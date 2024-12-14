Will There Be a 'Fourth Estate' Sale? Lesley Stahl Laments The Future Of Legacy Media

At an event held at the 94NY Center for Arts and Culture, Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes sat down with columnist Peggy Noonan to discuss the 2024 Presidential election. During their conversation, the two discussed the public's lack of trust in the mainstream media.

Noonan quips, 'Nothing's going to stop you from being the free press.'

Stahl's response is not so optimistic.

"You really are a sunny person, aren’t you?" Stahl remarked. "I’m very worried about the press, extremely worried about the press."

She should be worried.

The controversially edited 60 Minutes interview of Kamala Harris drew 5.7 million viewers. Conversely, over 100 million people have watched Joe Rogan's interview with Donald Trump. It's becoming increasingly apparent that Legacy Media is no longer the 'Go-to' source for news.

Recent Gallup polls show the public's lack of trust.

Currently, 54% of Democrats, 27% of independents and 12% of Republicans say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media.



Only 54% of Democrats? That has to hurt.

The news media is the least trusted group among 10 U.S. civic and political institutions involved in the democratic process.



They even polled lower than the Federal Government.

Noonan Brings this up during the interview.

Stahl replies.

"But it is kind of, sort of hobbling right now. And I don’t know how it recovers. I’m very dark about it."

They go on about Elon declaring the mainstream media dead, the rise of technology, and of course, Trump's label of 'Fake News' as being contributing factors to the erosion of the public's trust in... them.

In a moment of profound hubris, Noonan offered this thought.

"We’re talking about something so essential that you don’t want to say, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ Or maybe, ‘The world will end, we’ll see.’ But if America lost freedom of the press and freedom of speech, it would be the beginning of losing everything," she said.

Yes, you read that correctly. Demonstrating a total lack of self-awareness, She equated Legacy Media's failure with the loss of the First Amendment and freedom of the press as if THEY were the cornerstones of free speech.

What she is obviously missing is that Legacy Media isn't being lost; it's being replaced, and they only have themselves to blame.

The self-proclaimed 'Guard Dogs of Democracy' have become the 'Lap Dogs of Democrats.'

The future of the mainstream media may leave Lesley Stahl in a dark place. Others, not so much.

If Stahl, Noonan, and the rest of Legacy Media have any hope of regaining their prior relevance, they should start by taking a good, long look in the mirror.

If it's not already too late.

The mainstream media is in trouble, a dilemma of its own making. It has lost the trust of the American people, but it's not going anywhere soon.

If Legacy Media does die, what happens to all their stuff? As Elon said, we're the media now. We could probably put it to good use.

May we suggest a 'Fourth Estate' sale?