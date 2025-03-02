Beefing Up the Border: The Pentagon is Sending Stryker Brigade Combat Team to Sourthern Border

Pentagon Press Secretary Sean Parnell has announced that the Department of Defense is deploying 3,000 active-duty troops, including a Stryker Brigade Combat Team, to assist the Border Patrol in securing the southern border.

Advertisement

NEWS: Pentagon Deploys Stryker Brigade, Aviation Battalion to Southern Borderhttps://t.co/84OZ7Fv9kO — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 1, 2025

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth approved the order in response to President Trump's directive to bolster a military presence at the border.

The Pentagon is deploying a Stryker Brigade Combat Team and a General Support Aviation Battalion to the southwestern border, accelerating efforts to fulfill President Donald J. Trump's directive to bolster military support in securing the U.S. – Mexico border. The units, equipped with wheeled vehicle and air capabilities, are set to reinforce border operations in the coming weeks, Pentagon Press Secretary Sean Parnell announced today.

The Stryker Combat Team and the Aviation Battalion accompanying them will bring a rapid response force to the existing resources already at the border.

Each SBCT is a mechanized infantry force of approximately 4,400 soldiers, and the Army's nine SBCTs — seven active-duty and two National Guard — are known for their rapid deployment and versatility. Built around the Stryker vehicle — an eight-wheeled armored platform — the brigade balances mobility, protection and firepower. Capable of transport via C-130 Hercules aircraft within 96 hours, the Stryker excels in operations requiring swift response. Complementing this, the GSAB, with roughly 650 troops, brings aviation muscle — UH-60 Black Hawks for command and medical evacuation, and CH-47 Chinooks for heavy lift — enhancing operational reach and support. The Stryker's design — lighter than tanks, yet more robust than light infantry — makes it ideal for the border's vast terrain, while the aviation battalion's air traffic control and lift capacity ensure seamless coordination. "These forces will arrive in the coming weeks, and their deployment underscores the department's unwavering dedication to working alongside the Department of Homeland Security to secure our southern border and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the United States under President Trump's leadership," Parnell said in a statement today.

For reference, this is what a 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicle looks like: pic.twitter.com/p86uhTRk3R — Good Morning Liberals (@goodmorninglib) March 1, 2025

The Border Patrol and their partners have already been doing a fantastic job stemming the flow of illegal crossings since Donald Trump took office.

The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally in President Trump's first full month in office plunged to a level not seen in at least 25 years, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. https://t.co/yxkyq2uecD — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2025

JUST IN: Illegal border crossings hit record lows according to new CBP data.



The US is on track to have the LOWEST monthly border crossings in at least 25 YEARS!



The Trump Effect



Source: NYP pic.twitter.com/T1C9X3CzXG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2025

This week at DHS:



✅Border crossings hit record lows.



✅@Sec_Noem ended the policy that allowed aliens illegally to jet around our country without ID.



✅@Sec_Noem announced that DHS will enforce the Alien Registration Act.



✅@SecNoem attended @POTUS Trump's first Cabinet… pic.twitter.com/D8YNd7ICkm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 1, 2025

As Fox News reports, The Trump Administration's border policy has been so effective that there has been a 90% reduction in crossings at Mexico's southern border.

Advertisement

💪 The Trump Effect is so powerful we are seeing "REVERSE MIGRATION" — criminal illegals are LEAVING before reaching our border! Border crossings plummet 98%! From 11,000 illegals in a day under Biden. pic.twitter.com/RjfY5MxWET — NRCC (@NRCC) March 2, 2025

So why is there a need for additional military resources at the border?

In a word, Fentanyl. There is still a flow of deadly narcotics coming into the country, and the Mexican Cartels are still active.

As Townhall reported, a Texas rancher was killed this week by an improvised explosive device. It is suspected that a cartel planted the device.

Texas Rancher Killed by IED Near Mexico Border in Apparent Cartel Attack

https://t.co/hcoV1BVMzz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has indicated that, if needed, military assets would be used to confront the threat of Mexican cartels and stem the flow of Fentanyl into the country. Those military assets have now been dispatched.

We are dead serious about 100% OPERATIONAL CONTROL of the southern border. https://t.co/5bzvEQ8qPu — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 1, 2025

In the coming weeks, active duty military assets will arrive at the southern border to beef up security and ensure the territorial sovereignty of the United States. Cartels have been warned, and the Army is en route. It should be abundantly clear to them that this administration does not make empty threats. There is an easy way to do this and a hard way.

Advertisement

The choice is theirs.