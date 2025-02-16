Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at the Four Nations Face Off

A sellout crowd of 21 thousand packed into the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night for the most anticipated game of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. The United States and Canada would play for the first time in 8 years, renewing a rivalry between two of the world's premier hockey teams. The excitement was palpable, and the crowd erupted as team captain Sidney Crosby led Team Canada onto the ice to face Austin Mathews and Team USA.

Everyone in the building knew what was coming next, and it had nothing to do with hockey. The capacity crowd, which included the Canadian governor, ah, no, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, relentlessly booed the American National Anthem.

Hey Canada, if you're going to boo the national anthem, you best make sure you have a team that can back it up on the ice!

USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/XjW1AVogUx — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 16, 2025

The Canadian crowd upset over the proposition of tariffs and becoming the 51st state, took their collective frustrations with President Trump out on the US hockey team for the second time in as many games. They followed the disrespect of the American anthem with a show of national pride, singing 'Oh Canada' in unison.

We stand on guard for thee. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KQ4lE9SShy — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2025

The Americans felt disrespected, and if you follow the sport at any level, you know how hockey players respond when they feel disrespected.

Team USA responded by punching the Canadians in the face. Matthew Tkachuk, his brother Brady, and J.T. Miller each took fighting majors in the first 9 seconds of the game.

Canada boos the US anthem.



Three fights in first nine seconds.



Massive hits.



🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/rSqIOBf0o4 — Will Cain (@willcain) February 16, 2025

MATTHEW TKACHUK AND BRANDON HAGEL DROP THE GLOVES OFF THE OPENING FACE-OFF



LETS HAVE A NIGHT @spittinchiclets



pic.twitter.com/N8vDJRv820 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2025

BRADY TKACHUK IS THROWING HAYMAKERS WITH SAM BENNETT



THIS RIVALRY IS OFF THE RAILS JUST THREE SECONDS IN @spittinchiclets



pic.twitter.com/jCfWhe5mdT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2025

THREE FIGHTS IN NINE SECONDS



YOU COULDN’T SCRIPT A MORE ELECTRIC START FOR USA vs. CANADA @spittinchiclets



pic.twitter.com/p7BD2CNSaU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2025

Team USA came out swinging, but Canada's superstar center, Connor McDavid, counterpunched. Skating through the neutral zone with speed, McDavid tucked a highlight-worthy backhand under the crossbar to give Canada an early 1-0 lead.

The lead would be short-lived. A few minutes later, McDavid again skated into the offensive zone with speed but was met by US defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who delivered a brutal check, sending McDavid to the ice hard. On the ensuing rush, Jake Guentzel went 5-hole, tying the game.

McDavid getting blown up in an exhibition tournament. This is what I love about hockey. When guys put on their nation’s colors they go all out. Intensity is on par with Stanley Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/6ta4fimWXY — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 16, 2025

That is how the Americans played the entire game. After being disrespected by the Canadian crowd, Team USA chose violence. They bullied the Canadian team for 60 minutes. They played a vicious brand of inspired hockey, and after Dylan Larkin gave them a 2-1 lead in the second period, they smothered the Canadians with tenacious checking and stellar goaltending. Team Canada had no answers.

By the end of the third period, the Canadian crowd that had so enthusiastically booed the US National Anthem hung their heads as they left the arena after watching Jake Guentzel put his second goal of the game into an empty net.

The silence was deafening.

Rock, Flag, Eagle: Team USA Went Out And Bullied Canada In The Best Hockey Game In 30 Years https://t.co/5LwyBGjpsS pic.twitter.com/Q8mQO0tb15 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2025

Justin Trudeau and 21,000 Canadians vented their political frustrations at 20 United States hockey players. Those players responded by playing a near-perfect hockey game—just the way they planned it.

My groupchat with the fellas: where are we getting beers tonight



Tkachuk brothers’ group chat with JT Miller: how soon are we punching the nation of Canada in the face



pic.twitter.com/8H02D18ncf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2025

With the victory, the United States secured a spot in the tournament championship game on Thursday night in Boston. Team Canada could earn a rematch with a regulation win vs Finland on Monday.

For now, American hockey fans are savoring Saturday's victory.

YES USA USA USA

Next time think again about tugging on Superman’s cape and booing our national anthem pic.twitter.com/UkJypVk4mp — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) February 16, 2025

President Trump should give the medal of freedom to the Tkachuk bothers. Team USA just brawling all night with Team failed terrorist state. Love to see it



pic.twitter.com/dsHOwo9RBl — Sports and Nonsense (@Samantha_SN1) February 16, 2025

We're not saying a Presidential Medal of Freedom isn't warranted, but we think the Tkachuk brothers would be more than satisfied winning the Four Nations Face-Off. Especially if it's against their archrival, Team Canada. No boos, no politics, just hockey.

This time on American ice.