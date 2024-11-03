Down Ballot Deep Dive: Ted is 'Cruz-in' Through Texas

Election day is on Tuesday and, as one would expect, national attention is hyper-focused on the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris but the balance of power in Congress is also at stake. Down Ballot Deep Dive will look at a few interesting House and Senate races nationwide that could affect that balance of power.

Ted Cruz is running for re-election and his senate seat is a must-win for Republicans. Cruz needs to hold this seat if the GOP hopes to win control of the Senate.

Democrat Colin Allred is considered a formidable challenger. Although not being Beto is a pretty low bar. Allred does bring name recognition to the race. The retired NFL linebacker is the House representative from the 32nd congressional district in Texas, which includes Northeast Dallas. So, unlike Beto, he has actually won something.

Allred does have a base in blue-leaning cities across the state but his far-left policy positions have left him at odds with a lot of Texas voters. Despite a series of ads depicting him as a centrist Cruz has been able to successfully use Alred's voting record against him.

On border security.

Ted Cruz calls out a sputtering Colin Allred for opposing border security policies again and again.



Allred repeatedly refused to explain his record.





On restricting Parental rights.

.@tedcruz just annihilated Colin Allred





On biological men competing in women's sports.

Ted Cruz absolutely decimated Colin Allred at the debate last night.



Cruz scathed Allred for supporting men playing against women in our sports. Also something Harris supports.





Cruz took Allred to task and brought receipts.

Most polls have Cruz with at least a 3 to 4-point lead. Aside from a few outliers he has enjoyed a consistent lead in polling. One outlier has shown Allred at plus one.

In politics, there is no such thing as a comfortable lead.





Texas Dem Colin Allred ACTIVELY TRYING TO STEAL THE ELECTION from Ted Cruz..







The House and the Senate are JUST AS IMPORTANT and the Presidency..

The Senate and the House are just as important as the Presidency and this seat is just as important to Texas as it is to the nation.

WE CANNOT ALLOW THAT RACIST, LYING, BABY KILLING, GENDER ASSIGNING SURGERY FOR CHILDREN SUPPORTING, MEN IN WOMEN'S SPORTS SUPPORTER, COLLIN ALRED TO WIN NEXT TUESDAY! TED CRUZ CAN BE A PRI*K SOMETIMES, BUT HE LIVES FOR TEXAS AND THE USA!

Texans it's time to get out and vote!

Help Ted 'Cruz' to victory.