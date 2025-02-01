Welcome Home: Special Envoy Grenell Returns From Diplomatic Mission With 6 Freed American Prisoners

US Special Envoy Richard Grenell had two stated goals on his diplomatic mission to Venezuela. He was to ensure that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was going to accept the deportation of Venezuelan citizens who were in the United States illegally, particularly members of the notorious gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), and to secure the release of Americans being detained in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump's envoy Richard Grenell said he was headed back to the United States with six American citizens, a surprise development after he met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas https://t.co/pYhe63Wl3L — Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2025

Grenell met with Maduro in Caracus, and all indications are his mission was a success. Shortly after his plane took off to return to the US, Grenell posted a picture of himself with six Americans who had been detained in Venezuela.

We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens.



They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him. pic.twitter.com/sCvCO4HQQv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 1, 2025

Grenell did not name the men in the photo or say why they were being detained. Four of the men are wearing blue outfits consistent with those worn by prisoners in the Venezuelan prison system.

The newly freed Americans spoke with the President while on the flight home.

Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela. Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2025

This is what @POTUS’ America First leadership accomplishes.



Welcome home! https://t.co/PgGjYfBSu8 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 1, 2025

The total number of Americans being held in Venezuela isn't known. Venezuelan officials have publicly spoken of nine, most of whom are accused of conspiring with the United States to commit terrorism. Historicly, information from Venezuelan officials isn't exactly what you would call reliable.

In 2023, the Biden Administration negotiated the release of ten Americans in exchange for Alex Saab, an alleged financier of Maduro, who was awaiting trial in the US for money laundering.

Special Envoy to Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone said earlier on Friday that there would be no negotiation for the release of American hostages.

"American hostages that are being held in Venezuela ... must be released immediately," Mauricio Claver-Carone, the U.S. special envoy for Latin America, said earlier on Friday, adding the Grenell-Maduro meeting was "not a negotiation in exchange for anything."

Claver-Carone also stated that the deportation of TdA members was non-negotiable.

Last week, the Venezuelan Attorney General seemed ready to cooperate.

Venezuelan attorney general Tarek Saab said last week that the gang had been dismantled in Venezuela in 2023, but that it was willing to restart legal cooperation with the U.S. in order to extradite gang members.

President Trump has indicated that if Venezuela refuses to cooperate with deportations, the US may stop buying oil from them, which would be devastating to the Venezuelan economy.

Americans, who were essentially political prisoners have been returned home. Now it's time to send the TdA gang members, who are in America illegally, back to where they came from.

