The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

The NFL goes to great lengths to protect quarterbacks. If they are hit too late, it's roughing the quarterback. If they are too high, it's roughing the quarterback. If they are hit too low, it's roughing the quarterback. If, and this is very impotent, they slide feet first while running the ball, you cannot hit them... AT ALL.

The 'Slide Rule', as it's known, is not new. Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars devolved into chaos after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair ignored the 'Slide Rule' on what many considered a dirty hit on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawerence.

Watch.

Watch Trevor Lawrence immediately after this horrific hit. His right arm suddenly flexes as his left arm simultaneously extends. This is known as the “fencing posture”—an involuntary reflex that occurs after impact in blunt head trauma. It signifies a traumatic brain injury with… pic.twitter.com/Saa8j8cffJ — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) December 1, 2024

Lawrence was obviously sliding, and nothing indicated that Al-Shaair attempted to avoid contact with him. The hit, viewed in slow motion, shows Al-Shaair striking Lawrence with an elbow to the head.

A melee ensued after the play, and Al-Shaair and Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game. Jones was ejected for coming off the bench to get involved in the fight.

Jacksonville fans were livid and pelting Al-Shaair with trash as he was escorted off the field.

Aziz Al-Qaeda getting stuff thrown at him by Jags fans after being ejected for a scumbag hit on Trevor Lawrence 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eBKEfl7Gb2 — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) December 1, 2024

Lawrence would be carted off the field and needed assistance to sit upright. He was immediately placed into concussion protocol.

Trevor Lawrence carted off the field after taking a violent head shot and displaying the “fencing position” indicative of a traumatic brain injury.



The hit was so bad, even Texans players were in shock. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xTaznwLsE8 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 1, 2024

The Texans went on to win the game 23-20. After the game, Jacksonville players were more focused on their teammate's health and the hit that injured him.

Andrew Wingard shares his thoughts on the hit that injured Trevor Lawrence in the #Jaguars locker room pic.twitter.com/cTLh2lUrrh — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) December 1, 2024

Al-Shaair would later say that he didn't realize Lawrence was sliding until it was too late. He has a reputation for dirty play.

Azeez Al-Shaair try not to be a dirty player challenge (impossible) pic.twitter.com/PI30RkpMr7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 2, 2024

There was a time in the NFL when sneezing within 10 yards of Tom Brady would get you 15 yards and a hefty fine, much less choking the guy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the NFL is expected to suspend Al-Shaair.

It is now anticipated that Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair will be suspended for the hit that he delivered Sunday to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. The only question is for how long. pic.twitter.com/P8phFecS02 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2024

Al-Shaair would later post an apology to Trevor Lawerence on social media.

To the media and the fans...not so much.

Azeez Al-Shaair issued a statement Monday meant to apologize to Trevor Lawrence. The Houston Texans LB accomplished that.



But he also defiantly attacks fans as ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘Racist’ which practically overshadows the point of the apologyhttps://t.co/lw7PLtlesK — OutKick (@Outkick) December 2, 2024

His statement reads.

"To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’

He initially sounds sincere, but that doesn't last long.

He writes that he understands the reaction of Trevor's teammates but then continues.

"To the rest of the people who I've been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villian, to racist and islamophobic fans and people, you don't know my heart nor my character which I don't need to prove to any of you,"

There it is! You see, it's not him, it's you. He is perfectly fine but it's you racist, islamophobic football fans that are the real problem.

Here is his complete statement.

Al-Shaair has been an outspoken critic of Israel and the war in Gaza. On the NFL's 'Cleats for a Cause' day, he chose a pro-Palestinian message, generating some criticism from fans. His timeline is filled with pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli posts.

Azeez Al-Shaair wears pro-terrorism messages on his cleats and faces no consequences.



Nick Bosa wears a MAGA hat in a postgame interview and he gets fined the maximum amount by the NFL.



Boycott the NFL. pic.twitter.com/NlVqBUgit2 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 2, 2024

To be fair, Al-Shaair wore those cleats on a day when all players were permitted to do so. The shoes defined an obvious political message and promoted a charity providing free medical care to children in Gaza.

Bosa was fined $11,500 for wearing a MAGA hat after a game.

Trevor Lawrence has also posted on social media. He didn't mention the play (If he even remembers the play) He just thanked fans for their prayers and stated that he is feeling better.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 2, 2024

He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and is officially listed as 'Questionable' of the Jags injury report.

Azeez Al-Shaair should be deported for this vicious hit on the NFL’s most-talented QB Trevor Lawrence.



Al-Shaair is an outspoken supporter of Palestinian terror group Hamas.



Lawrence is an outspoken Christian and advocate for Israel.



Coincidence?pic.twitter.com/SPHmUuL71m — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 1, 2024

It's highly doubtful that the Houston linebacker will be deported. He was born in Florida, and after his actions in Jacksonville on Sunday, it's unlikely Florida would want him back. Nor was the incident motivated by Trevor's faith or support of Israel. The incident was just a dirty player taking a cheap shot on a defenseless player.

Al-Shaair will likely face suspension and fines for the hit that injured Trevor Lawerence.

But to Azeez, he is the victim here. He's not the problem.

You are.