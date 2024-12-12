Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and...
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About...
Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
VIP
This Is the Subway Liberals Want
VIP
Government: Using Our Tax Dollars to Violate Our First Amendment Rights
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Sick People - Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Staff's Affection for CEO Murderer, Luigi...
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’
BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than...
House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Th...

The Call For Targeting Is Under Review: Another High Profile Athlete Targeted By Thieves

Eric V.  |  8:00 AM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Borrow, had just led his team to a 27-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, completing 33 passes for 369 yards and throwing 3 touchdowns. The win ended a three-game skid, keeping the Bengals' slim playoff hopes alive. The often-injured, uber-talented quarterback is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He currently leads the league in passing yards (3,706) and Touchdown passes (33). He is on pace for a career year statistically.

Advertisement

Bummer about that defense, Bro.

All in all, Monday was a great night for Borrow. Until he found out he had been robbed.

Borrow has become the latest in a growing number of high-profile athletes to have their homes targeted by thieves.

While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was away for the team's Monday Night Football game, police were called to his Anderson Township home for a report of a break-in.

It was reported around 9:14 p.m. Monday, while Burrow was playing in MNF, according to an incident report. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break in, but did not share more details.

In October, Kanas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelsey were also victims of thieves while playing Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Several other NFL and NBA players have also been targeted. 

The burglaries are suspected to be connected to a sophisticated transnational organized crime ring based in South America.

Recommended

Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The FBI is reportedly investigating.

Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player's home was burglarized in the past week.

"It's legit," said one source familiar with the situation. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."

Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players' addresses and conduct extensive surveillance. Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty -- often during games -- and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets.

The alert issued on Wednesday by NFL Security confirmed the modus operandi and offered a number of recommendations, including not posting in real time on social media, installing security systems and keeping valuables out of plain sight.

Advertisement

The break-in at Borrow's home fits the reported MO perfectly, with one notable exception.

Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was at the house near the time of the robbery.

Joe Burrow got a little off-the-field protection from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Olivia Ponton is the person who called 911 when Burrow’s Ohio home was being broken into Monday — when the Bengals QB was busy beating the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” in Dallas.

Ponton, 22, called in the burglary at 8:14 p.m. after she pulled up to Burrow’s $7.5 million Cincinnati homeand saw a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked.”

It created what was potentially a perilous situation for Ms. Ponton.

“Someone broke into my house,” The model, who has 8 million TikTok followers, told authorities over the phone. “It’s like completely messed up. … Can we please send more people?”

The migrant gang is reportedly nonconfrontational and goes to great lengths to ensure the homes they break into are empty. It's impossible to tell how they may react if an unintentional encounter occurred.

Players are beginning to take the threat seriously. Dolphins QB Tua Tagoviloa has hired armed security to guard his home.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in any of the robberies at this point. Some hope the incoming Trump administration, specifically Border Czar Tom Homan, will help.

Others prefer to place the blame on the players.

We hold no ill will toward Joe Borrow, aside from hoping he gets sacked five times and throws a pick-six (or three) when he plays the Steelers in a few weeks. Oh, and that wardrobe, which is so bad it has been used to eliminate suspects in the case.

Advertisement

What are you thinking, Joe?

No matter what you may think of Borrow, or any professional athlete for that matter, the fact remains migrant gangs are targeting citizens who have every right to feel safe in their own homes.

In football, 'Targeting' can get a player ejected from a game.

In this case, the targeting of NFL players should get the offenders ejected from the country... Permanently, after experiencing the hospitality of our prison system.

January 20th can't get here fast enough.

Tags: BASKETBALL CINCINNATI CRIME DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL MIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
Warren Squire
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About Party Affiliation
Grateful Calvin
BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because of Her Hair
Brett T.
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Brett T.
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media Warren Squire
Advertisement