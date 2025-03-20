Slip of the Schiff: Adam Spills California's Dirty Little Secret

Daily Show Audience Applauds Video Showing Domestic Terrorist Attacks on Tesla Dealerships...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on March 20, 2025

Progressive Democrats have largely enjoyed one-party rule in California for decades—not governance or representation, but rule. Almost every radical leftwing proposal made in Washington was put into practice somewhere in California by state or local politicians, some of whom would make Marx look like a moderate. Extreme environmental regulation, suffocating taxes and fees, and an overbearing minimum wage have all been implemented in California.

For ages, people have flocked to California. From the Gold Rush to the Golden Age of Hollywood, it has attracted seekers of fame and fortune. Today, thanks to those very same progressive democrats, they are starting to leave, looking for a better life elsewhere. According to the US Census Bureau, California was second only to New York in population decline.

In the coastal cities where liberal governance is the most deeply entrenched, homelessness is prevalent, crime runs rampant, and leftist DAs and activist judges refuse to enforce the law. All the while, the politicians who created the mess live safely in gated communities, snubbing their elitist noses at the idea of bearing any responsibility for the calamities they have caused. Leaving The Golden State a shell of its past.

Just how bad has the standard of living become in California? Senator Adam Schiff let the cat out of the bag in a recent post on X. Schiff-ty was decrying President Trump and Elon Musk's work to remove fraud and waste in the Federal Government when he revealed just how many California residents rely on Medicaid.

California, as their Botox poster boy governor Gavin Newsom loves to boast, has the fifth-largest economy on the planet. How is it possible that a third of the people who live there rely on government assistance to make ends meet? Schiff has to be exaggerating for dramatic effect. Right?

We checked California's Department of Health Care Services(HCS) website, and Schiff may have slightly understated the problem. According to HCS, over 14.8 million of the state's 39.4 million residents are eligible for Medicaid. We don't know what's more shocking: A third of California's population is eligible for Medicaid, or Schiff for Brains said something truthful.

The numbers can be skewed because anyone who purchased commercial insurance and received a discount or subsidy through the Affordable Care Act would be listed as having Medicaid eligibility, but that's true in all states. By comparison, New York has the second-highest number of eligible residents at 5.9 million.

Well, California's ruling class does its best to emulate those countries.

We hadn't even mentioned the failed public school system yet, but it makes total sense. Statists love a dependent populace. Why educate them?

There were no statistics on illegal aliens receiving Medicaid benefits on the website, nor is there an accurate accounting of the number of homeless people who are eligible and/or receiving benefits. The problem may be even worse than it seems.

No, they don't see what is obvious to the rest of us. Adam, the pursed-lipped partisan putz that he is, is blissfully unaware of his self own and believes that his post was some kind of gotcha for Trump and DOGE.

Newsom is so proud of what he and the looney left have done to California that he wants to subject us all to his statist form of governance in 2028.

We can never allow that to happen.

