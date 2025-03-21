Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Know

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his current trip to Israel. Fetterman has broken with his Democratic colleagues and has been an outspoken supporter of Israel's right to defend itself since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7th, 2023.

Netanyahu welcomed Fetterman as a friend of Israel and presented the Senator with a silver-plated pager that commemorated similar devices used in Israel's covert operation against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Benjamin Netanyahu gifts John Fetterman a silver pager during Israel visit: ‘What can I give to a man who has everything?’ https://t.co/1nIKVJYh6c pic.twitter.com/Z3SpN6ezOx — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2025

Netanyahu said, 'What do you get a man that has everything?' as he presented the pager to Fetterman.

“What can I give to a man who has everything? How about giving him a beeper?” Netanyahu said as he presented Fetterman with the same model pager used in the covert operation. “This is a silver-plated beeper. The real beeper is like 1/10th the weight, it’s nothing, but it changes history,” the Israeli prime minister explained.

Fetterman didn't arrive empty-handed and gifted the Israeli Prime Minister a framed newspaper article about an effort to memorialize Benjamin's brother Yonatan Netanyahu in Philadelphia.

Fetterman surprised Netanyahu with a framed newspaper article about the 1986 dedication of a Philadelphia memorial to the prime minister’s late brother, Yonatan. Fetterman surprised Netanyahu with a framed newspaper article about the 1986 dedication of a Philadelphia memorial to the prime minister’s late brother, Yonatan. Yonatan was killed trying to free more than 100 Jewish hostages being held by terrorist Uganda during a daring July 4, 1976 Israeli military operation. The hostages were passengers aboard a hijacked Air France flight traveling from Athens to Tel Aviv that was flown to Uganda by the terrorists. Yonatan and three hostages were killed in the raid, but 102 hostages were saved. Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister was “moved” by the gift.

Netanyahu may have been moved by Fetterman's gift, but it was the silver pager that got people all fired up. Shortly after the story broke, X blew up with blistering posts directed at both men.

Senator John Fetterman proudly showing off the silver pager from PM Netanyahu:



“To Senator Fetterman, The man who stands against the current. -Benjamin Netanyahu”



🇺🇸🤝🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/rc8TyAJMig — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) March 20, 2025

Judging by some of the responses, you could say that Netanyahu's gift blew away the antisemites on X.

GIFTED A SILVER PAGER. just absolutely morally bankrupt. https://t.co/AxuhJs8igw — Madeleine (@madeleinedupre) March 19, 2025

White House janitor John Fetterman visits Israel to pay homage to Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/kZuoXPwVGU — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) June 26, 2024

It was kind of tough to figure out who ignited more anger, Netanyahu or Fetterman.

Not that we think either cares very much.

Why does a fugitive war criminal have unfettered access to our President and Congress? — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) March 20, 2025

An Israeli terrorist weapon is a fitting gift for Fetterman?

NETANYAHU IS A WAR

CRIMINAL! Prosecute!!!

🔥🔥🔥 — Nicky Bluewater (@NickyBluewater) March 20, 2025

They definitely don't like BiBi very much, do they?

There's no love lost for Fetterman, either.

John Fetterman is still a douchebag. — JC (@cubanrican71) March 20, 2025

A local left-wing activist from Pittsburgh even seemed to insinuate that violence may be called for.

Netanyahu gave Fetterman a silver plated beeper and I’m telling you now, somebody got to take one for the team and do the thing. — Tanisha Long (@Tanishaevonne) March 19, 2025

Who gets the most hate, Fetterman or BiBi? The reactions were explosive, but it's too hard to tell.

I guess we'll have to embrace the power of 'And.'

That is disgraceful! They laugh and joke about killing people. Not an iota of diplomacy. These political leaders and members are demons. — Ian Coward (@IanCoward8) March 19, 2025

That's the thing about the left; they have plenty of hate to go around. All they need is a spark, and just like the pagers Israel sent to Hezbollah, BOOM, they go off, even if it's on one of their own, like Fetterman.

They're a volatile bunch; who knows what will set them off next?