Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It

Eric V.  |  6:30 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo

Picture a day in Bill Gates's vision for America. Sitting down to have lunch with the kids, who are on a remote learning day at school again because it's 45 degrees today, and the electric school buses won't run at this temperature. You had to use another vacation day to be at home with them but who needs vacations anyway?

You set the cricket paste and GMO whole wheat crackers on the table. The kids pick but haven't had much appetite since having another mandated vaccine booster this week. You choke down a couple of the slimy concoctions before the crackers get too soggy. You pour a nice tall glass of organic soy milk to wash it down. It's room temperature because the limited refrigerator space is reserved for the lab-grown meat patties you're making for dinner tonight.  It doesn't taste good but at least no more cows are farting our society into global warming doom. 

Lunch is over and the kids are back in cyberclass. You have to do a load of laundry. You load the environmentally friendly, government-monitored, washing machine with hemp clothes. You place your left wrist under the scanner and the machine reads your implanted chip. Unfortunately, you don't have enough carbon credits to do laundry today. Clean clothes will have to wait. Hopefully, there will be enough credits for the kids to share a bath tonight. Oh, the things we do to save the planet.

Euphoria!

You can rest easy friends. There is no future for this scenario. Billionaire environmentalist Lex Luth... ah sorry... Bill Gates has had a change of heart. Bill no longer wants to end cows or reduce the human population by 4 billion. Bill has had a change of heart. Bill has gone MAGA!

Well, that might be a bit of an exaggeration but Bill wants a seat at the table.

Did he have an epiphany? Is Bill ready to 'Drill Baby Drill'? We highly doubt that. So what's his angle? Not long ago he was spending big money to keep Trump out of the White House.

Elon has also had his issues with Gates. Especially with his stance on population reduction.

Watch.

There just doesn't seem to be any common ground between Gates and the incoming administration.

Maybe, just maybe, there are ulterior motives.

Here's what RFK Jr had to say.

Legal trouble in the Netherlands? Is the olive branch being extended in a desperate attempt to avoid more legal trouble? That seems more plausible than a sudden change of heart about Trump and company.

The trial in the Netherlands is in a civil court and it's unlikely the administration will start investigations into COVID-19 vaccines on day one. They'll be focused on the economy, immigration, and energy. It's not to say no investigations will happen or that Gates won't be a subject but the administration has bigger priorities.

Maybe Gates bought into all the 'Enemy List' hyperbole during the campaign.

Negative numbers aren't allowed? That doesn't seem fair.

There doesn't seem to be much support for this idea.

Crimes against humanity? Maybe Bill should be worried.

Extraditing him to Africa? We're not saying that Gates is part of Trump's deportation plans but we're not, not saying Gates is part of Trump's deportation plans.

Shunning is the most likely outcome. At least initially.

Bill Gates wants to get on the Trump Train. There doesn't look to be any seats available.

BILL GATES DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK ENVIRONMENTALISM KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

