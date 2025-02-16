Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE...
Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at the Four Nations Face Off

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  12:30 PM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

A sellout crowd of 21 thousand packed into the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night for the most anticipated game of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. The United States and Canada would play for the first time in 8 years, renewing a rivalry between two of the world's premier hockey teams. The excitement was palpable, and the crowd erupted as team captain Sidney Crosby led Team Canada onto the ice to face Austin Mathews and Team USA.

Everyone in the building knew what was coming next, and it had nothing to do with hockey. The capacity crowd, which included the Canadian governor, ah, no, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, relentlessly booed the American National Anthem.

The Canadian crowd upset over the proposition of tariffs and becoming the 51st state, took their collective frustrations with President Trump out on the US hockey team for the second time in as many games. They followed the disrespect of the American anthem with a show of national pride, singing 'Oh Canada' in unison.

The Americans felt disrespected, and if you follow the sport at any level, you know how hockey players respond when they feel disrespected.

Team USA responded by punching the Canadians in the face. Matthew Tkachuk, his brother Brady, and J.T. Miller each took fighting majors in the first 9 seconds of the game.

Team USA came out swinging, but Canada's superstar center, Connor McDavid, counterpunched. Skating through the neutral zone with speed, McDavid tucked a highlight-worthy backhand under the crossbar to give Canada an early 1-0 lead.

The lead would be short-lived. A few minutes later, McDavid again skated into the offensive zone with speed but was met by US defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who delivered a brutal check, sending McDavid to the ice hard. On the ensuing rush, Jake Guentzel went 5-hole, tying the game.

That is how the Americans played the entire game. After being disrespected by the Canadian crowd, Team USA chose violence. They bullied the Canadian team for 60 minutes. They played a vicious brand of inspired hockey, and after Dylan Larkin gave them a 2-1 lead in the second period, they smothered the Canadians with tenacious checking and stellar goaltending. Team Canada had no answers.

By the end of the third period, the Canadian crowd that had so enthusiastically booed the US National Anthem hung their heads as they left the arena after watching Jake Guentzel put his second goal of the game into an empty net.

The silence was deafening.

Justin Trudeau and 21,000 Canadians vented their political frustrations at 20 United States hockey players. Those players responded by playing a near-perfect hockey game—just the way they planned it.

With the victory, the United States secured a spot in the tournament championship game on Thursday night in Boston. Team Canada could earn a rematch with a regulation win vs Finland on Monday.

For now, American hockey fans are savoring Saturday's victory.

We're not saying a Presidential Medal of Freedom isn't warranted, but we think the Tkachuk brothers would be more than satisfied winning the Four Nations Face-Off. Especially if it's against their archrival, Team Canada. No boos, no politics, just hockey.

This time on American ice.

Tags: CANADA DONALD TRUMP ESPN HOCKEY SPORTS TARIFFS

