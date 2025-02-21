Biden's Energy Secretary Gets a Cushy Job with Energy Company that Received Millions in Taxpayer Dollars

Utility holding company Edison International announced that Jennifer Granholm, the former Secretary of Energy under President Joe Biden, will join its board in April. Granholm will also serve on the Southern California Edison board, an Edison International subsidiary.

It's not hard to imagine that a person who spent the last four years in the Department of Energy would find a job in the energy sector after leaving their government post, but there's a catch.

Back in August, Jennifer approved a 600 million-dollar grant to improve and update California's power grid. SoCal Edison was one of the entities that received funds from the grant.

Edison International cited Granholm's experience as both Energy Secretary and Governor of Michigan as the primary reason the company hired her. They did not mention the big stack of taxpayer cash she had acquired for them just a few months ago.

The American taxpayers were the only ones who really assumed the position in this deal.

I guess it's true what they say; there's nothing Democrats love more than spending other people's money, especially when it results in other people spending money on them.

There definitely seems to be some mutual back-scratching going on here.

The rest of the post reads:

This is exactly why we need to drain the swamp and hold these politicians accountable for their actions, it's time to stop the cronyism and corruption that plagues Washington.Trump was right, we need to clean up this mess and make America great again, starting with getting rid of corrupt officials like Granholm who prioritize personal gain over serving the people.

This isn't the first time Jennifer has been accused of cronyism.

Moreover, Granholm’s early days in the Biden administration were marked by controversy over her personal investments in Proterra, an electric bus manufacturer that the Biden administration was promoting while Granholm had a stake in the firm. She eventually cleared her position in May 2021 and netted capital gains of about $1.6 million.

Jennifer's compensation package with Edison has not been released.

Worse than that, this kind of thing has been going on for so long that they don't even believe they're doing anything wrong. Let's hope the Trump Administration puts an end to this sooner rather than later.

As of right now, people like Jenn are getting rich while we are getting fleeced.