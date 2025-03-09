Deadline Looms: Can Republicans Stay United to Pass a CR and Avoid a Government Shutdown

Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok...


Eric V.
Eric V.  |  7:00 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

House Speaker Mike Johnson has introduced a Continuing Resolution to keep the federal government funded through September. The existing CR expires on March 14th, and failing to pass this funding bill will result in a government shutdown.

Johnson expects to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote as early as Tuesday.

President Trump has endorsed the bill and, via Truth Social, encouraged every Republican in Congress to vote for it.

Passing this CR bill will be the first test of Republican unity in support of the President's agenda. With razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans have little margin for error.

Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic leaders released a statement opposing the bill. No Democrats are expected to vote in favor of it.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement Saturday evening that the Democrats won't be voting for the bill.

"The partisan House Republican funding bill recklessly cuts healthcare, nutritional assistance and $23 billion in veterans benefits. Equally troublesome, the legislation does nothing to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, while exposing the American people to further pain throughout this fiscal year," the leaders said in a statement.

Democrats have been steamrolled since January and are desperate for a win. A government shutdown that can be blamed on Trump would be a welcomed gift. Failure to keep the government funded would be an unforced error that the Republicans can not afford.

Republican leaders are confident they can get the bill passed without Democrat support, but there are question marks. Texas Rep. Tony Gonzalas has indicated he will vote no on the bill.

In a Fox News interview, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie also expressed some concerns with the CR. President Trump and Mike Johnson have their work cut out for them.

Republicans are in the rare position of controlling both the House and the Senate. If they hope to maintain that control past the midterms, they need to perform for the American people. Passing this CR and avoiding a government shutdown is their first big test. 

They can stand united or fall divided.

