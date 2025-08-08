Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Students have been advised to shelter in place as a large police presence responds to the campus. There have been no reports on injuries, and the shooter may be holed up in a CVS pharmacy.
Students received text messages instructing them to 'Run, Hide, Fight.'
BREAKING: Emory University reported an active shooter on its Atlanta, Georgia, campus on Friday.— ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2025
"RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Avoid the area," the university said.https://t.co/e3XYD9VYpK pic.twitter.com/RriVrBzZ4L
Multiple videos have been uploaded to social media in which multiple gunshots can be heard.
🚨 BREAKING: The Emory University Atlanta shooter is reportedly “DOWN,” per radio traffic— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025
It is NOT known how many casualties there are yet
Keep praying! pic.twitter.com/hwLOwQxbS9
WARZONE: There is currently an active shooter at Emory University in Georgia.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 8, 2025
It sounds like a literal war zone.
pic.twitter.com/cIWIgg37Pt
The area of the campus is near the Center for Disease Control, which has also reported shots being fired, and there are reports that a CDC building has been struck by gunfire.
BREAKING: Active shooter at the CDC. We received these pictures from a CDC employee inside a building hit my bullets. This is building #24. #cdc #emory pic.twitter.com/iwOm0OXDWm— Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) August 8, 2025
There are also unconfirmed reports that a police officer has been shot. A photo from the scene shows a police cruiser that appears to have been struck several times.
Again, the reports of a police officer being struck are unconfirmed at this time.
BREAKING#Atlanta / #Georgia— OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) August 8, 2025
POSSIBLE ACTIVE SHOOTER AT EMORY UNIVERSITY IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA.
That Cop car is F**KED UP pic.twitter.com/XQVeqrPJbG
This is an active scene, and there is a massive police presence in the area.
🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️— Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) August 8, 2025
Active shooter situation at Emory University massive police response. At least one officer down story developing pic.twitter.com/PwcF7dWrz6
This is an active scene, and all information should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.
Twitchy will keep you updated as this story develops.
