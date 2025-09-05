Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrested (Watch)

Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on September 05, 2025
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the murder of a Congressional Intern, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. Both suspects are 17 years old and are being charged with first-degree murder and will be tried as adults.

Watch:

Pirro was at times defiant as she announced the charges, as both suspects had what she described as violent criminal records, but escaped serious consequences because, as juvenile offenders in Washington, DC, their cases were handled in Family Court.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas, is still at large. DC Metro Police are offering a fifty-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.

Eric's parents, Tamara and Robert, appeared on Fox News with Pirro. Tamera said that until today's announcement, they had not known the details of the night their son was senselessly murdered. She fought back tears as she thanked the US Attorney, the DC detectives, and the victim's advocate that have worked on Eric's case.

Eric's dad, Robert, simply said 'Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And if I ever meet you, I want to give you a big hug.'

Watch:

It was a heartfelt moment from a couple that has endured the worst nightmare parents can experience, the loss of a child.

No parent should ever have to bury a child. We can only hope that if justice is delivered, it will bring some small amount of comfort for a pain that will be with them for the rest of their lives.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was going into his senior year at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he was studying politics and finance. He was spending his summer in DC for an internship with Kansas Rep. Ron Estes. He was a nationally recognized Latin enthusiast and an avid outdoorsman. In addition to his parents, Eric leaves behind his sister Angela and brother Jeremy.

He was 21 years old.

