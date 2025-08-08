Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Students have been advised to shelter in place as a large police presence responds to the campus. There have been no reports on injuries, and the shooter may be holed up in a CVS pharmacy.

Students received text messages instructing them to 'Run, Hide, Fight.'

BREAKING: Emory University reported an active shooter on its Atlanta, Georgia, campus on Friday.



"RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Avoid the area," the university said.https://t.co/e3XYD9VYpK pic.twitter.com/RriVrBzZ4L — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2025

Multiple videos have been uploaded to social media in which multiple gunshots can be heard.

🚨 BREAKING: The Emory University Atlanta shooter is reportedly “DOWN,” per radio traffic



It is NOT known how many casualties there are yet



Keep praying! pic.twitter.com/hwLOwQxbS9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

WARZONE: There is currently an active shooter at Emory University in Georgia.



It sounds like a literal war zone.



pic.twitter.com/cIWIgg37Pt — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 8, 2025

The area of the campus is near the Center for Disease Control, which has also reported shots being fired, and there are reports that a CDC building has been struck by gunfire.

BREAKING: Active shooter at the CDC. We received these pictures from a CDC employee inside a building hit my bullets. This is building #24. #cdc #emory pic.twitter.com/iwOm0OXDWm — Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) August 8, 2025

There are also unconfirmed reports that a police officer has been shot. A photo from the scene shows a police cruiser that appears to have been struck several times.

Again, the reports of a police officer being struck are unconfirmed at this time.

BREAKING#Atlanta / #Georgia



POSSIBLE ACTIVE SHOOTER AT EMORY UNIVERSITY IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA.



That Cop car is F**KED UP pic.twitter.com/XQVeqrPJbG — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) August 8, 2025

This is an active scene, and there is a massive police presence in the area.

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Active shooter situation at Emory University massive police response. At least one officer down story developing pic.twitter.com/PwcF7dWrz6 — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) August 8, 2025

This is an active scene, and all information should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.

Twitchy will keep you updated as this story develops.

