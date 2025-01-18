Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and SEC Championships

Yesterday, in true autocratic fashion, Joe Biden unilaterally declared that the states had successfully ratified the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and that the 28th Amendment was now the law of the land. Joe, who gets easily confused, was, of course, wrong. The ERA is not the law of the land, even if he says so.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis added his thoughts to Joe's rambling decree.

Pretty sure an executive amending the Constitution by merely deeming it amended wouldn’t have passed muster with the founding fathers.



But if we are casting James Madison aside and are just deeming amendments enacted, can we please get term limits for members of Congress? https://t.co/gD6xfKDAuh — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 17, 2025

Youth football coaching legend and certified Notary Public Three Year Letterman pointed out that the Governor had made an error in his reference to passing muster with the founding fathers.

Not to be “that guy,” but spelled mustard. Muster is a last name, but it isn’t a word — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 17, 2025

To which DeSantis replied.

And how many SEC championships has anyone named Muster won? Yeah, thought so… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 18, 2025

For those who don't know (probably ACC or Big-10 fans), Three Year Letterman (AKA Coach) is one of X's funniest and best-run parody accounts.

That is true. He couldn’t even survive the Battle of Little Bighorn, let alone a noon kickoff at South Carolina in early September — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 18, 2025

To be fair, Sitting Bull (1-0 0-0) won the Battle of Little Bighorn in blowout fashion, but we couldn't find any record of him winning an SEC championship either.

The stats are a little sketchy from that era, but the Lakota probably played in the PAC-12 or Big Sky conference.

Coolest Gov ever! Sorry Coach, but you've finally been one-upped! 😂 — Sally Speaks, Listens & Learns (@sally_w50) January 18, 2025

DeSantis seems to have beaten the coach at his own shtick.

Being Governor is one step higher than a notary public. Point Ron. Sorry @3YearLetterman you gotta take a lap. — NobodyYouKknow (@kknow_nobody) January 18, 2025

Coach may be 0-1 against America's Governor, but it was a hell of a game. He'll be back strong, and we fully expect him to be bowl-eligible by the end of the season.

Folks, this app has peaked https://t.co/KA7CxsfteY — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 18, 2025

Now, about those term limits.