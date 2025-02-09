Next Stop DHS: DOGE Audit Could Be a Disaster for FEMA

As Twitchy readers know, an Activist judge in New York threw up a roadblock that has delayed Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from continuing their work at the Treasury Department. So, while the Trump Administration's legal team takes care of the issues created by the (dis)Honorable Judge Overreach, the folks at DOGE will have to focus their efforts elsewhere.

Namely, the Department of Homeland Security, where DOGE has already begun digging into FEMA.

🚨Update: Elon Musk and his DOGE Team are now investigating FEMA with full access. Expect news about all the corruption in this agency very soon. pic.twitter.com/rSUWXwHLsr — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) February 8, 2025

We're sure there is plenty of corruption to find. After all, this is the same FEMA that was discovered to be skipping homes with Trump signs just a few short months ago. As bad as that seemed at the time, it would be much worse in North Carolina. An untold number of people are living in tents or temporary shelters built by the Amish, while those who received temporary housing were almost evicted while a snowstorm was bearing down on them. We can't forget to mention Hawaii, where Maui fire victims were living in tents while FEMA set themselves up in a nice 5-star resort. Because, you know, they were there to help.

DOGE may have a tough time separating corruption from gross incompetence. It's obvious that no matter the root cause, FEMA sucks at its job. From Katrina to Helene, FEMA has proven itself to be the 2017 Cleveland Browns of the federal alphabet agencies.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been doing the best she can with what she has to work with. She managed to get more done for the residents of North Carolina in 5 days than the previous administration had done in months.

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FEMA JUST HANDLED 80% OF ALL OPEN HURRICANE HELENE VICTIM CASES IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA IN 5 DAYS…



…WHEN JOE BIDEN COULDN’T DO IT IN 4 MONTHS?!!!!!!!!



WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ubyFmvqAfs — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 8, 2025

Leadership matters.

Improved leadership might not matter for FEMA as President Trump seems to have completely lost faith and patience with the organization.

The President spoke about the idea of abolishing FEMA at a town hall meeting in California.

This is what WINNING looks like 🏆.



President Trump wants to ABOLISH FEMA for being USELESS.



“FEMA has turned out to be a disaster. I think we're going to recommend that FEMA go away and we pay a percentage to the State…”pic.twitter.com/Be94TfAHg5 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 24, 2025

Secretary Noem reiterated the idea during an interview on CNN's State of the Nation.

🚨#BREAKING: President Trump's DHS Secretary, Kristi Noem, has called for the elimination of FEMA after Elon Musk's post on X that:



"FEMA is broken..."



"Get rid of FEMA the way it exists today. We don't need this bureaucracy picking and choosing winners." pic.twitter.com/YABfBaxhDh — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 9, 2025

Getting rid of FEMA will be a lengthy process that will involve Congress, state Governors, and the creation of an entirely new process for the federal government to respond to and handle disasters. For now, no matter how poorly they've performed, FEMA is what we have.

Secretary Noem has to get FEMA working as efficiently as possible. That starts with DOGE.

🚨 #BREAKING: Elon Musk and DOGE have now gained access to FEMA’s systems



We MUST find out where the money meant for the people of Maui and Western North Carolina *actually* went, @elonmusk.



Because most of it sure as hell didn’t make it to the hands of victims. pic.twitter.com/bgfysnpf5u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 8, 2025

DOGE needs to cut the waste and expose the fraud at FEMA.

It's long overdue that the federal agency tasked with responding to disasters stops being a disaster.