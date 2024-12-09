He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free Him' Trend on X

Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6...
Eric V.  |  10:15 PM on December 09, 2024
New York City Police Department via AP

On January 24, 1989, the life of one of the most prolific serial killers in American history came to an end. Ted Bundy was executed in a Broward County, Florida, electric chair. 

Between 1974 and 1978, Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered at least 30 women. He even admitted to necrophilia. His youngest victim was just twelve years old. By any metric, Ted Bundy was a true monster.

But he was a good-looking monster. Several women who would become known as Bundy's groupies would frequent his trial. They would try to pass notes to Bundy, some of which contained marriage proposals, through his defense attorney. After it was revealed during the trial that Bundy 'Preferred' victims, who had long brown hair that was parted in the middle, some of Bundy's groupies dyed their hair and matched the hairstyle in an attempt to catch Bundy's eye.

After his conviction until his execution, Bundy continued to receive fan mail on death row. Dozens of women sent explicit letters and even nude photos to Bundy. There was an infatuation with Bundy, despite, or maybe because, of the fact that he was a serial killer. A 'Hot' serial killer.

Earlier today, in an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald's, police took Luigi Mangione into custody. He is expected to be charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson's murder was a cowardly act; the killer shot the man in the back. Police believe that the coward was Luigi Mangione. But to some on X, that doesn't matter because they think Luigi is 'Hot.'

Luigi's mugshot was released shortly after his arrest. Now, the hashtag 'Free Him' has been trending.

She knows he's suspected of murder. Right?

 Police disagree, but I don't think she's concerned with trivial things like facts.

This young lady was especially smitten with the suspected killer.

There were several more, but none of those were appropriate for Twitchy.

Some were willing to offer Luigi an alibi.

One has even gone as far as getting a Luigi tattoo.

We really hope that's photoshopped or some kind of AI creation. Who does that?

He may be right. Mangione hasn't even been charged with murder yet. He's currently being held on gun charges. We wonder what the infatuation over Bundy would have been like had the internet been around then.

Sadly, they seem to be very serious.

What's more serious is Brian Thompson, a husband, a father, and above all, an innocent man, is dead. It looks as if Luigi Mangione will soon be charged with his cowardly murder. He is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Being 'Hot' will not be an acceptable defense.

Tags: ASSASSINATION MCDONALDS MURDER NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY NYPD

