Wiseman (@RickIsAWiseMan) September 9, 2025

Stay tuned.

