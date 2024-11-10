Bill Gates Suddenly Wants On The Trump Train To Avoid Being Under It

Picture a day in Bill Gates's vision for America. Sitting down to have lunch with the kids, who are on a remote learning day at school again because it's 45 degrees today, and the electric school buses won't run at this temperature. You had to use another vacation day to be at home with them but who needs vacations anyway?

Advertisement

You set the cricket paste and GMO whole wheat crackers on the table. The kids pick but haven't had much appetite since having another mandated vaccine booster this week. You choke down a couple of the slimy concoctions before the crackers get too soggy. You pour a nice tall glass of organic soy milk to wash it down. It's room temperature because the limited refrigerator space is reserved for the lab-grown meat patties you're making for dinner tonight. It doesn't taste good but at least no more cows are farting our society into global warming doom.

Lunch is over and the kids are back in cyberclass. You have to do a load of laundry. You load the environmentally friendly, government-monitored, washing machine with hemp clothes. You place your left wrist under the scanner and the machine reads your implanted chip. Unfortunately, you don't have enough carbon credits to do laundry today. Clean clothes will have to wait. Hopefully, there will be enough credits for the kids to share a bath tonight. Oh, the things we do to save the planet.

Euphoria!

You can rest easy friends. There is no future for this scenario. Billionaire environmentalist Lex Luth... ah sorry... Bill Gates has had a change of heart. Bill no longer wants to end cows or reduce the human population by 4 billion. Bill has had a change of heart. Bill has gone MAGA!

Well, that might be a bit of an exaggeration but Bill wants a seat at the table.

Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 7, 2024

Did he have an epiphany? Is Bill ready to 'Drill Baby Drill'? We highly doubt that. So what's his angle? Not long ago he was spending big money to keep Trump out of the White House.

Bill Gates secretly donated $50M to pro-Harris group: report https://t.co/re8ZB9iFsN pic.twitter.com/WRvjTZjA87 — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2024

Elon has also had his issues with Gates. Especially with his stance on population reduction.

Watch.

🚨 ELON MUSK: “Bill Gates is… Bill Gates and I are not best fiends to say the least… I don’t know… Ugh… Bill‘s got some issues.” 😂 💀

pic.twitter.com/37rwDoYt20 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 27, 2024

There just doesn't seem to be any common ground between Gates and the incoming administration.

Maybe, just maybe, there are ulterior motives.

Here's what RFK Jr had to say.

RFK Jr: "This week... Bill Gates made his first political contribution in history. He gave $50 million to Kamala Harris."



"I'm quite sure that the reason that he gave that is he does not want me running the health system in this country, and looking into his business practices." pic.twitter.com/jlVkJhy7Hh — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 1, 2024

Advertisement

Legal trouble in the Netherlands? Is the olive branch being extended in a desperate attempt to avoid more legal trouble? That seems more plausible than a sudden change of heart about Trump and company.

BREAKING: A Dutch court has ruled that Bill Gates must stand trial in the Netherlands for allegedly ‘misleading the public about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines,’ according to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 23, 2024

The trial in the Netherlands is in a civil court and it's unlikely the administration will start investigations into COVID-19 vaccines on day one. They'll be focused on the economy, immigration, and energy. It's not to say no investigations will happen or that Gates won't be a subject but the administration has bigger priorities.

Maybe Gates bought into all the 'Enemy List' hyperbole during the campaign.

Bill Gates hopes he can "work together" with Trump "to build a brighter future for everyone". 🤡



On a scale of 0-10, how much would you support this? pic.twitter.com/d9SI4AeiPP — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 10, 2024

Negative numbers aren't allowed? That doesn't seem fair.

-10 No way. Keep Satan's henchmen out of Trump's administration. — SteveVan (@stevenjvan) November 10, 2024

There doesn't seem to be much support for this idea.

-100. Bill Gates is WEF through and through and should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. — me (@WakeUpSheeple22) November 10, 2024

Advertisement

Crimes against humanity? Maybe Bill should be worried.

So the blatant depopulationist and Eugenicist wants to 'help' the Trump administration.. don't they have arrest warrants out for him in India, The Philippines and several African countries?



Extradite him — MAGA/MAHA 🇺🇸 VOTE‼️ (@DiverDa74038889) November 10, 2024

Extraditing him to Africa? We're not saying that Gates is part of Trump's deportation plans but we're not, not saying Gates is part of Trump's deportation plans.

-100,000.



That creep needs to be shunned. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) November 10, 2024

Shunning is the most likely outcome. At least initially.

Bill Gates wants to get on the Trump Train. There doesn't look to be any seats available.