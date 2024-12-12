The Call For Targeting Is Under Review: Another High Profile Athlete Targeted By Thieves

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Borrow, had just led his team to a 27-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, completing 33 passes for 369 yards and throwing 3 touchdowns. The win ended a three-game skid, keeping the Bengals' slim playoff hopes alive. The often-injured, uber-talented quarterback is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He currently leads the league in passing yards (3,706) and Touchdown passes (33). He is on pace for a career year statistically.

All in all, Monday was a great night for Borrow. Until he found out he had been robbed.

JUST IN: While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was playing in Monday Night Football, WLWT has confirmed through 911 calls that police were called to his home for a report of a break-in. https://t.co/4uZdtAoTqS — WLWT (@WLWT) December 10, 2024

Borrow has become the latest in a growing number of high-profile athletes to have their homes targeted by thieves.

While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was away for the team's Monday Night Football game, police were called to his Anderson Township home for a report of a break-in. It was reported around 9:14 p.m. Monday, while Burrow was playing in MNF, according to an incident report. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break in, but did not share more details.

In October, Kanas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelsey were also victims of thieves while playing Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ mansions burglarized within hours of each other https://t.co/btYLld3USV pic.twitter.com/bTnV7lInez — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2024

Several other NFL and NBA players have also been targeted.

The burglaries are suspected to be connected to a sophisticated transnational organized crime ring based in South America.

NFL, NBA Issue "Security Alert" After Migrant Gangs Target Players' Mansions https://t.co/KAxRQrWg1O — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 30, 2024

The FBI is reportedly investigating.

Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player's home was burglarized in the past week. "It's legit," said one source familiar with the situation. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."

Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players' addresses and conduct extensive surveillance. Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty -- often during games -- and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets. The alert issued on Wednesday by NFL Security confirmed the modus operandi and offered a number of recommendations, including not posting in real time on social media, installing security systems and keeping valuables out of plain sight.

The break-in at Borrow's home fits the reported MO perfectly, with one notable exception.

SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton called in robbery at Joe Burrow’s house https://t.co/XbBkAm1wj7 pic.twitter.com/XXGV97zKCV — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2024

Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was at the house near the time of the robbery.

Joe Burrow got a little off-the-field protection from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Olivia Ponton is the person who called 911 when Burrow’s Ohio home was being broken into Monday — when the Bengals QB was busy beating the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” in Dallas. Ponton, 22, called in the burglary at 8:14 p.m. after she pulled up to Burrow’s $7.5 million Cincinnati homeand saw a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked.”

It created what was potentially a perilous situation for Ms. Ponton.

“Someone broke into my house,” The model, who has 8 million TikTok followers, told authorities over the phone. “It’s like completely messed up. … Can we please send more people?”

The migrant gang is reportedly nonconfrontational and goes to great lengths to ensure the homes they break into are empty. It's impossible to tell how they may react if an unintentional encounter occurred.

Players are beginning to take the threat seriously. Dolphins QB Tua Tagoviloa has hired armed security to guard his home.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hired armed security guards after a string of burglaries at the homes of NFL players:



"Just let it be known, they are armed. I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice."pic.twitter.com/nrYIPfw6Ym — The American Conservative (@amconmag) December 11, 2024

No arrests have been made in any of the robberies at this point. Some hope the incoming Trump administration, specifically Border Czar Tom Homan, will help.

South American gangs are now robbing NFL player's mansions...



They're targeting the homes during games when no one is there.



I can't wait for mass deportations to start on January 20. pic.twitter.com/hzBk1HH8QU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 29, 2024

Others prefer to place the blame on the players.

The arrogance and gullibility of highly paid NFL football players who are too cheap to hire top security to protect their homes when they’re playing in nationally televised games. #JoeBurrow‘s home burglarized near #Cincinnati. “Penny wise..pound foolish.” — Travelaviator (@Travelaviator) December 11, 2024

We hold no ill will toward Joe Borrow, aside from hoping he gets sacked five times and throws a pick-six (or three) when he plays the Steelers in a few weeks. Oh, and that wardrobe, which is so bad it has been used to eliminate suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers: authorities have ruled out all Men’s Warehouse shoppers as suspects to the Joe Burrow house break in… pic.twitter.com/OWP7sp5Qzr — Noble Road (@noble_road) December 11, 2024

No matter what you may think of Borrow, or any professional athlete for that matter, the fact remains migrant gangs are targeting citizens who have every right to feel safe in their own homes.

In football, 'Targeting' can get a player ejected from a game.

In this case, the targeting of NFL players should get the offenders ejected from the country... Permanently, after experiencing the hospitality of our prison system.

January 20th can't get here fast enough.