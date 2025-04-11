A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico Violating Water Treaty

It's not as if we don't have enough problems at the southern border. Illegal immigration, cartels, drugs, and human trafficking are plenty to keep the Trump Administration and border states busy. As the hard work continues to get and keep these problems under control, another issue is coming to a head with Mexico. It has nothing to do with trade or tariffs that have dominated the news cycle of late. The problem is water.

Advertisement

The 1944 Water Treaty with Mexico is an agreement in which the United States delivers water from the Colorado River to Mexico. In exchange, Mexico delivers water from the Rio Grande to the United States. The treaty works in five-year cycles, and over the current cycle, Mexico has not been living up to its end of the bargain, leaving farmers in Texas high (and literally) dry.

The current cycle, which began in 2020, required Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to Texas. They are currently 1.3 million acre-feet short. For reference, 1 acre-foot of water is just under 326 thousand gallons. That water allows farmers to irrigate their crops and supplies local towns with drinking water.

Why would Mexico short our supply under the treaty? In a recent interview on Fox Business, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins explained that they are expanding agriculture on their side of the border and are simply keeping the water for themselves.

.@SecRollins on Mexico failing to deliver on their water obligations to south Texas under the 1944 Water Treaty: "They don't have water — and these are 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th generation farmers... for the first time in 100 years, they can't plant their crops..." pic.twitter.com/5FQ7duc7ma — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

It seems counterintuitive that Mexico should stop delivering water to Texas when they are reliant on the water that the US delivers to Tijuana until you realize that for the first four years of this cycle, Joe Biden was in the White House. His Administration did little to nothing to help the farmers in Texas.

Under Biden's America Last approach, the sugar crops in South Texas are gone, and Citrus crops are in trouble.

Donald Trump is NOT Joe Biden. He has already stopped water delivery to Tijuana. He may also increase tariffs and possibly impose sanctions against Mexico if it fails to meet its obligations under the treaty.

Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2025

The entire post:

Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers.



THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers. Just last month, I halted water shipments to Tijuana until Mexico complies with the 1944 Water Treaty. My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!



Donald Trump Truth Social 04/10/25 06:58 PM

Advertisement

San Antonio's local ABC affiliate, KSAT News, reported on the issue. The video is a little long but explains how the treaty is supposed to work and the damage being done because Mexico is failing to meet its obligations.





Watch:

WOW! President Trump just announced that Mexico is in violation of the 1944 Water Treaty and owes Texas 1,300,000 acre-feet of water.



"I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers. Just last month, I halted water shipments to Tijuana… pic.twitter.com/eEta0uN1hq — George (@BehizyTweets) April 11, 2025

If the water flow is not returned soon, the citrus crops in South Texas, like sugar before them, may not survive.

Thank you, Mr. President.



Texans know a thing or two about facing down Mexico — especially when Mexico breaks its promises and takes what’s ours.



With your leadership, we’re going to get that water we’re due — for Texas, and for America. @POTUS @WhiteHouse @SecRubio… https://t.co/0FPkv0Ipos — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 10, 2025

The Biden Administration will be remembered as one of the most incompetent in American history. Their failure to enforce the obligations of the 1944 Water Treaty has left farmers and their communities on the brink of disaster. President Trump is applying maximum pressure on Mexico by stopping the delivery of water to Tijuana. Additional steps will be taken soon if Mexico does not meet its agreed obligations.

Advertisement

In a tale of two rivers, the farmers of South Texas are running out of time.



