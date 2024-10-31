WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...
Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If...
BANG, ZOOM! Right to the Ratio! David Axelrod Flops With Claim That Donald...
Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and...
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's...
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Wa...

Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes! Pramila Jayapal Thinks You're Too Dumb to Realize How Good You've Got It

Eric V.  |  7:50 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Left Coast Looney Liberal, Pramila Jayapal holds a deep respect for all Americans. Unless, of course, you're a man, white, Jewish, a MAGA Republican, or in any way, shape, or form, dare to disagree with her. So aside from most Americans, she thinks everyone is great!

In a recent X post, Jayapal refers to an article by the bastion of journalistic integrity, The Guardian, to explain once and for all that regardless of what your lying eyes and bank accounts tell you, this economy is the best, and you should be thanking Kamala Harris with your vote!

It's those dastardly EXTREME MAGA Republicans again! Lying to you, making you believe things that just aren't true! You poor, feeble-minded, working-class citizens. If only you were smart enough to see through their diabolical distribution of disinformation!

Luckily for the unwashed masses, Pramila and The Guardian are here to set the record straight!

Trump’s repeated claim that today’s economy is the worst ever shows either an appalling ignorance of history or an appalling contempt for the truth. The truth is that the economy was in far worse shape during Trump’s last year in office, when the unemployment rate soared to 14.8% during the pandemic, compared with 4.1% now. Moreover, there were many other times when the economy was in worse shape – it was worse during the 2008 recession under George W Bush, far worse during the 1980-81 and 1974-75 recessions, and catastrophically worse during the Great Depression of the 1930s. When Trump tells his Maga crowds that today’s economy is the worst ever, he’s taking everyone for an idiot.

Is it the worst economy ever? Certainly not. Anyone alive during the Great Depression, or the Jimmy Carter administration knows that. Therein lies the spin. The economy may not be worse than it's ever been but that doesn't mean that it doesn't stink on ice! This administration's pandering to the Green Energy wing of the party alone has pushed up the price of gas which has in turn driven up inflation. Because of this one, moronic move the cost of everyday necessities has skyrocketed and inflation continues to climb.

We working-class Americans are much smarter than JP believes.

Psychosis might explain a lot. It's far more likely she just doesn't like or respect us at all.

To be honest she probably hates more than half of us. She just holds more disdain for some more than others.

JP and the ruling class don't worry about such things. They live on the taxpayer's dime. More like the taxpayer's dollar in this economy. But don't believe your lying eyes. It's those evil, EXTREME MAGA Republicans that are lying to you!

We're not sure she makes any distinction beyond party loyalists. Maybe all of us can open her lying eyes on election day!

That would be something to see!

