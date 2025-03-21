Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Know

Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his current trip to Israel. Fetterman has broken with his Democratic colleagues and has been an outspoken supporter of Israel's right to defend itself since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7th, 2023.

Netanyahu welcomed Fetterman as a friend of Israel and presented the Senator with a silver-plated pager that commemorated similar devices used in Israel's covert operation against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Netanyahu said, 'What do you get a man that has everything?' as he presented the pager to Fetterman.

“What can I give to a man who has everything? How about giving him a beeper?” Netanyahu said as he presented Fetterman with the same model pager used in the covert operation. 

“This is a silver-plated beeper. The real beeper is like 1/10th the weight, it’s nothing, but it changes history,” the Israeli prime minister explained.

 Fetterman didn't arrive empty-handed and gifted the Israeli Prime Minister a framed newspaper article about an effort to memorialize Benjamin's brother Yonatan Netanyahu in Philadelphia.

Fetterman surprised Netanyahu with a framed newspaper article about the 1986 dedication of a Philadelphia memorial to the prime minister’s late brother, Yonatan.

Fetterman surprised Netanyahu with a framed newspaper article about the 1986 dedication of a Philadelphia memorial to the prime minister’s late brother, Yonatan.

Yonatan was killed trying to free more than 100 Jewish hostages being held by terrorist Uganda during a daring July 4, 1976 Israeli military operation. 

The hostages were passengers aboard a hijacked Air France flight traveling from Athens to Tel Aviv that was flown to Uganda by the terrorists.

Yonatan and three hostages were killed in the raid, but 102 hostages were saved. 

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister was “moved” by the gift.

Netanyahu may have been moved by Fetterman's gift, but it was the silver pager that got people all fired up. Shortly after the story broke, X blew up with blistering posts directed at both men.

Judging by some of the responses, you could say that Netanyahu's gift blew away the antisemites on X.

It was kind of tough to figure out who ignited more anger, Netanyahu or Fetterman.

Not that we think either cares very much.

They definitely don't like BiBi very much, do they?

There's no love lost for Fetterman, either.

A local left-wing activist from Pittsburgh even seemed to insinuate that violence may be called for.

Who gets the most hate, Fetterman or BiBi? The reactions were explosive, but it's too hard to tell.

I guess we'll have to embrace the power of 'And.'

That's the thing about the left; they have plenty of hate to go around. All they need is a spark, and just like the pagers Israel sent to Hezbollah, BOOM, they go off, even if it's on one of their own, like Fetterman.

They're a volatile bunch; who knows what will set them off next?

