Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:20 PM on August 08, 2025
Townhall Media

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Students have been advised to shelter in place as a large police presence responds to the campus. There have been no reports on injuries, and the shooter may be holed up in a CVS pharmacy.

Students received text messages instructing them to 'Run, Hide, Fight.'

Multiple videos have been uploaded to social media in which multiple gunshots can be heard.

The area of the campus is near the Center for Disease Control, which has also reported shots being fired, and there are reports that a CDC building has been struck by gunfire.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a police officer has been shot. A photo from the scene shows a police cruiser that appears to have been struck several times.

Again, the reports of a police officer being struck are unconfirmed at this time.

This is an active scene, and there is a massive police presence in the area.

This is an active scene, and all information should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.

Twitchy will keep you updated as this story develops.

