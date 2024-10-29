Desperation Turns Green As Harris Campaigns Hard Against ... Jill Stein

Last night was Monday night, and like millions of Americans, we were getting ready for some football! A Monday night party, if you will. We've had sloppy joes, nachos, and a cold one (or two), ready to go. We've also had political ads ad nauseam! That's okay, we could block those out. However, there was one ad that caught our attention.

Advertisement

What began as a Harris campaign attack ad took a strange turn. It started with all the typical doom and gloom, then something about Putin and David Duke.

David Duke? We haven't heard that name in a while. It got our attention. Where was Kammie going with David Duke? She was attacking her opposition candidate, of course. Just not the opposition candidate we thought.

The Harris ad was not attacking Donald Trump, at least not directly, she was attacking Green Party Candidate, Jill Stein.

Watch.

The Harris campaign and the DNC have launched their second TV ad targeting Green Party candidate Jill Stein -- first aired yesterday evening in Wisconsin, and has since aired in Michigan and Pennsylvania as well, warning that "a vote for Stein is a vote for Trump." pic.twitter.com/hxlu85D5qS — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) October 23, 2024

How bad do the internal polling numbers have to be?

This is desperate, real desperate! — CongressmanDildo (@congressmndildo) October 23, 2024

Running ads, in three swing states, against a candidate polling at less than 2 percent, desperation has become the theme of this campaign.

You know her polling numbers are in the mud when she feels the need to attack a 3rd party candidate directly. — Ricky Groves (@groves_ric14298) October 15, 2024

Mud? If their internals are this bad, they're in deep and sinking fast. Mud would be an improvement.

Kamala Harris is now running ads against third party candidate @DrJillStein in Milwaukee attempting to link her to KKK leader David Duke and Vladimir Putin.



Spending money on this two weeks out indicates the campaign has deep concerns about retaining the progressive Dem base.… pic.twitter.com/28mJrI5nWO — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) October 23, 2024

Could Kamala be losing her progressive base?

Spending money on this two weeks out indicates the campaign has deep concerns about retaining the progressive Dem base. If that’s true in Wisconsin, the problem is likely even deeper in Michigan.

We're not sure about what's going on with the progressive base. We did make another interesting observation when we watched this ad. Take a look at the 9-second mark. While they don't mention him by name, that's Twitchy favorite Scott Presler who's featured in the ad. We wonder if he knows.

Tomorrow is the ‼️LAST‼️ day to request an



“in-person, on demand, mail-in ballot”



▪️Visit your Board of Elections

▪️Fill out a mail-in ballot form

▪️Your form will be processed

▪️You’ll be given a ballot

▪️Fill out your ballot

▪️Return your ballot in-person https://t.co/gvaoMIBRQx — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 29, 2024

Probably not. He's busy working to deliver Pennsylvania for Trump and the Republicans. It is nice to see him earn some rent-free space in Kamala's head.

We bet it's scary in there!