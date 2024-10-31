Take Heed This Halloween Monsters Are Real

VIP
Eric V.  |  11:50 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

All Hallows Eve, the night of the year where the veil between the realms of the living and the dead is thinned. Druids dance around fires, entranced to commune with the dead. Ghosts and ghouls haunt the living while creatures of the night lurk in the shadows, lying in wait for their next unsuspecting victim. Gather around for tales of the macabre and supernatural. Take heed friends, these are not the ghostly tales told to scare children around a campfire. These tales stand as a warning. Monsters are real and they walk among us.

The Vampire, Lords of the undead, forever cursed to eternal darkness, never to walk in the light. They survive by consuming the blood of the living. Even the blood of the most innocent.

These unholy abominations stalk their prey relentlessly. Honing on the scent of innocent blood unit they ruthlessly attack their helpless victim.

Even when these demonic denizens appear more like Leslie Nielsen than Bram Stoker they are still dangerous, but you can protect yourself. Garlic, holy water, and blessed crosses may ward off a vampire. If those are not available you may need to take a more unorthodox approach.

A more threatening, evil, and ambitious monster is among us and she wants to rule us all. The Wicked Witch of the West Coast is a practitioner of the dark arts, with a cold, dark heart. She wants to keep us all under her evil spell.

Should she come to power there would be untold suffering for all she commands. But hope is not lost. We can defeat her. If we work together we can banish her back to her California lair, forever!

Deep in the woods of Northern Michigan, legend has it a creature of untold terror lurks. Striking fear in the hearts of the strongest men. Never, ever, go into those woods alone if you want to come out alive. Pale skin covered in thick, dark hair, and the eyes, those cold dead eyes! No, not Bigfoot.

Bigfoot is a teddy bear compared to The Gretch!

No one knows what they would do. As far as we know, no one has survived to tell the tale!

Across the country and even the world our campuses have become infested with creatures wandering in search of brains. These mindless undead creatures are mostly harmless alone but when zombies horde they become overwhelmed with blood lust. No one in their path is safe.

Where's Negan when you need him?

Celtic lore tells of a ghastly apparition that can bring pestilence and even death to all that cross her path. A ghostly evil being that does not even need to be seen to wreak havoc on the lives she encounters. The mere mention of this creature's name afflicts terror on those who hear it.

God help those who hear the screech of the Banshee!

While not paranormal, there are probably dozens of serial killers actively hunting at this very moment. They may appear completely normal but hide a dark side. They can be hard to spot but there are signs.

Come on! Who does that? A serial killer, that's who! Has anyone ever run ground-penetrating radar over Jesse's backyard to check for mass graves? No? We didn't think so.

Yes, friends, monsters are real. Keep your loved ones close and safe. We hope our tales don't cause you nightmares.

Happy Halloween!

Tags: DEMOCRATS HALLOWEEN JAMES WOODS JESSE KELLY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

