VIP
Poll: Very Few Americans Use So-Called 'Woke' Terminology
A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice...
Unburdened: Kamala Harris Lands in Hawaii for Vacation
Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
VIP
Dignity for our Daughters Means We Must Continue the Fight for Women's Rights...
Jim Geraghty Exposes Rick Wilson’s Next Grift: Disinformation
NYC’s Revolving Door Justice System Leaves Three Dead
VIP
We Need to Abort This Orwellian Shift in Language
POLITICO: Reality TV Star Eyed for Transportation Secretary
'Not Going to Get Into This': Speaker Johnson Doesn't Take the Media Bait...
After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems...
Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become...
Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill...

The Great and Powerful Oz: Trump Makes 'Wicked' CMS Pick

Eric V.  |  9:45 PM on November 19, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

President-Elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Advertisement

The CMS operates under the Department of Health and Human Services. Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head HHS.

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social. "He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades."

Trump wrote that he plans for Dr. Oz to "work closely" with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who the president-elect appointed to run the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In addition to Medicare and Medicaid the CMS Administrator oversees the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplaces.

As you might expect, not everyone shares Dr. Saphier's optimism.

If Tom and the Lincoln Project crowd are upset then it's probably a solid pick.

Recommended

A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The left sure does love their fear porn. Don't they? Of course, cutting waste and fraud has nothing to do with cutting services. They just can't help themselves.

Senator John Fetterman, who defeated Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's 2022 senatorial election, weighed in.

Are we missing something or has Fetterman become a voice of reason on the left?

Oz, like many of Trump's picks, has caused a bit of a stir. It's left many wondering what, or who, is coming next.

Do you think Kid Rock would consider turning the ATF into a nation wide chain of convenience stores?

We're listening.

Tags: AFFORDABLE CARE ACT ATF CABINET DONALD TRUMP DR. OZ HHS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View
Warren Squire
Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’
Brett T.
Unburdened: Kamala Harris Lands in Hawaii for Vacation
Brett T.
You've Been Trump'd! Newsweek Becomes Punchline By Fact Checking Future-Predicting Prank Painting
Warren Squire
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
Brett T.
After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems Understand What Real Men Like
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View Warren Squire
Advertisement