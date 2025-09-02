Penguin Out! Jerry Nadler Will Not Seek Re-election and Will Waddle Away From Washington in 2026

Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on September 02, 2025
Twitchy

New York House Rep. Jerry Nadler has announced that he will not seek re-election in the 2026 midterms. The walking billboard for term limits will finally waddle away from Washington after thirty-four long years.

Advertisement

Nadler was first elected in 1992 after fellow Democrat Ted Weiss passed away one day before the primary election. Nadler replaced Weiss on the ballot. He would go on to win twice on election day, running unopposed to complete Weiss's term and winning the election to replace him.

Since that time, the Partisan Penguin has been firmly ensconced in the House of Representatives. In all but one election, he received at least seventy-five percent of the vote, and that was a primary. The deep blue dependability of his district allowed Jerry to be a useful idiot for the Democrats' cause of the day, the East Coast's shorter, buffet-loving version of Adam Schiff. He embraced the role, and from open borders to gun control, the man never met a protest or political publicity stunt he didn't like.

But it was impeachment where Jerry truly found his niche. Using his position on the House Judiciary Committee, he was deeply involved in both impeachments of President Trump, serving as the Impeachment Manager during Trump's first impeachment trial.  He had also considered impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and way back in 2007, decided against proceedings against then-President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. The man was always more than willing to wield as much power against his political enemies as he could get his chubby little fingers on.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents
Warren Squire
Advertisement

In recent years, old Jerry has found himself being pushed aside by the younger, crazier, openly socialist wing of the party. The commie kids are looking to replace the old guard, and they have no need for the rotund revolutionist.

Plus, his health isn't what it once was; all those years of lobbyists taking him to the Capital Grille are catching up to him.

While we have to admit, it's good to see Jerry go, there's no doubt the stout statist will be replaced by someone straight out of the lunatic fringe of the far left.

The next nut job is a next year problem; for now, we can enjoy looking forward to a Nadler-less Congress.

We heard the staff at the all-you-can-eat Chinese joint said the same thing.

Advertisement

We heard it was a group of marine biology students trying to push him back into the surf in the Hamptons. Who knows?

We imagine that was probably Jerry's proudest moment. In over three decades, it was the one time he really got to be somebody.

And his belt is chaffing his nipples, but that'll all be over soon. He can put the ill-fitted suits away and pull his sweatpants all the way up to his armpits for all we care.

Jiggly Jerry has had to face a harsh reality: the Democrats no longer want him, and the rest of us can't wait to get rid of him.

After thirty-four long years, Jerry Nadler is finally leaving Congress, thirty-two years too late.

Advertisement

Advertisement

