In a Blatant Display of Lawfare an Activist Judge Blocks Treasury Secretary's Access to the Treasury

When Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency began to expose the wanton waste of taxpayer dollars at USAID publicly, Democrats lost their minds. Watching their statist slush fund being dismantled was like taking a favorite toy from a three-year-old; the collective tantrum from the left was as pathetic as it was annoying. Then, DOGE showed up at the Treasury Department, and their heads exploded.

Early Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued a temporary order blocking all appointees' access to Treasury Department data, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The Judge further ordered that any Treasury data that has already been gathered be destroyed.

New York Judge Paul Engelmayer just forbade all political appointees — including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — from accessing Dept. of Treasury data, all based on Blueanon conspiracy theories!!





The post continues:

Those theories couldn't be challenged because the order was EX PARTE — meaning Trump's lawyers weren't warned, and couldn't weigh in. Only Democrat Attorneys General were allowed to argue. The judge cites no law or logic to support this unprecedented order, because it defies both. The judge’s ruling is, in essence, that Scott Bessent simply occupies a ceremonial position without real power, like the King of England.This is a grenade thrown into the functioning of the Treasury Department. It forbids the elected government from accessing information about budget and finances. Instead, only the permanent, deep-state government can know what's being spent.It means Scott Bessent's subordinates have far more power than Scott Bessent does.Democrat pundits who whine about the Constitution are liars, and will shred it the first chance they get. For now, the order is only for the next week, but if a court tries to make it permanent the Trump Administration should absolutely consider defying it. Better yet, SCOTUS should bar this judge from ever hearing similar cases again, and every Democrat lawyer involved should be sanctioned.

The White House called the order 'Judicial overreach.'

“Grandstanding government efficiency speaks volumes about those who’d rather delay much-needed change with legal shenanigans than work with the Trump Administration of ridding the government of waste, fraud, and abuse,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told CNN in a statement.

From the day the creation of DOGE was announced, Donald Trump and Elon Musk were fully prepared to face backlash and lawfare from the left, but blocking a Cabinet Secretary from accessing data from the department he oversees might have been more than they expected.













Something super shady is going to protect scammers.

Something about this seems very shady indeed.

Why would anyone even a judge oppose a Government employee and DOGE auditing the Treasury? — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 8, 2025

A conspiracy theorist would say that an order like this gives the deep state bureaucrats embedded at the Treasury time to do to evidence of wrongdoing what Hillary Clinton did to those Blackberries.







Elon continued:

- Require that all outgoing government payments have a payment categorization code, which is necessary in order to pass financial audits. This is frequently left blank, making audits almost impossible.- All payments must also include a rationale for the payment in the comment field, which is currently left blank. Importantly, we are not yet applying ANY judgment to this rationale, but simply requiring that SOME attempt be made to explain the payment more than NOTHING!- The DO-NOT-PAY list of entities known to be fraudulent or people who are dead or are probable fronts for terrorist organizations or do not match Congressional appropriations must actually be implemented and not ignored. Also, it can currently take up to a year to get on this list, which is far too long. This list should be updated at least weekly, if not daily.The above super obvious and necessary changes are being implemented by existing, long-time career government employees, not anyone from @DOGE . It is ridiculous that these changes didn’t exist already!Yesterday, I was told that there are currently over $100B/year of entitlements payments to individuals with no SSN or even a temporary ID number. If accurate, this is extremely suspicious. When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough guess for what percentage of that number is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was about half, so $50B/year or $1B/week!!This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately.

Possibly a billion dollars a week in fraudulent spending. That conspiracy theory doesn't seem so far-fetched, does it?

The unprecedented judicial order has caught the attention of lawmakers as well.



Senator Cotton's entire post:

Outrageous. Obama Judge Paul Engelmayer didn’t just bar @elonmusk and @doge from Treasury systems, he barred the Secretary of the Treasury himself. Without citing a single law or even allowing Trump admin to appear in court! This outlaw should be reversed immediately and Engelmayer should be forbidden by higher courts from ever hearing another case against the Trump admin.

Senator Mike Lee also weighed in.

Senator Mike Lee also weighed in.

For those of us that don't speak legalese.

Be it an appeal to a higher court or a writ of mandamus, this order will likely be challenged well before the February 14th hearing date.

Corrupt judges protecting corruption https://t.co/5n4objyxc8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

The fierce backlash from Democrats to DOGE and even the Treasury Secretary investigating the spending at the Treasury Department seems like a move from a party that's desperately trying to hide something.

Their desperation may have succeeded in delaying the inevitable, but DOGE will not back down.

The Department of Government Efficiency was created to expose government waste and fraud. When it shined its light on the Treasury Department, it saw the entire statist left staring back at them through the lumen, wide-eyed like a deer in headlights.

The only logical conclusion to the complete overreaction by Democrats is that DOGE must be right over the target.