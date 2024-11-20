DUDE! What Happened? Jay Leno Injured After Falling Down a Hill, X Users Offer Alternate Theories

Stand-up comedian and long-time host of The Tonight Show was recently injured after falling down a sixty-foot embankment. The 74-year-old Leno explained that he attempted to navigate the hillside while walking to a restaurant near the hotel where he was staying. It's another, in what is becoming a long list of injuries the accident prone Leno has sustained.

Jay has also suffered multiple fractures in a motorcycle accident and was hospitalized with third degree burns after a fire in his famous garage where he keeps his collection of classic cars.

Leno was set to host a comedy show at The Palace Theater in Greensburg, Pennsylvania later that evening. So, instead of going to the emergency room, Jay cleaned himself up and performed as scheduled. He would fly home to California before seeking medical attention.

Here's Leno explaining what happened.

Jay Leno has been seriously injured again after the comedian says he fell down a hill at the Hampton Inn

pic.twitter.com/6H3up1OyqR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2024

His patched left eye is swollen shut from a large hematoma, his face and body are badly contused, his right wrist is fractured and he lost a fingernail. Jay obviously took the phrase 'The Rolling Hills of Pennsylvania' a bit too literally.

Here, TMZ offers a close up view of that gnarly eye injury.

#JayLeno's such a badass, he did a comedy gig with an eye patch, a black eye, a bandaged wrist and a swollen face ... after taking a nasty fall near his hotel. 😎 #Exclusive interview here: https://t.co/R60njcKnP9 pic.twitter.com/3GKpl8FBpD — TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2024

Jay is going to be okay. It's important to make sure someone is okay before you laugh when they fall. It's kind of a role.

X users offered some alternate explanations to Jay's 'I Fell' story.

Getting yourself on the Mafia's bad side could be dangerous.

Now that's funny, and far more dangerous than the mob!

The “hill” was about 6’ 4” with red hair https://t.co/ZDsfedukxD pic.twitter.com/7z59SzFR5P — Dalton Pruitt (@daltonleepruitt) November 20, 2024

Nah, We think Jay could take him.

very funny that jay leno has a car collection worth like, two billion dollars but he stays at hotels where the clothes hangers are permanently attached to the closet https://t.co/AlKbjMDTOw — america's stinkiest lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 20, 2024

Well, it's not like Greensburg, PA has a lot of 5 star options.

Jay is tough and he has a habit of finding new and unique ways to prove how tough he really is. He rolled sixty feet down a hill, got up and preformed. You have to give him credit for that.

The show must go on.