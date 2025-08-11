Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His...
(Update) Search and Rescue Efforts Continue After Fatal Explosion at US Steel Plant Near Pittsburgh

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:15 PM on August 11, 2025
Gene J. Puskar

Update: The last remaining missing employee has been found in the rubble following an explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh. Sadly, he did not survive, bringing the death toll from the deadly blast to two. His identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Allegheny County EMS also reported that two medics involved in the rescue effort were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition has not been released.

All of the employees have now been accounted for, and emergency crews continue to work at the scene. The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.

Original Story: Search and Rescue efforts continue at this hour, as one employee remains unaccounted for, after an explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh. Rescuers believe that they know the general area where the missing employee is trapped and are working their way through a section of the mill that collapsed after the blast. His condition is not known. Another worker has been rescued from the debris, and crews are holding out hope the remaining victim will be found alive.

One man is confirmed dead, and at least ten others were injured after an explosion occurred in the area of the plant's coke batteries just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

The man who was killed has been identified as 39-year-old Timothy Quinn.

The Clairton Coke Works are part of the four steel mills that make up the Mon Valley Works along the Monongahela River, near Pittsburgh. The mills were at the center of the Trump Administration-mediated merger between US Steel and Nippon Steel. Clairton, along with the other three Mon Valley mills, is expected to receive four billion dollars in much-needed upgrades from the merger agreement.

US Steel released this statement.

Senator John Fetterman arrived at the scene in Clairton shortly after news of the explosion broke.

Air quality is always a concern in the area of the mill, and as a precaution, the Allegheny County Department of Health had advised residents in the area to stay indoors, but lifted that advisory after tests showed no danger to the air quality.

What may have caused the explosion is not known at this time, and an active search and rescue operation continues at the scene. At the time of this writing, the last remaining missing employee has not been found. Hope of finding him alive fades with each passing hour.

There will be questions that need to be answered and investigations that need to be held, but at this time, what Clairton needs the most is prayers.

