Slip of the Schiff: Adam Spills California's Dirty Little Secret

Progressive Democrats have largely enjoyed one-party rule in California for decades—not governance or representation, but rule. Almost every radical leftwing proposal made in Washington was put into practice somewhere in California by state or local politicians, some of whom would make Marx look like a moderate. Extreme environmental regulation, suffocating taxes and fees, and an overbearing minimum wage have all been implemented in California.

Advertisement

For ages, people have flocked to California. From the Gold Rush to the Golden Age of Hollywood, it has attracted seekers of fame and fortune. Today, thanks to those very same progressive democrats, they are starting to leave, looking for a better life elsewhere. According to the US Census Bureau, California was second only to New York in population decline.

In the coastal cities where liberal governance is the most deeply entrenched, homelessness is prevalent, crime runs rampant, and leftist DAs and activist judges refuse to enforce the law. All the while, the politicians who created the mess live safely in gated communities, snubbing their elitist noses at the idea of bearing any responsibility for the calamities they have caused. Leaving The Golden State a shell of its past.

Just how bad has the standard of living become in California? Senator Adam Schiff let the cat out of the bag in a recent post on X. Schiff-ty was decrying President Trump and Elon Musk's work to remove fraud and waste in the Federal Government when he revealed just how many California residents rely on Medicaid.

One in three Californians relies on Medicaid.



But at this very moment, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are planning to wipe it out — and use the proceeds for a tax cut.



I will fight with everything I have, every single day, to stop them. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 18, 2025

California, as their Botox poster boy governor Gavin Newsom loves to boast, has the fifth-largest economy on the planet. How is it possible that a third of the people who live there rely on government assistance to make ends meet? Schiff has to be exaggerating for dramatic effect. Right?

We checked California's Department of Health Care Services(HCS) website, and Schiff may have slightly understated the problem. According to HCS, over 14.8 million of the state's 39.4 million residents are eligible for Medicaid. We don't know what's more shocking: A third of California's population is eligible for Medicaid, or Schiff for Brains said something truthful.

The numbers can be skewed because anyone who purchased commercial insurance and received a discount or subsidy through the Affordable Care Act would be listed as having Medicaid eligibility, but that's true in all states. By comparison, New York has the second-highest number of eligible residents at 5.9 million.

33% of Californians are poverty stricken? Communist countries do better than that. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 19, 2025

Well, California's ruling class does its best to emulate those countries.

What in the world!? 1 in 3 are poverty and need help with Medicaid in your state? Is it your awful schools putting out people who have no education? What is going on? — Jodi (@APLMom) March 19, 2025

We hadn't even mentioned the failed public school system yet, but it makes total sense. Statists love a dependent populace. Why educate them?

How many of those are citizens? — About 1/7 of days are Fridays. (@MW_ATL) March 19, 2025

There were no statistics on illegal aliens receiving Medicaid benefits on the website, nor is there an accurate accounting of the number of homeless people who are eligible and/or receiving benefits. The problem may be even worse than it seems.

Advertisement

Why would 1 in 3 Californians rely on Medicaid?



You don't see that as a massive failure of leadership in your state? https://t.co/OVim0Cgl3p — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2025

No, they don't see what is obvious to the rest of us. Adam, the pursed-lipped partisan putz that he is, is blissfully unaware of his self own and believes that his post was some kind of gotcha for Trump and DOGE.

Newsom is so proud of what he and the looney left have done to California that he wants to subject us all to his statist form of governance in 2028.

We can never allow that to happen.