John Fetterman's Stroke of Genius: Decrying Socialism After His Brain Reset

Another day, another instance of John Fetterman shockingly being the most sane person in the Democratic Party.
🚨 WOW! Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) SLAMS “moron” Democrats who still embrace socialism pic.twitter.com/iyrDngWiBz— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 9, 2025
“I was in a former communist nation, and I said, ‘some people in my party are talking about socialism now, what do you think?’ He said, ‘that is the worst thing…
Morons in the most apt descriptor of the current Democratic Party and its leadership.
Sounding more like a republican all the time. https://t.co/GZST8yhBS0— Nancy E. Head (@nancyehead) September 10, 2025
I like Fetterman https://t.co/W0tNfNmzLh— Clay (@claytonwheeler) September 9, 2025
Another great example "@JohnFetterman" breaking from the @TheDemocrats company line when U know it's wrong! #CommonSense https://t.co/XFniUTDvlc— Dave Allen (@3283Allen) September 9, 2025
He's the only Democrat that has a small grasp on reality.
Fetterman is the smartest man in the Democrat Party. https://t.co/9vZgkCEhbn— Steve (@wildcove135) September 10, 2025
It's not even close at this point.
Memo— Trent England (@trentengland) September 9, 2025
To: NYC voters
From: Sen. Fetterman
Re: Don't be stupid https://t.co/fF7OPNhfat
They're too cocky to listen. They'll only learn by the suffering they'll endure after electing someone like Mamdani.
A rare Democrat. Thank you for embracing and speaking common sense @JohnFetterman. https://t.co/ucViiMEEMj— Horse and Hound (@MagicWaltz2002) September 10, 2025
The rare Dem that makes any sense & he's had a stroke...what does that say about the rest of those idiots. https://t.co/thJjI1DcHQ— Kathy (@Kathy4619cat) September 10, 2025
It's not a good reflection.
Honestly, I think Senator Fetterman is too based to be a democrat. He needs to move to the right. https://t.co/enaqPFCqlm— Andersson (@stormm_us) September 9, 2025
At a minimum, he should be an independent.
I think that stroke he had rewired him with common sense!! https://t.co/eIp7P0ALOB— Lisa (@ChimerReilly) September 10, 2025
Fetterman is easily the most rational Democrat in the entire Congress. https://t.co/JMVpJmTnsq— Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) September 9, 2025
The bar is in hell at this point.
Absolutely THE ONLY sane Democrat that loves our country and does the right thing. Thank you Senator💪🏽❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/4Zyazt2qoG— ElGreco (@ErnieElGreco) September 10, 2025
Sen. John Fetterman tells AOC she needs a reality check. https://t.co/4OQq9m3baN— EmanuelPatrascu (@EmanuelPatrascu) September 9, 2025
AOC needs a major reality check.
It's not the words they speak on camera, it is how they vote. In this case, straight democrat along with all of his party crazies. https://t.co/KIa7qzkPgJ— Coltauto45 (@JoeD4570) September 10, 2025
This is a fair caveat. He needs to follow it up with voting correctly, as well.
I know I sound crazy, but compare this John Fetterman to the previous John Fetterman before his stroke. He was a full blown Socialist before that incident… https://t.co/5cXm3B3RNB— OutsidetheL7™️ (@OutsidetheL7) September 9, 2025
Fetterman will be the next Democrat to renounce his party affiliation. https://t.co/2wQyZTXf40— Rick Wiseman (@RickIsAWiseMan) September 9, 2025
Stay tuned.
