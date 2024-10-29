Desperation Turns Green As Harris Campaigns Hard Against ... Jill Stein

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on...
Eric V.  |  8:50 AM on October 29, 2024
Twitter

Last night was Monday night, and like millions of Americans, we were getting ready for some football! A Monday night party, if you will. We've had sloppy joes, nachos, and a cold one (or two), ready to go. We've also had political ads ad nauseam! That's okay, we could block those out. However, there was one ad that caught our attention.

What began as a Harris campaign attack ad took a strange turn. It started with all the typical doom and gloom, then something about Putin and David Duke.

David Duke? We haven't heard that name in a while. It got our attention. Where was Kammie going with David Duke? She was attacking her opposition candidate, of course. Just not the opposition candidate we thought.

The Harris ad was not attacking Donald Trump, at least not directly, she was attacking Green Party Candidate, Jill Stein.

Watch.

How bad do the internal polling numbers have to be?

Running ads, in three swing states, against a candidate polling at less than 2 percent, desperation has become the theme of this campaign.

Mud? If their internals are this bad, they're in deep and sinking fast. Mud would be an improvement.

Could Kamala be losing her progressive base?

Spending money on this two weeks out indicates the campaign has deep concerns about retaining the progressive Dem base. If that’s true in Wisconsin, the problem is likely even deeper in Michigan.  

We're not sure about what's going on with the progressive base. We did make another interesting observation when we watched this ad. Take a look at the 9-second mark. While they don't mention him by name, that's Twitchy favorite Scott Presler who's featured in the ad. We wonder if he knows.

Probably not. He's busy working to deliver Pennsylvania for Trump and the Republicans. It is nice to see him earn some rent-free space in Kamala's head.

We bet it's scary in there!

