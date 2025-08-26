VIP
Trump Honors Fallen Heroes: Gold Star Families Gather on the Four Year Anniversary of Abbey Gate

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:50 PM on August 26, 2025
Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP

August 26th, 2021, was perhaps the darkest day of the war in Afghanistan. Thirteen US service members lost their lives when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest near an entrance of the Kabul airport known as Abbey Gate. To this day, questions surround the tragic events of that day and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Today is the fourth anniversary of the tragedy at Abbey Gate, and the families of the fallen gathered at the White House to honor the loved ones who were lost on that tragic day.

 'This is a very special group of people,' said President Trump as he welcomed the Gold Star families to the Oval Office for a ceremony to honor the fallen. 'It's the four-year anniversary, so we're signing a proclamation honoring them and honoring you and your loved one.' 

Watch:

The acknowledgement of these families is long overdue. The events at Abbey Gate and the Afghan withdrawal became an embarrassment for the previous administration, and these Gold Star families were largely ignored by the watch-checking Biden and his handlers.

When it came to Afghanistan, 'Lest We Forget' became 'We'd rather forget' to the Biden Administration.

That was not the case for the rest of the country, as Salena Zito remembers.

The rest of the post:

At the Tattered Flag Brewery in this Dauphin County borough, just outside of Harrisburg, they set out 13 beers at the bar with an American flag in the center, marking the space "Reserved."The Fossil Bar and Grill did something similar. “Our community has many brave men and women who have served our country, 13 beers honor those 13 heroes, but it also honors our hometown heroes."The table setting spread not only through different bars and breweries across the country, but also to restaurants, diners, businesses and casinos, as well as along front yards, town squares and high schools in suburbs, cities and small towns everywhere.The media had moved the conversation off the front pages. But what happened and continues to happen in Afghanistan has left a mark on the American psyche. It crosses political ideologies, race, and socioeconomic fronts — a mark the loudest voices have failed to see.Americans Have Not Forgotten the 13 Soldiers nor who was the last person in the room.

Senator John Kennedy reiterated the thoughts of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance. We owe it to them to make sure it never happens again.

The rest of the Senator's post:

By ignoring military advice, disregarding intelligence, and prioritizing politics over strategy, they created the conditions that cost 13 American lives. This failure cannot be brushed aside—it demands accountability.We owe it to the fallen 13 service members to make this right and guarantee it never happens again.

The young men and women who step up to serve our country are the best of us. When they make the ultimate sacrifice, the least we can do is honor them. We owe them that much.

Thirteen Americans lost their lives at Abbey Gate and returned fallen heroes.

They deserve to be remembered.

The names of the fallen American heroes:

Never Forget — 08.26.2021, Abbey Gate 

Cpl David Espinoza 

Sgt Nicole Gee 

SSgt Darin Hoover 

SSG Ryan Knauss 

Cpl Hunter Lopez 

LCpl Rylee McCollum 

Cpl Dylan Merola 

LCpl Kareem Nikoui

 Sgt Johanny Rosario Pichardo

 Cpl Humberto Sanchez

 LCpl Jared Schmitz 

HM3 Maxton Soviak

 Cpl Daegan Page

Thirteen heroes. Their sacrifice lives forever in our hearts.

May they each rest in peace, and may their memory be a blessing to those who loved them.

Lest we forget.

