The Great and Powerful Oz: Trump Makes 'Wicked' CMS Pick

President-Elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

THE DOCTOR IS IN: "America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement. https://t.co/fZj6Lc3UWP pic.twitter.com/FXPmdHvh3M — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2024

Advertisement

The CMS operates under the Department of Health and Human Services. Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head HHS.

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social. "He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades." Trump wrote that he plans for Dr. Oz to "work closely" with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who the president-elect appointed to run the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In addition to Medicare and Medicaid the CMS Administrator oversees the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplaces.

Trump picks @DrOz to run Medicare, Medicaid office as CMS administrator. I’m looking forward to seeing the much needed reform I believe he will be able to bring. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) November 19, 2024

As you might expect, not everyone shares Dr. Saphier's optimism.

sure, why the hell not https://t.co/EB5LcEeBM5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 19, 2024

If Tom and the Lincoln Project crowd are upset then it's probably a solid pick.

Buried in Oz announcement is this line which suggests cuts to Medicare may be on the table:



“He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.” https://t.co/us5FelE1K8 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 19, 2024

The left sure does love their fear porn. Don't they? Of course, cutting waste and fraud has nothing to do with cutting services. They just can't help themselves.

Senator John Fetterman, who defeated Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's 2022 senatorial election, weighed in.

If Dr. Oz is about protecting and preserving Medicare and Medicaid, I’m voting for the dude. https://t.co/vededEgSuD — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 19, 2024

Are we missing something or has Fetterman become a voice of reason on the left?

Oz, like many of Trump's picks, has caused a bit of a stir. It's left many wondering what, or who, is coming next.

What’s next, Kid rock director of ATF — Chino 🐺 (@wolfofwalgrnz) November 19, 2024

Do you think Kid Rock would consider turning the ATF into a nation wide chain of convenience stores?

We're listening.