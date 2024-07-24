Dem Reps. Nadler and Schiff Compete for Distinction of Biggest Dirtbag at Hearing on Trump Shooting

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee, and instead of trying to work toward making sure an assassination attempt like the one we saw during a recent Trump rally in Pennsylvania, some Democrats are being predictably shameless.

Advertisement

Rep. Jerrold Nadler used part of his opening statement to let Wray know he can call off the FBI's investigation because he's found the person responsible for the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, and that person is Donald Trump:

Jerry Nadler just blamed Trump for the assassination attempt on his life by repeating the “bloodbath” lie, not once, but twice in his opening statement.



The “bloodbath” lie - statement which pre-dated the assassination attempt in any event.



It’s Trump’s fault someone tried to… pic.twitter.com/BhIn3etTFp — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 24, 2024

Nadler of course pushed yet another lie to try and justify his remarks:

Right out the gate at the start of FBI Christopher Wray’s testimony



Jerry Nadler begins to insinuate the failed assassination attempt on President Trump is his own fault due to his own rhetoric by taking his “bloodbath” comment out of context



pic.twitter.com/Iujz9AJ4OG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2024

The level of shamelessness from Nadler is even higher than his belt line.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Adam "Russia collusion" Schiff started off his line of questioning for Director Wray by trying to shine a negative light on one of the people who was shot that day, Donald Trump:

Adam Schiff wastes no time in making himself a vile partisan Leftist hack...No surprise. — DocGuido (@DocGuido) July 24, 2024

Wray: Crooks visited site about a week before rally, early that morning, and later that afternoon to fly the drone.



F*cking Schiff asking Wray if someone with dozens of felony convictions would pass background check to be an agent. Wray says no. Dude is deranged.



Wray also says… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 24, 2024

The weasel Adam Schiff uses his time in the FBI inquiry into the shooting of President Trump to attack Trump.



“Would the FBI hire someone with felony convictions?”



Democrats charged Trump with ridiculous crimes so the scumbags like Schiff would have something to talk about.… pic.twitter.com/rUYRy8x9qU — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) July 24, 2024

The question for Schiff would be if anybody not named Donald Trump would have been charged with dozens of felonies for what he was alleged to have done.

Made the mistake of turning on the TV just in time to see slimy Adam Schiff take a potshot at the GOP over background checks while questioning FBI’s Wray about the assassination attempt. TV off. pic.twitter.com/FslMVTTYTv — Mike Gallagher Show (@GallagherShow) July 24, 2024

We'll also note that Rep. Eric Swalwell is a runner up for the "biggest dirtbag at the hearing" distinction for his attempts to get Wray to say Russia is interfering in this year's election on behalf of Trump while blaming the assassination attempt on a lack of extreme gun control measures.