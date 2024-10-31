Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes! Pramila Jayapal Thinks You're Too Dumb to Realize How Good You've Got It

Left Coast Looney Liberal, Pramila Jayapal holds a deep respect for all Americans. Unless, of course, you're a man, white, Jewish, a MAGA Republican, or in any way, shape, or form, dare to disagree with her. So aside from most Americans, she thinks everyone is great!

In a recent X post, Jayapal refers to an article by the bastion of journalistic integrity, The Guardian, to explain once and for all that regardless of what your lying eyes and bank accounts tell you, this economy is the best, and you should be thanking Kamala Harris with your vote!

Extreme MAGA Republicans are lying to you about the economy.



The fact is that our economy is currently the strongest in the world, and while families are still feeling the impacts of inflation, Democrats will keep fighting to lower costs and raise wages. https://t.co/f1ekS1FfAO — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 31, 2024

It's those dastardly EXTREME MAGA Republicans again! Lying to you, making you believe things that just aren't true! You poor, feeble-minded, working-class citizens. If only you were smart enough to see through their diabolical distribution of disinformation!

Luckily for the unwashed masses, Pramila and The Guardian are here to set the record straight!

Trump’s repeated claim that today’s economy is the worst ever shows either an appalling ignorance of history or an appalling contempt for the truth. The truth is that the economy was in far worse shape during Trump’s last year in office, when the unemployment rate soared to 14.8% during the pandemic, compared with 4.1% now. Moreover, there were many other times when the economy was in worse shape – it was worse during the 2008 recession under George W Bush, far worse during the 1980-81 and 1974-75 recessions, and catastrophically worse during the Great Depression of the 1930s. When Trump tells his Maga crowds that today’s economy is the worst ever, he’s taking everyone for an idiot.

Is it the worst economy ever? Certainly not. Anyone alive during the Great Depression, or the Jimmy Carter administration knows that. Therein lies the spin. The economy may not be worse than it's ever been but that doesn't mean that it doesn't stink on ice! This administration's pandering to the Green Energy wing of the party alone has pushed up the price of gas which has in turn driven up inflation. Because of this one, moronic move the cost of everyday necessities has skyrocketed and inflation continues to climb.

Core inflation rises more than expected in September — largest monthly gain since April https://t.co/bThBv7YqCK pic.twitter.com/ECPnVpizJ0 — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2024

We working-class Americans are much smarter than JP believes.

No dear, I see the economy with my own eyes, and the reports from many sources.



You are simply a deeply psychotic person. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 31, 2024

Psychosis might explain a lot. It's far more likely she just doesn't like or respect us at all.

You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American people, Pramila, and democrats hate at least half of us. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 31, 2024

To be honest she probably hates more than half of us. She just holds more disdain for some more than others.

Have you bought groceries lately? I doubt it. Or,you may have squirreled away enough to never have to worry about prices. Either way, STFU. — Sister Maggie (@SisterMaggie6) October 31, 2024

JP and the ruling class don't worry about such things. They live on the taxpayer's dime. More like the taxpayer's dollar in this economy. But don't believe your lying eyes. It's those evil, EXTREME MAGA Republicans that are lying to you!

How about regular MAGA Republicans? Or MAGA-light Republicans? Are they lying to us as well? — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) October 31, 2024

We're not sure she makes any distinction beyond party loyalists. Maybe all of us can open her lying eyes on election day!

That would be something to see!