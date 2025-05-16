'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber

After 30 years and a series of appeals that reached all the way to the United States Supreme Court, the 'Cassanova Killer' Glen Rogers was executed by lethal injection in Florida.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old Rogers, who had once claimed to have killed as many as 70 people, (a claim he later recanted) was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs.

Convicted killer Glen Rogers, once speculated to have ties to the O.J. Simpson case, was executed for the 1995 murder of a woman in a Tampa motel.https://t.co/sy1rXN2709 — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) May 15, 2025

Overall Rogers was connected to five murders, the last three of which, including Cribbs, occurred over six days in 1995. He became known as the Cassanova Killer because his preferred victims were petite women with red hair. All four of his known female victims were single mothers in their 30s. The Ohio native was also called the 'Cross Country Killer' as all of his victims were killed in different states.

He was only convicted of two of the murders and was also sentenced to death in California for the 1995 murder of Sandra Gallagher.

#serialkiller Glen Rogers has been executed. https://t.co/JGwdmzejJu — Serial Killer Data Collector - Ryan (@HabitualSlayers) May 15, 2025

Rogers was pronounced dead at 6:16 pm.

Florida has executed a man known as the "Casanova Killer" for his good looks and ability to charm women just before murdering them. Glen Edward Rogers, 62, was executed Thursday by lethal injection for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, one of four single mothers in their 30s with reddish hair who fell victim to the Casanova Killer. Rogers was also known as the "Cross Country Killer" because the victims all lived in different states: California, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida. "He's an animal," one of his victim's sisters said in court before Rogers was sentenced to death, according to an archived report from the Associated Press. "He's about the evilest thing I think I've ever imagined."

Rogers gained notoriety in an Investigation Discovery documentary titled My Brother the Serial Killer, which aired in 2012. Featuring Rogers' brother Clay, the show was centered on Rogers' crimes and his claim that he had killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Nicknamed the "Casanova Killer" and "Cross Country Killer" in media reports, Rogers has been linked to multiple other slayings across the U.S. and once told police he had killed around 70 people. He later recanted that claim, but was the subject of the 2012 documentary My Brother the Serial Killer, which featured his brother Clay and a criminal profiler who corresponded with Rogers in prison. That documentary raised questions about whether Rogers could have been involved in the 1994 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Some of the victim's families were on hand to see the sentence carried out.

Randy Roberson, whose mother Andy Lou Jiles Sutton was a victim of the Casanova Killer, witnessed the execution and said that seeing Rogers die will help give him some closure but that his death was far too easy. "It helps a lot, just knowing that he's not here anymore," Roberson said. "I wish it wouldn’t have been so easy for him. (It looked like) he just went to sleep, like he didn’t really get what he deserved."

Tina Marie Cribbs's mother also witnessed Rogers' execution.

Mary Dicke, the 84-year-old mother of victim Tina Marie Cribbs, beat brain cancer and lung cancer, fighting to survive so she could witness the day Rogers would be executed. "God is on my side. I hope he will remain on my side until I do see this done," Dicke told WTVT-TV in Tampa in 2016, saying she made a vow to live to see Rogers die.

Advertisement

Sandra Gallagher's sister was hoping to find closure.

Jerri Vallicella, whose sister Sandra Gallagher was murdered by Rogers, said she has long been ready for the execution. "It's been 30 years of nightmares, and I'm ready for this to be over."

Justice was carried out on a cold-blooded murderer, but it was done in the name of the victims, who are too often forgotten.

Justice was finally served! Florida executes Glen Edward Rogers, most notorious execution since Bobby Joe Long, may he burn for eternity.https://t.co/yja9UBA0NW pic.twitter.com/w5Bhw7SHfQ — Lavy (@bloodyleviath) May 15, 2025

Rogers was connected to five murders.

Mark Peters , a 72-year-old retired electrician in Hamilton, Ohio, with whom Rogers lived with briefly, was found dead in a shack owned by Rogers' family in January 1994 in Beattyville, Kentucky. (Rogers is a native of Hamilton, Ohio just outside Cincinnati.)

, a 72-year-old retired electrician in Hamilton, Ohio, with whom Rogers lived with briefly, was found dead in a shack owned by Rogers' family in January 1994 in Beattyville, Kentucky. (Rogers is a native of Hamilton, Ohio just outside Cincinnati.) Sandra Gallagher , a 33-year-old mother of three, of Santa Monica, California, killed on Sept. 28, 1995 in Van Nuys. Her body was found in her burning vehicle. She had met Rogers in a bar the night of her murder.

, a 33-year-old mother of three, of Santa Monica, California, killed on Sept. 28, 1995 in Van Nuys. Her body was found in her burning vehicle. She had met Rogers in a bar the night of her murder. Linda Price , a 34-year-old mother of two, found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her home in Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 3, 1995. Price briefly lived with Rogers, telling her mother: "He is my dream man," according to an archived story in the Dayton Daily News.

, a 34-year-old mother of two, found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her home in Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 3, 1995. Price briefly lived with Rogers, telling her mother: "He is my dream man," according to an archived story in the Dayton Daily News. Tina Marie Cribbs , a 34-year-old mother of two, found stabbed to death in a Tampa, Florida hotel bathtub on Nov. 7, 1995. Like Gallagher, she had met Rogers at a bar on the night of her murder.

, a 34-year-old mother of two, found stabbed to death in a Tampa, Florida hotel bathtub on Nov. 7, 1995. Like Gallagher, she had met Rogers at a bar on the night of her murder. Andy Lou Jiles Sutton, a 37-year-old mother of four: three sons and a daughter who were 19, 17, 8, and 6 when she was found stabbed to death in her bed on Nov. 9, 1995 in of Bossier City, Louisiana. Sutton and Rogers met before her murder and are believed to have slept together.

Advertisement

Now that justice has finally been served we hope the victims and their loved ones can find peace.