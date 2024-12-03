The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a...
Eric V.  |  7:00 AM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/John Raoux

The NFL goes to great lengths to protect quarterbacks. If they are hit too late, it's roughing the quarterback. If they are too high, it's roughing the quarterback. If they are hit too low, it's roughing the quarterback. If, and this is very impotent, they slide feet first while running the ball, you cannot hit them... AT ALL.

The 'Slide Rule', as it's known, is not new. Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars devolved into chaos after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair ignored the 'Slide Rule' on what many considered a dirty hit on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawerence.

Watch.

Lawrence was obviously sliding, and nothing indicated that Al-Shaair attempted to avoid contact with him. The hit, viewed in slow motion, shows Al-Shaair striking Lawrence with an elbow to the head.

A melee ensued after the play, and Al-Shaair and Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game. Jones was ejected for coming off the bench to get involved in the fight.

Jacksonville fans were livid and pelting Al-Shaair with trash as he was escorted off the field.

Lawrence would be carted off the field and needed assistance to sit upright. He was immediately placed into concussion protocol.

The Texans went on to win the game 23-20. After the game, Jacksonville players were more focused on their teammate's health and the hit that injured him.

Al-Shaair would later say that he didn't realize Lawrence was sliding until it was too late. He has a reputation for dirty play.

There was a time in the NFL when sneezing within 10 yards of Tom Brady would get you 15 yards and a hefty fine, much less choking the guy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the NFL is expected to suspend Al-Shaair.

Al-Shaair would later post an apology to Trevor Lawerence on social media.

To the media and the fans...not so much.

His statement reads.

"To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’

He initially sounds sincere, but that doesn't last long.

He writes that he understands the reaction of Trevor's teammates but then continues.

"To the rest of the people who I've been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villian, to racist and islamophobic fans and people, you don't know my heart nor my character which I don't need to prove to any of you,"

There it is! You see, it's not him, it's you. He is perfectly fine but it's you racist, islamophobic football fans that are the real problem.

Here is his complete statement.

Al-Shaair has been an outspoken critic of Israel and the war in Gaza. On the NFL's 'Cleats for a Cause' day, he chose a pro-Palestinian message, generating some criticism from fans. His timeline is filled with pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli posts.

To be fair, Al-Shaair wore those cleats on a day when all players were permitted to do so. The shoes defined an obvious political message and promoted a charity providing free medical care to children in Gaza.

Bosa was fined $11,500 for wearing a MAGA hat after a game.

Trevor Lawrence has also posted on social media. He didn't mention the play (If he even remembers the play) He just thanked fans for their prayers and stated that he is feeling better.

He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and is officially listed as 'Questionable' of the Jags injury report.

It's highly doubtful that the Houston linebacker will be deported. He was born in Florida, and after his actions in Jacksonville on Sunday, it's unlikely Florida would want him back. Nor was the incident motivated by Trevor's faith or support of Israel. The incident was just a dirty player taking a cheap shot on a defenseless player. 

Al-Shaair will likely face suspension and fines for the hit that injured Trevor Lawerence. 

But to Azeez, he is the victim here. He's not the problem.

You are. 

