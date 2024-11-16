Zelensky: 'War Will End Sooner' After Trump Takes Office

Mother Arrested for Letting Her 10-Year-Old Walk to the Store Alone
Eric V.  |  8:30 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a recent radio interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seemed confident that a diplomatic end to his country's war with Russia could come next year after President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. 

Watch.

In the interview, Zelensky stated that Russian troops were making advancements in Eastern Ukraine and that battlefield conditions were 'Difficult'.

He continued.

“From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means,” Zelensky said.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump repeatedly stated that ending the war in Ukraine would be a top priority for his administration. Zelensky's comments appear to be a good first step in keeping that promise. 

The details of what a diplomatic solution would look like will have to wait until Trump officially takes office in January. Zelensky was also clear that he would only negotiate directly with the incoming POTUS.

“I, as the president of Ukraine, will only take seriously a conversation with the president of the United States of America, with all due respect to any entourage, to any people.”

Quickly negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine would be a significant achievement for the incoming administration. While a single interview doesn't guarantee anything, the prospect of peace in the region appears more promising today than it has since the beginning of the conflict.

It's not a done deal yet but it's a good start.

Negotiating an end to a war requires all sides to come to the table. In his interview, Zelensky had doubts that Russian President Vladamir Putin would be interested.

He said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was not interested in agreeing to a peace deal.

At their meeting in September, Donald Trump seemed more confident.

The Trump administration will make ending the war in Ukraine a priority and they seemed poised to do just that.

Promises made, promises kept.

