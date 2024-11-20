SERIOUSLY? Politico Sounds Alarm Because Trump Hasn't Had a Press Conference Since Being...
There's No Place Like Homebase: WaPo Employees Must Resign if They Refuse to...
VIP
Poll: Very Few Americans Use So-Called 'Woke' Terminology
A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice...
Unburdened: Kamala Harris Lands in Hawaii for Vacation
Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’
The Great and Powerful Oz: Trump Makes 'Wicked' CMS Pick
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
VIP
Dignity for our Daughters Means We Must Continue the Fight for Women's Rights...
Jim Geraghty Exposes Rick Wilson’s Next Grift: Disinformation
NYC’s Revolving Door Justice System Leaves Three Dead
VIP
We Need to Abort This Orwellian Shift in Language
POLITICO: Reality TV Star Eyed for Transportation Secretary
'Not Going to Get Into This': Speaker Johnson Doesn't Take the Media Bait...

DUDE! What Happened? Jay Leno Injured After Falling Down a Hill, X Users Offer Alternate Theories

Eric V.  |  9:30 AM on November 20, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Stand-up comedian and long-time host of The Tonight Show was recently injured after falling down a sixty-foot embankment. The 74-year-old Leno explained that he attempted to navigate the hillside while walking to a restaurant near the hotel where he was staying. It's another, in what is becoming a long list of injuries the accident prone Leno has sustained.

Advertisement

Jay has also suffered multiple fractures in a motorcycle accident and was hospitalized with third degree burns after a fire in his famous garage where he keeps his collection of classic cars.

Leno was set to host a comedy show at The Palace Theater in Greensburg, Pennsylvania later that evening. So, instead of going to the emergency room, Jay cleaned himself up and performed as scheduled. He would fly home to California before seeking medical attention.

Here's Leno explaining what happened.

His patched left eye is swollen shut from a large hematoma, his face and body are badly contused, his right wrist is fractured and he lost a fingernail. Jay obviously took the phrase 'The Rolling Hills of Pennsylvania' a bit too literally.

Here, TMZ offers a close up view of that gnarly eye injury.

Jay is going to be okay. It's important to make sure someone is okay before you laugh when they fall. It's kind of a role.

X users offered some alternate explanations to Jay's 'I Fell' story.

Recommended

A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Getting yourself on the Mafia's bad side could be dangerous.

Now that's funny, and far more dangerous than the mob!

Nah, We think Jay could take him.

Well, it's not like Greensburg, PA has a lot of 5 star options.

Jay is tough and he has a habit of finding new and unique ways to prove how tough he really is. He rolled sixty feet down a hill, got up and preformed. You have to give him credit for that.

The show must go on.

Tags: COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT JAY LENO PITTSBURGH TMZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View
Warren Squire
SERIOUSLY? Politico Sounds Alarm Because Trump Hasn't Had a Press Conference Since Being Elected
Doug P.
Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’
Brett T.
There's No Place Like Homebase: WaPo Employees Must Resign if They Refuse to Return to the Office
Warren Squire
After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems Understand What Real Men Like
justmindy
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View Warren Squire
Advertisement