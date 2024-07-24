Election Interference? Secret Service Tells Trump to Stop Holding Outdoor Rallies
Dem Reps. Nadler and Schiff Compete for Distinction of Biggest Dirtbag at Hearing on Trump Shooting

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee, and instead of trying to work toward making sure an assassination attempt like the one we saw during a recent Trump rally in Pennsylvania, some Democrats are being predictably shameless.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler used part of his opening statement to let Wray know he can call off the FBI's investigation because he's found the person responsible for the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, and that person is Donald Trump:

Nadler of course pushed yet another lie to try and justify his remarks: 

The level of shamelessness from Nadler is even higher than his belt line. 

Not to be outdone, Rep. Adam "Russia collusion" Schiff started off his line of questioning for Director Wray by trying to shine a negative light on one of the people who was shot that day, Donald Trump:

The question for Schiff would be if anybody not named Donald Trump would have been charged with dozens of felonies for what he was alleged to have done.

We'll also note that Rep. Eric Swalwell is a runner up for the "biggest dirtbag at the hearing" distinction for his attempts to get Wray to say Russia is interfering in this year's election on behalf of Trump while blaming the assassination attempt on a lack of extreme gun control measures. 

