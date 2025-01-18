Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and SEC Championships

Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How...
Eric V.  |  2:30 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File

Yesterday, in true autocratic fashion, Joe Biden unilaterally declared that the states had successfully ratified the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and that the 28th Amendment was now the law of the land. Joe, who gets easily confused, was, of course, wrong. The ERA is not the law of the land, even if he says so.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis added his thoughts to Joe's rambling decree.

Youth football coaching legend and certified Notary Public Three Year Letterman pointed out that the Governor had made an error in his reference to passing muster with the founding fathers.

To which DeSantis replied.

For those who don't know (probably ACC or Big-10 fans), Three Year Letterman (AKA Coach) is one of X's funniest and best-run parody accounts.

To be fair, Sitting Bull (1-0 0-0) won the Battle of Little Bighorn in blowout fashion, but we couldn't find any record of him winning an SEC championship either.

The stats are a little sketchy from that era, but the Lakota probably played in the PAC-12 or Big Sky conference.

DeSantis seems to have beaten the coach at his own shtick.

Coach may be 0-1 against America's Governor, but it was a hell of a game. He'll be back strong, and we fully expect him to be bowl-eligible by the end of the season.  

Now, about those term limits.

