Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving Western Civilization

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gets it. The straight-talking firebrand says what she means and means what she says. Her 'Italy First' approach to leadership has a lot in common with President Trump's. They have similar views on several issues like national sovereignty, defense, Illegal immigration, Fentanyl, and trade. Since Trump returned to the White House, Meloni has quickly become a top ally of his Administration.

Prime Minister Meloni made an official state visit to the White House on Thursday. Trade deals and tariffs were at the top of the agenda, but the two like-minded world leaders discussed much more.

Italy Prime Minister Georgia Meloni landing in America to meet with President Trump!

The agenda of Meloni's visit was to officially discuss trade between Italy and the United States. She had previously suggested that she would be open to a zero-tariff free trade deal between the two nations. However, reporters in attendance at the lunch with the President and cabinet members were more interested in the Prime Minister's opinions on the tension between the US and the EU.

'I believe we can make a deal,' she told them, and then, never one to mince words, she laid out her plan.

Before the Oval Office meeting, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with President Trump and his cabinet to talk trade.



The media came hungry for a headline about a brewing tariff war with the EU.



But instead of posturing, Meloni delivered a masterclass in diplomacy—and extended an invitation to President Trump. When a reporter tried to stir up drama— “The retaliatory tariffs that the European Commission passed and then suspended, are they still on the table if you cannot make a deal with President Trump?” Meloni didn’t hesitate: “I am sure we can make a deal. ”She made clear she wasn’t speaking for Brussels—just trying to build bridges. “I'm here to help on that. I cannot, look, deal in the name of the European Union.” Then came the move: “My goal would be, invite President Trump to pay a visit to Italy and understand if there's a possibility when he comes to organize also such a meeting with Europe.” Her strategy was simple: skip the drama, talk straight, and find common ground. “I think the best way is that we simply speak frankly about the needs that every one of us has, and find ourselves in the middle for——that's useful for all.” And when asked about her politics? “Somebody calls me such a ‘Western nationalism,’ I don't know if it is the right words, but I'm sure that together we are stronger.” Then she closed with a message loud and clear: “And I have to find a way——I'm here to find the best way to make us both stronger on both sides of the Atlantic.”

After lunch, the two leaders met in the Oval Office, and President Trump accepted the invitation for a state visit to Rome.

As has become customary, Meloni and Trump took questions from the press after their meeting. The QA session did not disappoint.

NEW: Meloni just called on Trump to form a historic alliance between Italy and the U.S. to ‘Make the West Great Again.’



This wasn’t your typical diplomatic moment—it was a clear shot across the bow of globalism.



They claim that if you were listening closely, you could hear the sound of Emmanuel Macron's whimpers being carried on the breeze outside of the White House when Meloni said the words 'Make the West Great Again.'

Meloni made it clear: the fight to save the West isn’t about maps or borders. “When I speak about West, mainly I don’t speak about a geographical space,” she said. “I speak about a civilization.” “And I want to make that civilization stronger.” She acknowledged the rift between the U.S. and Europe—but said now’s the time to fix it. Then came the invitation: “I want to thank President Trump for having accepted an invitation to pay an official visit to Rome… and consider the possibility in that occasion to meet also with Europe.” And she closed with the line that said it all: “The goal for me is to ‘Make the West Great Again.’” Meloni isn’t just fighting for Italy—she’s fighting for the survival of Western civilization. And Trump? He might be the only one with the strength to help her do it.

Can Meloni drag Europe, kicking and screaming if necessary, back to reality and save Western civilization?

The meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Meloni went far beyond a simple trade deal between two nations. The two have a shared vision of where the relationships between the US and Europe need to go for countries on both sides of the Atlantic to prosper and become 'Stronger Together.'

It all starts with 'Making the West Great Again.'