Teaching Hate: Leftist Teacher Suspended After Forcing 10 Year Olds to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination

Eric V. | 9:30 PM on September 14, 2025
We thought we had seen the worst of the left since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The amount of pure hate spewed across social media platforms has truly been disgusting. The indifference toward human life was as disheartening as it was unsurprising. We thought we had seen the worst the grave dancing left had to offer.

We were wrong.

A school teacher in Toronto has been suspended from his job after the most egregious accusation.

The as-yet-to-be-named teacher is accused of showing his class of ten and eleven-year-old students the video of Charlie Kirk being shot.

The children returned home from school and told their parents that the video was played on a loop as the teacher lectured them on the evils of fascism, transphobia, and that Charlie Kirk deserved to be killed.

As you might imagine, many of the kids were disturbed by the video. The parents contacted the school's principal, leading to the school suspending the bat crap crazy teacher, pending an investigation.

A lot of the most disturbing and hateful reactions to Charlie's death have come from academia and the education sector. The statist rot runs deep with the very people we entrust with the safety and education of our children, and the days since Charlie's death have shown us that the trust given them may be misplaced.

A public school teacher has been suspended after allegedly showing a video of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to students as young as 10 in his class, authorities in Canada said.

The teacher also suggested that Kirk deserved to be killed, and gave the young students a speech about anti-fascism and transgender issues, according to a report.

“Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over,” a source told the Toronto Sun after the shocking incident at a school in Toronto on Thursday.

Showing kids the video of the murder repeatedly isn't just the act of an angry liberal; It's pure evil.

The investigation is underway, and given the emotional distress his actions have caused some of these children, perhaps this teacher should face consequences beyond losing his job.

There is so much wrong with so many people. It's almost impossible to understand beyond pure, unadulterated hate.

Do our institutions create teachers like this, or are people with this kind of evil inside them attracted to being teachers? The answer is probably somewhere in the middle. One thing is sure, they are out there and they are educating (and indoctrinating) our children.

As egregious as the moron in Toronto may have been, it's terrifying to think that he's not alone. You need to know who's in your kid's classrooms and what they're teaching your children.

The left has shown us who they really are, and we need to believe them. Our kids are counting on it.

