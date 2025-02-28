Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in...
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for H...
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run...
Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of...
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees...
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Reminds Trump America Rejected a Reckless, Abusive King
VIP
Flashback: CNN's Brian Stelter Asks if Fox News Should Be Removed From Press...
VIP
Get to Work or Get Out: Congress Has No Excuse
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of...
NYT: Deputy FBI Director Has It Out for ‘Scumbag Commie Libs’
VIP
Jake Tapper is Either a Terrible Reporter or a Corrupt One (You'll Have...
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired

Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By Bret Baier

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  7:00 AM on February 28, 2025
Twitchy

We're not sure what motivated Chuck Todd, the currently unemployed political commentator, to go after Bret Baier. Maybe he regrets his decision to leave NBC and is feeling jealous. Or perhaps he's a closet masochist and likes the abuse and public humiliation. He should be used to it; there's certainly a long history of Chuck saying dumb things and being dragged across social media without mercy.

Advertisement

It's most likely Chuck felt forgotten and wanted some attention.

Here are Chuck's comments:

“I’ve given up on –” Todd started, speaking with the kind of DNGAF attitude of someone who recently left cable news (which he did). “Look, I don’t want to – I don’t want to name-call, but I’ve given up.”

He continued: “I’ve handed my credibility to a handful of journalists over there who’ve never reciprocated when times were tough. When times were tough for them, I went out of my way to defend a couple of them. When times were tough, you know, an unfair criticism or character assassination that was taking place. And these people don’t stand… they’re just, you know, there’s…”

After trailing off, he focused on one Fox News personality he chose not to name but revealed was male: “Certainly, we’ve seen the evolution of one of their larger news personalities go from trying really hard to follow in Brit Hume’s footsteps. And suddenly they — [he] looks more like Sean Hannity every day. And it’s a shame, you know, because I thought he really cared about that reputation and I think really actually cared about being a journalist first and wanting to sort of walk that line, understood what his audience was.”

“Instead, he now just wants to have tee time with the president,” Todd concluded. “I hope he enjoys it.”

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Chuck may not have wanted to name names, but who he was talking about was pretty obvious.

Even Tater figured it out, and he didn't even need crayons, sock puppets, or anything.

If it was attention Chuck wanted, he found more than he was looking for.

BOOM!

"I don't know what promoted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the U.K. Prime Minister today. So, I don't know what he's doing."

That had to hurt, especially given the reaction of the crowd.

To be fair, Chuck has been pretty busy. In addition to the coveted guest spot on the Bulwark podcast, he's working hard as an independent investigative journalist.

Digging deep to get the stories that enquiring minds want to know.

It's easy to see why Chuck would be jealous. Bret is getting interviews with the Prime Minister of the U.K., and Chuck is getting B-listed to the Bulwark.

Advertisement

His therapist's therapist is probably exhausted.

It was a pretty humiliating day for Chuck. We're just not sure he has the self-awareness to realize it.

Tags: BRET BAIER BRIAN STELTER CHUCK TODD FOX NEWS NBC NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
Warren Squire
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in the UK and Europe
Warren Squire
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of Cash
Brett T.
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for His Beau
Warren Squire
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees In DEI Case
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement