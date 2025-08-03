Comedy Gold: A Hilarious Video of a Father and Son Caught Playing Ding Dong Ditch is a Must Watch

There's something special about the bond between a father and a son. A relationship cultivated by shared memories and mentorship. A simple game of catch in the front yard or an afternoon spent at the batting cages working on the boy's swing. Maybe a trip to a ballpark to see their favorite team, or taking the boy for a weekend trip to the secret fishing spot where his dad took him and his dad before. These are the things that build bonds and core memories that last a lifetime.

In a recent viral video, a dad is attempting to bond with his son and build a few core memories by teaching his boy to play 'Ding Dong Ditch.' A game where you ring someone's doorbell, then run and hide and giggle your butt off as the target answers the door to find no one is there. The game, while annoying to the target, is mostly harmless, unless it involves a burning bag of dog crap, but that's a story for another day.

Ding Dong Ditch has been around as long as there have been doorbells; heck, we're sure kids knocked and ran before doorbells were common. The game just didn't have a catchy name back then.

In any case, Dad, who had obviously played this game when he was a boy, set his son up for failure. He didn't count on the home he sent his son to having a video doorbell, and the boy was promptly busted by the homeowner.

The must-see video of the ensuing encounter is hilarious.

Watch:

The best thing you’ll see today.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/satumpZLe5 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 30, 2025

'Oh, Crap,' the boy says as he realizes he is on camera and has been busted.

Embarrassed, he hangs his head shamefully as he makes his confession and apology.

Then it happens.

'Does your dad know you're out here doing this? I will call him right now,' The homeowner said, scolding the boy.

'Yeah, he does know,' the boy replies. 'He says it's a core childhood memory, and he wants to be a part of it.'

Just as the homeowner is casting doubt on the kid's story, Dad can be heard off-camera.

'WHAT ARE YOU DOING?'

'I got caught,' answers the child.

'WELL, RUN IDIOT!'

Good Ol' Pops can be seen hightailing it through the yard and down the street.

The boy learned a hard lesson that day. There is no loyalty in Ding Dong Ditch. When that doorbell rings, it's every man for himself.

The boy, now realizing his mistake, he ding-donged but failed to ditch, turns back to face the now bewildered homeowner.

'Gotta Go,' he says as he runs off in the opposite direction.

Dad can be heard giving his boy one last piece of fatherly advice, 'This way,' he yells as the video ends.

There are some, as skeptics on the internet often do, speculating that the whole thing was scripted. Who knows? It's hard to tell these days. If it was, Dad spent some quality time with his kid making some good TikTok content, and spent time bonding with his son.

Deep down, though, we hope this is real. We picture the old man downloading this and playing it again years later at the boy's wedding reception, or maybe his welcome home party after he makes parole. Either way, there will be a time when they'll look back and laugh and bond all over again.

