Just Say No: Mike Johnson Denies Ukraine Funding Until Inauguration

Eric V.  |  10:45 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

After recently sending 750 million dollars to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, the Biden administration has requested an additional 24 BILLION dollars to support Ukraine's war effort through 2026. 16 billion dollars of the request are earmarked for the Department of Defense to replenish weapons stocks that were depleted when those weapons were sent to Ukraine. The administration currently has approximately 6 billion dollars available for Ukraine, but depleted weapons stockpiles at the DoD have hampered using that money.

President-Elect Donald Trump intends to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to bring an end to the war. He has indicated that he will use funding as leverage to get both parties to the table.

In a recent presser, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he would not entertain any new funding for Ukraine until Donald Trump takes office.

"We have a newly elected president and we're going to wait and take the new commander-in-chief's direction on all of that — so I don't expect any new Ukraine funding to come up now."

Redstate covered the breakdown of the 24 billion dollar request.

It's not clear if the administration will request funding to replenish DoD weapons stockpiles that are not tied to support for Ukraine.

The Speaker's tough talk will require action, or in this case, inaction. At least until Trump officially takes office.

Republicans have been emboldened by the mandate given to them by voters on election night, but their track record isn't exactly stellar in such times. 

We like what we're hearing from Speaker Johnson and hope to like what we see in the coming weeks as well.

