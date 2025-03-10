Hegseth to CNN: 'The DoD Does Not Do Climate Change Crap'

Pete Hegseth has consistently delivered the same message from the day he was nominated through meetings with senators and his confirmation hearing. As Secretary of Defense, he would refocus the military on its core mission to be a well-trained, well-equipped, lethal fighting force.

Advertisement

Since his Senate confirmation, he has put his vision into practice, ending the previous administration's DEI social experiment. His focus on lethality and the warfighter has already increased recruitment numbers and returned a sense of pride to the American fighting force.

Hegseth is also looking to control wasteful spending. The Defense Department has an enormous budget, but the shipment of weapons to Ukraine and, to a lesser extent, Israel has left weapons stockpiles low. An aging naval fleet needs upgrades and replacements. Not to mention the increasing financial demands of both the Air and Space Forces. To that end, Hegseth has eagerly opened up the DoD books for the folks at DOGE, who immediately focused on DoD climate change spending.

When Hegseth removed 'wokeness' from the military, the left mumbled under their breath. When he took transgenderism away, they cried loudly to anyone who would listen. Now, refusing to kneel at the altar of climate change and, more importantly, refusing to drop billions into the wicker climate donation basket has them screaming 'Blasphemy!'

NEW: The DOD and DOGE have said they plan to cut climate programs in the Pentagon — but officials & experts are warning that climate efforts at DOD are directly linked to military readiness, and say cuts could put troops and military operations at risk. https://t.co/UntIvOeUNf — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) March 9, 2025

Doesn't the DoD understand? Climate change is the thing that's going to kill us all. Will they not defend us from the inevitable weather armageddon?

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior Pentagon officials have pointed to climate programs as a prime example of wasteful spending in the military. Hegseth told reporters in Germany in February that the Pentagon is “not in the business of climate change.”Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Salesses also made it clear that funding would be cut in a statement last month, saying the Pentagon will “cease unnecessary spending that set our military back under the previous administration, including through so-called ‘climate change’ and other woke programs.” In response to multiple questions from CNN about military readiness as it relates to climate programs and the cutting of funding to research and other efforts, Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot said the Defense Department “is working closely with DOGE to identify efficiencies and savings across the department on behalf of taxpayers while we restore the warrior ethos and refocus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars.” “Climate zealotry and other woke chimeras of the Left are not part of that core mission,” Ullyot said.

The SecDef was quick to reinforce the message.

Advertisement

John is, of course, correct.



The @DeptofDefense does not do climate change crap.



We do training and warfighting. https://t.co/eK5Xyf7fN4 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 9, 2025

It's not to say that all spending will be cut, but spending on things like 'Climate crap' doesn't fall under the purview of the Dod.

In a video posted on X last week, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell named programs that Musk’s DOGE had identified as wasteful spending within the Degense Depatment. “How about this one: $1.6 million to the University of Florida to study social and institutional detriments of vulnerability in resilience to climate hazards in African Sahel,” Parnell said in the video. “You see folks – this stuff is not a core function of our military. This is not what we do, this is a distraction from our core mission.”

This is exactly what Hegseth was talking about. Why is the Department of Defense funding a University of Flordia study on climate change in Africa?

Is there a scenario in which the United States would be interested in the results of such a study? Possibly, especially if it concerns draughts or famines, but those things would fall under the State Department, not the DoD.

Climate change is a BS agenda. Our military should be able to accomplish the mission no matter if it’s raining, snowing or hailing.



Lethality all the way around. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) March 9, 2025

Advertisement

The DoD needs to focus on fighting and winning wars, regardless of the weather.

Pro-tip:



There's no such thing as climate change. It's called:



The Weather



and:



It changes 😂



No need to study it.



No serious thinking person, believes in "Climate Change" anymore, especially after Al Gore predicted the world would end in 2015 …



and. it. didn't.



yeah — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) March 10, 2025

BINGO!

What? Like Battery operated tanks? 🤣🤣🤣. Oh please! You need a new gimmick. — Sling Shot (@deanteamscene) March 9, 2025

But that gimmick has fed the climate grift for decades. We have a feeling the next four years are going to be tough on the left.

Pete's got it. You can account for weather without worshiping "climate". — Short Bus Aficionado 🏴‍☠️ (@idaho_bum) March 9, 2025

Pete does get it. The weather isn't his job, but making sure the military is prepared to fight and win wars is. No matter how crappy the weather might be.