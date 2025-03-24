Who's Protecting the Children? ICE Detainers Ignored and Accused Child Rapists Released In Massachusetts

What in God's name is going on in Boston? A few weeks ago, Trump's Border Czar, Tom Homan, called out Boston's Police Commissioner Michael Cox, accusing him of allowing illegal aliens accused of violent crimes to be released back into the community before they could be taken into custody by ICE.
An angry Homen said of Cox. 'You're no police commissioner. Take that badge off your chest and put it in the desk drawer.'
Homan stated he found nine cases in which illegal aliens accused of child rape who had ICE detainers were released.
'I'm coming to Boston, and I'm bringing hell with me,' promised Homan.
CBS News local affiliate WBZ-TV looked into the claims, and what they found may not be surprising, but it is shocking. CBS found multiple cases of illegal aliens released on low or no bail after being accused of assaulting children.
- Guatemalan charged w/ 3 counts of aggravated child rape released on $7,500 bail. (ICE detainer ignored).
- Guatemalan charged w/ aggravated child rape, (victim age 9 or below) released on $7,500 bail. (ICE detainer ignored).
- Honduran charged w/ assault to rape & masked armed robbery released on his own recognizance with $0 bail. (ICE detainer ignored)
- Worcester County had two illegal alien inmates charged w/ child rape who both received $500 bails.
- Another was charged w/ fentanyl trafficking and released on $4,000 bond before ICE could arrive.
Leftist Boston Mayor Michelle WU has made no secret of her disdain for President Trump and his administration's immigration policy. She has vowed to resist ICE and protect illegal aliens in Boston. However, as CBS discovered, the problem for ICE extends beyond Boston's city limits.
Massachusetts state law forbids the police to hold illegals based on their immigration status, and the courts are setting low or no bail, even for violent crimes. Releasing aliens before ICE arrives to detain them. If ICE is notified at all.
It can be very frustrating for law enforcement, as Worcester County Sheriff Lewis Evangelidis told CBS.
In 2017, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in a case called Lunn v. Commonwealth that, "Massachusetts law provides no authority for Massachusetts court officers to arrest and hold an individual solely on the basis of a Federal civil immigration detainer, beyond the time that the individual would otherwise be entitled to be released from State custody."
That means sheriff's departments are unable to hold someone after they post bail, even if they are wanted by ICE. Sheriffs who want to cooperate with ICE say their hands are tied.
"It's very frustrating for me to know I might have a drug trafficker or a violent offender, I call ICE and they're like, we're very busy with a couple situations, I can't get there for a few hours. I can't hold them right now," said Worcester County Sheriff Lewis Evangelidis.
At the same time, Evangelidis says his jail has seen an increase in ICE detainers placed on inmates.
"We've seen the detainers triple in the last three years. We were in the 30s a couple years ago. We exceeded 100 in 2024. To me, that means there are more people illegally in the Commonwealth committing crimes," he said.
