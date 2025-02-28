Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By Bret Baier

We're not sure what motivated Chuck Todd, the currently unemployed political commentator, to go after Bret Baier. Maybe he regrets his decision to leave NBC and is feeling jealous. Or perhaps he's a closet masochist and likes the abuse and public humiliation. He should be used to it; there's certainly a long history of Chuck saying dumb things and being dragged across social media without mercy.

It's most likely Chuck felt forgotten and wanted some attention.

Chuck Todd attacking Bret Baier over a lack of objectivity in his coverage is about as compelling as Bianca Censori attacking him over a lack of modesty in his dress...https://t.co/U1FGsMAHpx — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 27, 2025

Here are Chuck's comments:

“I’ve given up on –” Todd started, speaking with the kind of DNGAF attitude of someone who recently left cable news (which he did). “Look, I don’t want to – I don’t want to name-call, but I’ve given up.” He continued: “I’ve handed my credibility to a handful of journalists over there who’ve never reciprocated when times were tough. When times were tough for them, I went out of my way to defend a couple of them. When times were tough, you know, an unfair criticism or character assassination that was taking place. And these people don’t stand… they’re just, you know, there’s…” After trailing off, he focused on one Fox News personality he chose not to name but revealed was male: “Certainly, we’ve seen the evolution of one of their larger news personalities go from trying really hard to follow in Brit Hume’s footsteps. And suddenly they — [he] looks more like Sean Hannity every day. And it’s a shame, you know, because I thought he really cared about that reputation and I think really actually cared about being a journalist first and wanting to sort of walk that line, understood what his audience was.” “Instead, he now just wants to have tee time with the president,” Todd concluded. “I hope he enjoys it.”

Chuck may not have wanted to name names, but who he was talking about was pretty obvious.

Even Tater figured it out, and he didn't even need crayons, sock puppets, or anything.

Chuck Todd says Bret Baier "looks more like Sean Hannity every day" https://t.co/GlXvbBJazC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 20, 2025

If it was attention Chuck wanted, he found more than he was looking for.

.@BretBaier responds to comments from @chucktodd: "I don't know what promoted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the U.K. Prime Minister today. So, I don't know what he's doing." pic.twitter.com/t4gCYSF1T3 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 27, 2025

BOOM!

"I don't know what promoted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the U.K. Prime Minister today. So, I don't know what he's doing."

That had to hurt, especially given the reaction of the crowd.

To be fair, Chuck has been pretty busy. In addition to the coveted guest spot on the Bulwark podcast, he's working hard as an independent investigative journalist.

Digging deep to get the stories that enquiring minds want to know.

Why did it take us until the third decade of the 21st century to come up with better ways to use sour cream and mayo. We’ve had squeeze ketchup and mustard for decades. Better late than never. Now do salsa! pic.twitter.com/TeXWH7AFb8 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 27, 2025

It's easy to see why Chuck would be jealous. Bret is getting interviews with the Prime Minister of the U.K., and Chuck is getting B-listed to the Bulwark.

Imagine being criticized for partisan journalism by .... Chuck Todd, who still harbors Russiagate concerns. Whose wife is a Dem operative.



It was a cheap shot. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 27, 2025

I imagine Chuck Todd's therapist must be exhausted. — Cleversea23 (@Cleversea23) February 27, 2025

His therapist's therapist is probably exhausted.

Comes across as vindictive and petty. Dude, conservatives and liberals give Brett a hard time, what does that tell you? This shameful smear says more about Chuck than Bret, who I think is the most unbiased journalist on television. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 27, 2025

It was a pretty humiliating day for Chuck. We're just not sure he has the self-awareness to realize it.